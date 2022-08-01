If Purdue Football Beats Penn State, When Do They Lose?

I hadn’t really expected any major men’s tennis news during the summer, as I expected that there had been enough of an improvement over the past season and a young, promising core in place for Coach Gajdzik to keep his job. However, that was not the case. The athletic department evidently got tired of four straight seasons of finishing in the bottom third of the conference, as well as a fifth that was heading that direction if not for COVID-19, and decided to cut ties. This allowed for a new hire that I love upon first glance: Geoff Young was hired back in late June as the new coach of the Purdue Boilermakers men’s tennis team. Back when Minnesota was in the process of dropping their men’s tennis team and Purdue was mired in one of their worst seasons ever, I really hoped that Coach Young would come to West Lafayette, and now I have received my wish. Coach Young is a proven winner with plenty of ties to the Big Ten, and Purdue can give him another chance at coaching in this conference.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO