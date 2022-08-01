Historic school in eastern Ky. sustains major damage in flooding

www.wkyt.com
WKYT 27
Ky. lawmakers survey flood damage, deliver supplies with helicopter
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WKYT) - The Kentucky National Guard is delivering supplies to hard-hit areas in eastern Kentucky. Some people are cut off because of flood waters or damaged roads. Several state senators rode with the Guard on a Blackhawk helicopter on Tuesday. “The damaged areas are beyond belief until you...
WKYT 27
‘My second home:’ Hindman native collecting donations for her hometown
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Knott County has not only seen tremendous devastation from flooding, but has also endured great loss. Seventeen people were killed there. Help for that small community is being organized here in central Kentucky by a woman who grew up on those same streets that were flooded.
WKYT 27
Operation BBQ Relief serving thousands of meals to eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. (WKYT) - After flash floods destroyed many lives in southeastern Kentucky, families are finding that basic necessities such as showers, clean clothes, and hot meals are a luxury. One disaster relief group is set up in Hazard handing out thousands of hot meals to families across the region.
wymt.com
Doctor flies supplies to help Eastern Ky. flood victims
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A Doctor living in North Carolina decided to come back to her Kentucky roots when she heard about the devastating floods that impacted her family and the rest of the region. Doctor Randi Barnett, a Breathitt County native, is the Chief Neurosurgery Resident at UNC Chapel...
fox40jackson.com
Eastern Kentucky flooding: Video emerges of devastation around city of Hazard
Video has emerged showing the scenes of devastation in eastern Kentucky following the deadly flash flooding that swept through the region last week. The footage, captured in communities around the city of Hazard, shows toppled homes, a washed-away bridge and debris scattered along roadways. “I think when it all clears...
Fearing looters, Kentucky flood victims refuse to leave wrecked homes
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — First came the floods, then came the vultures. Kentucky residents badly in need of food and fresh water after the eastern half of the state was inundated last week by epic floods were refusing Wednesday to leave their wrecked homes for fear of losing what little they have left to looters.
Floyd County Schools to consider pushing back of first day of school
Floyd County Schools and the Board of Education are meeting this afternoon to decide if the start of the school year should be pushed back in response to the historic flooding that devastated many areas of eastern Kentucky, including Floyd County.
Floyd County schools push back start date
After historic flooding in Floyd County and other parts of eastern Kentucky, just weeks before many students were expected to return to school, start dates are being pushed back.
WKYT 27
‘It’s gutting:’ Robinson Elementary in Perry Co. severely damaged by flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Traveling KY 476 in Perry County is not easy at times, especially after the creek that runs through the area turned into a rolling rampage last week. Officers with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife have navigated the area to check on people and deliver simple items...
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. (AP) — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and...
Eastern Ky. school districts report severe flood damage to buildings, communities
Districts reported multiple school buildings flooded, some beyond repair. They’re also mourning the deaths of staff and at least one student.
WKYT 27
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. They’ve served thousands of hot meals and handed out water and snacks.
Knott County school devastated by historic flood
The start of the school year may look different for kids in Knott County after historic floodwaters did major damage to Hindman Elementary.
WKYT 27
Gov. Beshear tours Breathitt Co. High School as cleanup efforts are underway
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear spent another day of touring the damage left behind after the deadly flooding in eastern Kentucky. We followed him as he toured Breathitt County High School, which sustained damage. Walking through the debris and muddy mess of the high school, it was a...
WKYT 27
Ky. native & former UN ambassador pledge to match flood relief donations up to $1.5 million
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two well-known figures in Kentucky are giving back to the mountains following recent flooding. Joe Craft, a Hazard, Ky. native, and his wife, former UN Ambassador Kelly Craft, will match every dollar we raise for the Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky Crisis Fund up to $1.5 million.
WLKY.com
AERIALS: An overhead look at eastern Kentucky communities ravaged by flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — It's going to be a long road to recovery for Kentucky's Appalachian communities plagued by deadly flooding in late July. The region was swamped by more than 8 inches of rain in 48 hours and more rain came days later. After the catastrophe hit one...
WKYT 27
TEAM COVERAGE: Beshear says most people reported missing after flooding are accounted for
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT/WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave another update Tuesday afternoon about ongoing relief efforts from last week’s devastating flooding in Eastern Kentucky:. The death toll remains at 37, but the governor said there were at least two recovered bodies that were still being processed. Gov. Beshear says...
WKYT 27
An up-close look as Ky. Fish and Wildlife distributes supplies to Perry Co. victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re only a few days in, and there are still so many hard days to come for a number of communities in eastern Kentucky. We got an up close and personal look at the power of devastating flooding, and saw the people it has affected most. Our crew was given special permission to go out with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife on Monday, and we spent about five hours as they took us to an area nearly wiped off the map.
Chris Stapleton helping eastern Kentucky flood victims
County music singer Chris Stapleton has been seen offering a helping hand to eastern Kentucky communities impacted by flood damage.
WKYT 27
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year. Wolfe County students are supposed to come back...
