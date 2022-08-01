www.insideindianabusiness.com
Inside Indiana Business
AES Indiana makes promotions
AES Indiana has promoted Brandi Davis-Handy to chief customer officer for AES US Utilities. Her career includes two decades of leadership in communications, marketing, strategy, and stakeholder engagement. During her seven years with AES, Davis-Handy has led communications for US Utilities and the US business unit, most recently serving as chief public relations officer for the US Utilities. Under her leadership will be the following units: Customer Care, Strategic Accounts, Utility Transformation, Customer Experience, Demand Side Management, Electrification and Economic Development.
Inside Indiana Business
Aqua Indiana names new state president
Indianapolis-based Aqua Indiana, a subsidiary of Essential Utilities Inc., has named Bob Ervin president of statewide operations. Ervin previously worked for Aqua Illinois for 24 years, including time as state president. Aqua Indiana says Ervin brings nearly four decades of experience in management and operations. In his new role, Ervin...
Inside Indiana Business
BraunAbility celebrates 50 years, Inclusive Design Challenge win
A global mobility vehicle company with roots in the Pulaski County town of Winamac is marking two big milestones. Carmel-based BraunAbility is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary by building 50 ADA-accessible wheelchair ramps for individuals who otherwise do not have a safe way to get out of their homes. Additionally, the company took home the $1 million prize in last week’s Inclusive Design Challenge from the U.S. Department of Transportation for a project conducted in partnership with Purdue University.
Inside Indiana Business
Mayor working to change perception of Gary
Moving the needle in Gary has not been an easy task, but since taking office in 2020, Mayor Jerome Prince has found some uncommon success. The mayor says he is well aware of the perception of the Lake County city, including its nickname, “Scary Gary.” Prince says the key to improving the city’s perception is in his three pillars: making Gary safer, improving customer service for residents, and creating a cleaner city.
Inside Indiana Business
UChicago Medicine to break ground on Crown Point facility
The University of Chicago Medicine will Wednesday break ground on an $86 million facility in Crown Point. The 130,000-square-foot multispecialty outpatient center and micro-hospital is expected to bring 150 clinical and non-clinical jobs to northwest Indiana. Plans for the facility were first announced last October. UChicago Medicine says it will...
Inside Indiana Business
Decatur slaughterhouse clears key hurdle
The Decatur City Council has removed a roadblock for a planned $25 million slaughterhouse that will be located inside a former ice cream manufacturing plant in the Adams County city and create about 200 jobs. Our partners at WPTA-TV report the council unanimously voted to amend a city ordinance that bans slaughterhouses within city limits.
Inside Indiana Business
Holcomb names board, commission appointees
Governor Eric Holcomb has made several appointments to various state boards and commissions. They include the Board of Trustees of Purdue University, the Commission for Higher Education, and the State Ethics Commission. Board of Trustees of Purdue University. The governor made one reappointment to the board, who will serve through...
Inside Indiana Business
Hoosier cities ranked among most affordable
Four Indiana cities are included on the 2022 list of cities with the lowest cost of living in America. The ranking from Niche.com, which focuses on public data on schools and neighborhoods, was compiled based on factors including median tax rates, median rent, and food costs. The website compiled the...
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana Congresswoman Jackie Walorski, three others killed in crash
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who has represented Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District since 2013, was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon in northern Indiana, according to various media outlets. Walorski, 58, a Republican, was among four people who died in the crash involving two vehicles at the intersection of State...
Inside Indiana Business
Gen Con CEO: Commitment to Indy in doubt over abortion bill
The chief executive officer of one of the largest annual conventions in downtown Indianapolis is expressing concern over legislation that would create a near-total abortion ban. Gen Con kicks off its four-day event Thursday at the Indiana Convention Center and Lucas Oil Stadium, and CEO David Hoppe says if the bill passes through the Indiana General Assembly, it “will make it more difficult for us to remain committed to Indiana as our long-term annual home.” The convention is currently slated to remain in Indy through 2026.
Inside Indiana Business
The education system has all the talent it needs
Your social media feed will inundate you with the grim statistics about the state of our education system nationally. Students are falling further behind, and teacher talent is at a crisis shortage level. The pandemic didn’t cause this; it just exacerbated it. Global business leaders headquartered in Indiana have...
