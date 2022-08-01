August weather to be warmer than average

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the official start to the month of August which is the last month of meteorological summer.

It is officially the month of August which is known for being the end of summer. As for what we can expect for the month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration better known as NOAA has released its outlook for August.

When it comes to temperature we should expect a warmer than average month across all of New England. As for the month of August when it comes to averages, our average high temperature is 82 degrees, our average low temperature is 60 degrees and for rainfall, we usually see on average 4 inches of rain.

The 22News Storm Team app is customizable and can be set to give you updates specific to where you are or where your home is. With WWLP mobile apps, you can be in the know, but choose to focus and limit your notifications to what you care about.

Features:

Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms near you and any approaching risks

Alerts for severe weather go to your home screen with audio alert

The most accurate hour-by-hour forecast for the next day and week ahead for Southern New England

The latest video forecasts from the 22News Storm Team

Current weather conditions for western Massachusetts and anywhere in the United States

Set multiple custom locations or “follow me” mode to bring all weather forecasts, alerts, radar, and more to wherever you are or any locations you frequent

Active closings and delays for western Massachusetts

Detailed 7 Day Forecast gives you the most accurate and in-depth weather information for the full week ahead

Latest weather discussion from local expert meteorologists of the 22News Storm Team

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.