The chief executive officer of one of the largest annual conventions in downtown Indianapolis is expressing concern over legislation that would create a near-total abortion ban. Gen Con kicks off its four-day event Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, and CEO David Hoppe says if the bill passes through the Indiana General Assembly, it “will make it more difficult for us to remain committed to Indiana as our long-term annual home.” The convention is currently slated to remain in Indy through 2026.

13 HOURS AGO