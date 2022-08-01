Socios Owner Invests $100M in FC Barcelona's Web3 Efforts

www.coindesk.com
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Dortmund's Guerreiro emerges as Manchester City's new left-back target
The summer transfer window is here, and there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings and goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man City turn to Guerreiro. Manchester City are set to switch focus in their...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea Name Price To Barcelona For Cesar Azpzilicueta and Marcos Alonso
Long rumored to be joining the Catalan club, reports from Spain have stated that Chelsea have set a price to Barcelona for both Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. The Spanish duo are pushing for an exit from England and have made their desire to join Barcelona abundantly clear. There has been little movement on either transfer, though Chelsea's reported naming of a price tag might set things in motion in the coming days.
Barcelona’s Updated Salary List For The 22/23 Season Is Staggering
Barcelona have been busy adding to their squad in the summer transfer window and their updated salary list for the new season is crazy. Despite the well documented financial troubles that the Camp Nou club have been hit with, it hasn’t stopped them splashing the cash on players. According to Spanish news outlet SPORT, Barcelona’s annual report showed that their total debt rose to a huge €1.173 billion.
cryptoslate.com
Socios.com invests $100M to accelerate Web3 innovations for FC Barcelona
Socios.com is investing $100 million in Barca Studio for a 24.5% stake and aims to accelerate blockchain, non-fungible token (NFT), and digital assets innovation for FC Barcelona. Barca Studios was launched in 2019 as the club’s platform for creating and distributing video and audio content. The partnership with Socios.com will...
TechCrunch
Kenyan insurtech Lami raises $3.7M seed extension led by Harlem Capital
With its API platform gaining ground in the insurance space, the startup is also planning to provide tech solutions that will digitize agents and brokers too, helping them streamline their operations — to reach a wide customer base and sell online. These plans also include enabling the digitization of traditional insurers as innovation continues to shape the industry.
TechCrunch
Identity verification company Youverify extends seed funding to $2.5M as it expands across Africa
For the many startups whose services help keep the operations of financial institutions such as banks and fintechs in check, this period highlights their relevance more than ever. In the latest development, Youverify, a Lagos and San Francisco–based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate KYC and other compliance procedures, is announcing that it has secured a $1 million seed round extension. The startup raised a $1.5 million round in 2020, bringing its total seed raise to $2.5 million.
Brazil's TIM reports 54% decline in quarterly profit
SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian telecom TIM SA (TIMS3.SA) posted a 54.1% decrease in second quarter net profit, as soaring costs offset solid revenue growth, the company said on Monday.
thefastmode.com
Singtel to Invest Additional $100M into Innovative Technology Startups
Singtel announced its plan to invest a further US$100 million into Singtel Innov8, its corporate venture arm, raising its total capital commitment to US$350 million. One of the earliest corporate venture capital firms in Southeast Asia, Innov8 invests in start-ups that align with Singtel Group businesses in the areas of 5G, Artificial Intelligence, the digital economy, sustainability, cyber security and emerging technologies. It operates on an evergreen fund model, re-investing returns from portfolio exits into new investments. With the capital injection, Innov8 will further expand its portfolio of investments in Southeast Asia, United States, China, Israel and Australia.
SB Nation
Chelsea, AS Monaco agree loan with option for Malang Sarr — report
After brief links to friendly neighbors Fulham FC, Malang Sarr has chosen to return to his native Côte d’Azur, with Chelsea reportedly agreeing a loan with AS Monaco for the 23-year-old, with an option to make the move permanent before next summer as well. As reported by L’Equipe,...
TechCrunch
Tiffany and Gucci’s dip into crypto is a balance of reputation and revenue
This week, Tiffany & Co., Gucci and FC Barcelona all dove deeper into the crypto sphere with partnerships in the digital asset world. Tiffany launched NFTiffs — it’ll sell 250 NFTs for about 30 ether, around $50,000, to CryptoPunks holders, who will be able to redeem custom pendants in the style of their CryptoPunk NFT.
CoinDesk
First Mover Asia: Was the Metaverse All Just a Dream?
Prices: Bitcoin falls for fourth straight day as traditional markets struggle. Declining volatility in the cryptocurrency's price shows how far digital-asset markets have come since the nervy days of mid-June. (Wells Fargo's still a long-term believer, for what it's worth.) Insights: Meta's Mark Zuckerberg acknowledges that the metaverse could be...
SB Nation
Chelsea in talks to hijack Manchester City deal for Brighton’s Marc Cucurella — reports
Brighton & Hove Albion left back Marc Cucurella looked set to join Manchester City, but that deal seems to have collapsed, or at least stalled, over the weekend after the two teams failed to agree a transfer fee. Sensing an opportunity, Chelsea have jumped in and are reportedly close to hijacking this deal.
BBC
Transfer news: City target Gomez instead of Cucurella
Manchester City have opened talks with Anderlecht over Spain Under-21 left-back Sergio Gomez, 21, as an alternative to Brighton target, Spaniard Marc Cucurella, 24. (Times - subscription required), external. England midfielder Phil Foden, 22, has agreed a new long-term contract worth around £225,000-a-week at Manchester City. (Mail), external. Sheffield...
BBC
Man Utd v Brighton: Head-to-head record
Manchester United have won their opening Premier League match in 10 of the past 13 seasons. Brighton have never won away against Manchester United in all competitions (D2 L12), losing each of their past eight visits to Old Trafford. Bruno Fernandes has been involved in six goals in his five...
Report: Manchester City And Sheffield United Reach Full Agreement For James McAtee Loan
Manchester City and Sheffield United have reached an agreement over a loan deal for youngster James McAtee, according to Fabrizio Romano.
TechCrunch
Will a weaker euro lead to greater US investment in European startups?
The U.S. dollar is having a good year. The U.S. Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the dollar against other currencies, for example, bottomed out at around 95 points in early January. Since then, the metric has appreciated to 106.69 points as of today — and we’ve seen the U.S. dollar reach parity with the euro, the latter currency having enjoyed a premium over the former for the last 20 years.
CoinDesk
The Smart Contract Platform Sector Explained
Kelly Ye, CFA, head of research, and Max Good, senior index research analyst at CoinDesk Indices. In December 2021, CoinDesk Indices launched its Digital Asset Classification Standard (DACS) to set the standard for defining the industries of digital assets. Every one of the top 500 digital assets by market capitalization is assigned to an industry, defined by DACS, then at least one industry is assigned to an industry group, and finally, at least one industry group is assigned to a sector.
CoinDesk
Ethereum After the Merge: What Comes Next?
At the Ethereum Community Conference in Paris, the Ethereum blockchain’s co-founder, Vitalik Buterin, shared what he expects for Ethereum in a post-Merge era. Buterin closed the conference by sharing that after the Merge, Ethereum will only be about 55% complete. The Merge refers to when the current proof-of-work (PoW)...
CoinDesk
Banking Platform Galoy Raises $4M for Bitcoin-Backed Synthetic Dollar
Galoy, the company behind the open-source banking platform that powers El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Wallet, started offering its Stablesats product Wednesday. It also said it completed a $4 million capital raise to enable further development of its core GaloyMoney bitcoin banking platform. Stablesats is intended to provide an alternative...
Why do UK banks seem so optimistic despite the cost of living crisis?
UK banking bosses gave off an unexpected air of calm when they released second quarter earnings over the past week, defying wider anxiety over the cost of living crisis and its impact on businesses and consumers. Major high street lenders, including NatWest, Barclays, Lloyds and HSBC, largely shrugged off concerns...
