Lafayette, LA

August Events Spotlight

By Lafayette Travel
Lafayette, Louisiana
 3 days ago

If you're looking to spend some time in the Hub City and want to know what events are happening in August, you're in the right place. We'll give you a monthly rundown of live music and other events taking place each month in the Happiest City in America.

EatLafayette | All Summer Long

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DYKy7_0h0XSt9P00

When the question is where you want to eat, the answer is EatLafayette, and the EatLafayette Passport is your complete guide to the very best locally owned and operated restaurants in the heart of Louisiana's Cajun & Creole Country. Every time you dine in or pick up from a participating restaurant, check in on the EatLafayette Passport for a chance to win airfare and three (3) nights for two (2) in Charlotte, North Carolina, courtesy of Wings Travel Management. Want to get in on the fun? It's simple. Visit EatLafayette.com/Passport, follow the directions, and start checking in for a chance to win.

Festivals Acadiens et Creole Legacy Series | August 4

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z7RAi_0h0XSt9P00

Festivals Acadiens et Créoles Legacy Series explores every aspect of Acadiana's heritage, including music, culinary arts, artists, craftspeople, and more. The goal is to create a community event series that honors historical, contemporary, and future cultural traditions. The free monthly series celebrates local legends who have made, and continue to make, an impact on our cultural community. The Legacy Series will feature the legacy of Clifton Chenier at the August event at the Feed & Seed. Click here for more info.

ArtWalk | August 13

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=180Ntj_0h0XSt9P00

ArtWalk occurs every second Saturday in Downtown Lafayette. The monthly event features exhibits, live music, theatrical performances, and immersive art experiences in the shops, galleries, museums, and streets of Downtown Lafayette. For a list of participating galleries and other events, click here.

Fête-Dieu du Teche | August 15

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mHf9x_0h0XSt9P00

For those in the Roman Catholic Church, August 15 is the Feast of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and for those who trace their roots to the Acadians, it is Acadian Day. In celebration of these special occasions, Fête-Dieu du Teche, a Eucharistic procession, will take place along Bayou Teche from Leonville to St. Martinville. Fifty boats will disembark at 9:30 am, retracing the steps of Acadian ancestors along Bayou Teche. The 40-mile procession will make several stops along the way for a recitation of the Rosary and Benediction of the Blessed Sacrament. For a complete timeline of events, click here.

Sugar Jam ft. The Good Dudes | August 27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rE3j5_0h0XSt9P00

Sugar Jam is a free outdoor family-friendly music series held in the town center of Sugar Mill Pond, featuring live music once per month this spring and fall from 6-9 pm. The Good Dudes will be performing on August 27, along with local pop-up shops and kids' activities to create a vibrant, family-focused event. Seating such as lawn chairs and blankets are allowed. Ice chests are asked to be kept off-site. Parking is located in the grass lot on the right side upon entering Prescott Road and along the public parking spots of the development. For more details, click here.

Delcambre Shrimp Festival | August 17-21

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fpGLh_0h0XSt9P00

The Town of Delcambre, Louisiana, located about 20 miles southwest of Lafayette, is the center of all things shrimp. So much so that the town devotes an entire weekend to honor this economic lifeblood. The Delcambre Shrimp Festival is held on the third weekend of August and includes a shrimp cook-off, queen pageants, fais-do-do's, food booths, carnival rides, and the blessing of the shrimp boat fleet. For a complete list of activities, click here.

