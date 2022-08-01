ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

West Virginia gas prices falling; 5 counties now under $4 per gallon

By Charles Young SENIOR STAFF WRITER
WVNews
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wvnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

W.Va. working on plan for electric vehicle charging stations

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) – The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations and submitted it to the federal government. The West Virginia National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Deployment Plan was submitted on Thursday, July 28, 2022....
POLITICS
woay.com

Preliminary West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plan complete

Charleston, WV (WOAY)- The West Virginia Department of Transportation (WVDOT) has completed a preliminary plan of proposed locations for electric vehicle charging stations. The project has been submitted to the federal government for further review. West Virginia is expected to receive close to $45.7 million over the next five years through the program.
POLITICS
WBOY 12 News

Farmers markets to visit in north central West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — National Farmers Market week is being celebrated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture starting Monday, Aug. 8. Buying locally is better for the environment, helps the local community and, honestly, just tastes better. According to WVDA, over the last four years, the number of farmers’ markets in West Virginia has […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
Hinton News

Gov. Justice announces over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grants to improve energy efficiency of homes across West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (Hinton News) – Gov. Jim Justice approved over $3.3 million in Weatherization Assistance Program grant funding for 12 agencies across the state working to reduce energy costs for low-income families by improving the energy efficiency of their homes. The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Weatherization Assistance Program (WAP) was created in 1976 to increase the energy efficiency of dwellings owned or occupied by low-income persons, especially low-income persons who are particularly vulnerable, such as the elderly, people with disabilities, families with children, high residential energy users, and households with a high energy burden. The West Virginia Development Office administers the...
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WVNT-TV

When does school start in West Virginia?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State. The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties. Our local Southern WV counties are colored in red.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Wv News
Phys.org

Researchers work to restore iconic West Virginia red spruce forests 

Clearcutting and wildfires decimated the red spruce, once the dominant, high-elevation tree species in West Virginia, in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Nowadays, only 10% of the state's historic red spruce coverage remains and it faces a new threat in climate change.  . West Virginia University researchers Donald Brown...
VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline

The number of students leaving West Virginia’s public schools has heightened in recent years due to the pandemic and actions by state lawmakers. West Virginia public schools have been losing students for decades. New education alternatives could worsen the decline appeared first on Mountain State Spotlight, West Virginia's civic newsroom.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia’s sales tax holiday, When is it?

WEST VIRGINIA- West Virginia sales tax holiday is coming up. The sales tax holiday in West Virginia will be from Friday, August 5 – Monday, August 8. To learn more about what can and cannot be purchased tax-free during this time period and for additional information about the Sales Tax Holiday, click here The average […]
INCOME TAX
wvexplorer.com

How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.

PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
POLITICS
WVNT-TV

Unique Airbnb: What West Virginia has that others don’t

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s tourism industry is continuing to grow, and now there are completely unique slices of West Virginia available to rent. Ever wanted to stay in a treehouse or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place. 12 News spoke to two unique...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wvexplorer.com

How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name

WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Human skeletal remains found in West Virginia

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — West Virginia State Police confirmed human remains were found in the Rhodell area of Raleigh County on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to WV State Police, the skeletal remains were found on a dirt path near Tommy Creek Road. The land where the body was found is currently owned by Pocahontas […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTRF

The heat and humidity return to West Virginia and Ohio

Tuesday: Today should look a lot different following the storms last night. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around for the day today. High of 82 degrees. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees. It will be miserably humid and take your “feels like” temps into the mid 90s.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy