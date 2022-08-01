If Purdue Football Beats Penn State, When Do They Lose?

www.hammerandrails.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Penn State Basketball in the Final 5 for 4-Star Recruit
Penn State Basketball made the final five schools for a top-target recruit. Amani Hansberry, from Washington DC (Mount St. Joseph High School) is the 140th ranked player in the nation according to 247 Sports and the 28th ranked power forward. Hansberry is 6’8″ and 225 pounds and visited Happy Valley back on March 24th.
thedailyhoosier.com
Big Ten roster overhauls: The 2022-23 outlook for Purdue
———— Next up is Purdue. Can a 29-8 season go down as a disappointment? Most Purdue fans would say yes after an 8-0 start and national No. 1 ranking had them dreaming of the Final Four. But the Boilers faded down the stretch, finishing the year just 21-8 including third place (14-6) in the Big Ten, and a Sweet 16 loss to St. Peter’s in the NCAA Tournament. Major roster losses now leave the fan base wondering how long they’ll have to wait for their next national contender.
Penn State Football Recruiting: What now at offensive tackle?
Penn State football has to figure out what to do at offensive tackle in the 2023 recruiting class. Penn State football had a tough day on Monday with its top two offensive tackle targets committing to different schools. Long-time target Evan Link committed to Michigan on Monday afternoon, while a...
247Sports
2025 Purdue basketball offer Trent Sisley recaps his first visit to West Lafayette
Purdue was the first school to offer Lincoln City (Ind.) Heritage Hills 2025 forward Trent Sisley last September and the Boilermakers have treated him as a priority ever since. The 6-foot-7 and 185-pound soon-to-be sophomore made his first visit to Purdue on Monday and he enjoyed his time in West...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
5 sports Penn State athletics could add to its roster of Division I teams
With conferences shuffling, the introduction of new sports to match new schools seems like a reasonable possibility. Penn State currently offers 29 Division I sports teams, but what if it had more?. As a competitive sports institution with several top-flight teams, additions to the many championship programs already in place...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Men's Tennis Hires New Coach
I hadn’t really expected any major men’s tennis news during the summer, as I expected that there had been enough of an improvement over the past season and a young, promising core in place for Coach Gajdzik to keep his job. However, that was not the case. The athletic department evidently got tired of four straight seasons of finishing in the bottom third of the conference, as well as a fifth that was heading that direction if not for COVID-19, and decided to cut ties. This allowed for a new hire that I love upon first glance: Geoff Young was hired back in late June as the new coach of the Purdue Boilermakers men’s tennis team. Back when Minnesota was in the process of dropping their men’s tennis team and Purdue was mired in one of their worst seasons ever, I really hoped that Coach Young would come to West Lafayette, and now I have received my wish. Coach Young is a proven winner with plenty of ties to the Big Ten, and Purdue can give him another chance at coaching in this conference.
hammerandrails.com
31 Days to Purdue Football: Nick Zecchino
After there was no. #33 or #32 on the roster for the weekend posts we are back, and today’s player is a long time well established starter at a specialty position. Cedar Grove, NJ (Cedar Grove HS) 6’, 210 pounds. Long Snapper. 2022 Projection: Starter. Zecchino has been...
littleleague.org
Top Little Leaguers® Set to Square off at Volunteer Stadium for the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship
After finishing among the top four at their Region Finals in Arlington, Texas, and Seattle, Washington, the top eight baseball and softball home run hitters are ready to square off in the 2022 T-Mobile Little League® Home Run Derby Championship, set to take place in Volunteer Stadium during the Little League Baseball® World Series on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. ET. The event will also be televised on ESPN on Friday, August 26, at 7 p.m. ET.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Permits approved for new Slim Chickens and Panera in West Lafayette
West Lafayette's fried chicken options aren't slim anymore. Two new fast food restaurants will open this coming winter to the area north of campus, Slim Chickens and Panera Bread. A building permit for a new Panera and a Slim Chickens were granted in late July. Both buildings are expected to...
Digital Collegian
EDITORIAL | Timing of State College Atherton Street construction project is inevitable but not ideal
Everyone’s had enough of the typical construction on Atherton Street narrative in State College, but it’s safe to say the story’s not quite finished yet. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation recently announced a $30.7 million construction project on Atherton Street, with the work zone stretching from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. The three-year project is scheduled to begin on Aug. 8, and it’s set to be complete in the fall of 2024.
Fox 59
Hy-Vee finalizing plans for grocery store in Fishers
FISHERS, Ind. — Iowa-based grocery store chain Hy-Vee is in the final planning stages before construction of a new location in Fishers, Indiana. Hy-Vee, which first released plans for a store in an expansion into the Hoosier State in January, previously announced plans to build a supermarket in Zionsville. Now, the corporation has set its sites set on Fishers.
Fox 59
Restaurant openings and closings: Speedway, Fishers, Brownsburg, Indy
INDIANAPOLIS — Our resident foodie, Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads, is back from vacation with a long list of restaurant updates, including three closings, three openings and a food and beer festival coming up this weekend. The Union Jack Pub in Speedway has closed after more than 40 years....
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Purdue student charged after allegedly found hiding in closet
A Purdue student has been charged with residential entry and battery after his ex-girlfriend allegedly came home to find him hiding in her closet. The victim told police that after she entered her apartment, she noticed her cat's food wrapper on the floor and a shoe box, pair of shoes and a teddy bear under her bed when they were all kept in the closet. Then she saw Shenyue Tao, her ex-boyfriend, in her closet, according to the probable cause affidavit filed Tuesday.
WTHI
Lafayette, Ind. man arrested for weekend Terre Haute murder
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana, man will face murder charges after a weekend shooting in Terre Haute. On Tuesday, the Lafayette Police Department arrested 20-year-old Kole Hughes. The shooting happened at 19th and Walnut Streets near Davis Park Elementary School and Saint Patrick Catholic Church on July...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission spawns rainbow trout near Carlisle
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission staff at the Huntsdale State Fish Hatchery near Carlisle conducted the spawning of rainbow trout. The process will lead to the next generation of stocked fish in Pennsylvania. The process includes collecting reproductive material from 3-year-old female and 2-year-old...
WLFI.com
INDOT to close another local road
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — State Road 26 west of West Lafayette will be closed beginning in October. Crews with the Indiana Department of Transportation will replace a culvert between North county roads 650 and 750 North. An unofficial local detour uses West County Road 350 North to bypass...
California Sheriff Raids Indiana Auto Shop
Usually, cops don’t like getting involved in situations which involve civil disputes unless there’s a threat of physical harm or something else criminal. That’s what makes a story broadcast by ABC7 News Bay Area so strange. Not only did the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office get involved in what appears to be a business dispute, it went so far as to send four employees to raid an automotive shop in Indiana, all at the expense of California taxpayers. If we didn’t already have personal experiences of some rotten apples in law enforcement abusing their power, we would be completely astounded by the accusations being thrown around.
Monticello woman dies in White County crash
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. — A 69-year-old Monticello woman is dead after a collision between two vehicles in White County early Monday. According to Indiana State Police, the deadly crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 1250 South and County Road 100 East in White County, south of Brookston. Police said a 70-year-old man from […]
foodmanufacturing.com
Skjodt-Barrett to Expand Indiana Facility
LEBANON, Ind. — Skjodt-Barrett Contract Packaging LLC announced the expansion of its Lebanon facility, more than doubling their manufacturing footprint and bringing an estimated $58 million capital investment to the community. The 340,000-square-foot expansion will include additional production lines and freezer space with increased employment. The current facility, owned...
Inside Indiana Business
Three Hoosier cities among best places to live
Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
Comments / 0