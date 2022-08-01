ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

August weather to be warmer than average

By Chris Bouzakis
WWLP
WWLP
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Monday is the official start to the month of August which is the last month of meteorological summer.

It is officially the month of August which is known for being the end of summer. As for what we can expect for the month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration better known as NOAA has released its outlook for August.

When it comes to temperature we should expect a warmer than average month across all of New England. As for the month of August when it comes to averages, our average high temperature is 82 degrees, our average low temperature is 60 degrees and for rainfall, we usually see on average 4 inches of rain.

