www.thecheyennepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Night Shows, Rodeo Attendance Slightly Down, But Not By Much
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Although Cheyenne Frontier Days’ night show and rodeo attendance dipped slightly this year, the organization’s CEO said it was no cause for alarm. In fact, it’s been a great year. The Frontier Night concert series saw 103,798 people...
Lusk Native Wins CFD Barrel Racing Championship
Emotionally drained by the death of an uncle hospitalized in Cheyenne, barrel racer Andrea Busby rose to the challenge on her horse 'Tito' to win Cheyenne Frontier Days on Sunday. Busby is from Niobrara County - Wyoming's least populated - and she gave it all in front of a massive crowd gathered for the championship round at the world's largest outdoor western celebration. Her winning time on Sunday was 17.13 and beat a very talented field in the short go"
Huge Comedy Show Coming To Cheyenne This Fall
This is probably the biggest comedy show to be announced for Cheyenne since Bob Saget came last November. Cheyenne Presents is bringing, who I would call a "king of comedy" to the Cheyenne Civic Center, Rodney Carrington. When is Rodney Carrington performing in Cheyenne?. He'll be hitting the Cheyenne Civic...
No Rest For The Wicked. Laramie County Fair Kicks Off This Week
Now that the dust has settled on Cheyenne Frontier Days, another event is set to kick off in Laramie County this week. The Laramie County Fair! So, as the headline mentioned, no rest for the wicked. We can sleep in January. When is the Laramie County Fair?. The Laramie County...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cowboystatedaily.com
25 Bronze Statues Installed In Cheyenne Capitol Bronze Project And 30 More Planned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It brought a smile to Harvey Deselms’ face when he saw all of the people taking selfies with the any of the two dozen bronze statues in downtown Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days last week. People would run their hands...
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
thecheyennepost.com
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
RELATED PEOPLE
Southlake Style
Kaden Anderson Commits To University of Wyoming
Southlake Carroll’s quarterback has officially committed to the University of Wyoming. On Monday, Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to the university via Twitter. Last season, Kaden threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping the Dragons achieve a 14-1 season record. He was also named to the 4-6A First Team All-District.
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
thecheyennepost.com
LCCC Board of Trustees Announces August Retreat
The Laramie County Community College Board of Trustees will hold its bi-annual retreat on Wednesday, August 17 at 12 p.m. in the College Community Center, room 128. Topics for the retreat will include: preference for Wyoming residents in closed programs, auxiliary enterprise overview and budget analysis, and progress update on the 2030 strategic plan.
Do You Remember This Famous Colorado Italian Restaurant?
Restaurants come and go all the time. After one closes, most people eventually forget it ever existed. Did you know Old Town Fort Collins used to have a Jimmy John's?. You probably had to think about it. Still, some eateries stand the test of time — even after they're long...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Sugarloaf Fire In Medicine Bow National Forest Grows To 700 Acres
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A wildfire that was started last week in Medicine Bow National Forest has grown another 200 acres, burning almost 700 acres of land within the forest, fire officials told Cowboy State Daily on Tuesday. Tim Jones, the Sugarloaf Fire command team’s...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
You Can Own This Well Known Bar In Cheyenne
Well, this was interesting. I was actually looking for sources on a different bar and grill in Southeast Wyoming up for sale when I stumbled upon this. According to #1 Properties, they have The Eagle's Nest at 1101 West 16th Street up for sale. While it's not overly surprising when...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of August 1, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of August 1st. Monday. 11 am...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Resident Named to SVSU President's List for Winter 2022 semester
Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne is one of nearly 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2022 semester President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and...
thecheyennepost.com
Lindsay Weekly Graduates from Missouri State University
Missouri State University awarded 2,878 degrees to students in spring 2022. The commencement ceremonies took place May 20, 2022, at Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield. Lindsay Weekly of Cheyenne (82009) graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Cum Laude. Students who graduated with honors completed at least 30...
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
Comments / 5