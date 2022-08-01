Waukesha and Washington Counties work to fight back against fentanyl

cbs58.com
CBS 58
Arnitta Holliman removed as director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- There was a major shakeup in Milwaukee City Hall Wednesday, Aug. 3, as Mayor Cavalier Johnson ousted the city's director of the Office of Violence Prevention. Arnitta Holliman is out just 14 months after she was appointed to the position by former Mayor Tom Barrett. Now...
Wisconsin State Patrol to use aerial surveillance in 5 counties this week
ST. CROIX COUNTY, Wis. -- In addition to keeping their eyes on the road, drivers in Wisconsin will have to watch the skies this week.Starting Tuesday, the Wisconsin State Patrol's Air Support Unit will fly overhead look for traffic violations in five counties.Tuesday, the patrol's pilots will monitor Interstate 94 in Waukesha County. The next day, Interstate 39 in Portage County will be the target. On Thursday, Highway 64 in St. Croix County and I-39/90 in Dane County will be surveilled. Highway 51 in Marathon County will have pilots overhead on Saturday."From the air it's much easier to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively," the state patrol said. "When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop."
CBS 58
2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade rescheduled for Dec. 4 to enhance safety measures
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Waukesha Christmas Parade has been rescheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, the city of Waukesha in partnership with the Waukesha Chamber of Commerce announced. The change is to enhance safety measures. For nearly 60 years, the parade took place the Sunday before Thanksgiving. According...
Accused killer of Milwaukee grandmother given low bail; WI AG candidates react
The race for the Wisconsin Attorney General hits deeper for a Milwaukee family that is dealing with the loss of their mother.
WEAU-TV 13
Wisconsin school district bans pride flags and pronouns
MILWAUKEE (AP) - A recent decision by a Wisconsin school district to ban pride flags and the use of pronouns in emails has released an avalanche of pushback from students, alumni and others while the superintendent said it’s simply reaffirming a policy that is already in place. Kettle Moraine...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Can you identify this buildout in Washington County, WI?
August 2, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – You have 17 seconds from where the music starts to try to identify this location. It was April 26, 2022 when WashingtonCountyInsider.com broke the story about this business leasing space. Interesting how quickly the contractors turned this around. One contractor armed with a power drill said, “It’s amazing what ‘stuff’ can get done when you don’t ‘mess’ around.” … or something to that effect in contractor speak.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha County declares fentanyl a community health crisis
Logan Rachwal died from fentanyl poisoning last year on Valentine’s Day. He's one of nearly two dozen Wisconsinites featured in a new billboard campaign – putting a face to fentanyl’s deadly grip.
Wisconsin State Patrol plans aerial enforcement in five counties
Wisconsin State Patrol pilots are set to keep an eye out for traffic violations from the air this week. Weather permitting, the State Patrol’s air support unit is set to patrol in the following areas:. Aug. 2: Interstate-94 – Waukesha County. Aug. 3: Interstate-39 – Portage County.
Two Elderly Wisconsin Brothers (80 & 74) Busted, Half Million in Weed
These retired brothers from Wisconsin, had quite the "side hustle," to the tune of a half million dollars worth of weed! AP. Dateline...Port Washington, Wisconsin. My retired father is 85, and enjoys reading and relaxing...well deserved at 85 years old. These two had quite the outfit going!. David W. Burmesch,...
CBS 58
Burlington teacher who attended Jan. 6 riot resigns
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington teacher has resigned from the district 18 months after the Jan. 6 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Last summer, Jeff Taff faced scrutiny for discussing his extreme political views with students. The district placed him on administrative leave after learning Taff traveled...
wibailoutpeople.org
Fond Du Lac, WI August 6, 2022: Protest Racist, Sexist, Anti-Worker Bigot Tim Michels, Wisconsin Gubernatorial Candidate
Join us on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 5:15 pm to help make our voices heard as Tim Michels plans a campaign event at Veterans Memorial Park in Fond du Lac WI. Tim Michels has run a campaign of division and hate in an attempt to divide the working class, including the working poor, against each other. His lies and deceit and lack of knowledge do not strengthen our communities or our state.
WISN
Racine election officials respond to claims about mobile voting truck
RACINE, Wis. — Racine election officials are pushing back on claims from Republican candidate for governor Rep. Timothy Ramthun madeduring a WISN 12 News town hall about the city's mobile voting truck. "We've got issues with vans driving around in Racine County collecting ballots right now for people," Ramthun...
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin gets trapped inside concrete mixing truck
MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Emergency personnel in Wisconsin were called to help rescue a man who fell into a drum of a concrete mixing truck. The Madison Fire Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident where a man was trapped inside the drum of a concrete mixing truck. This happened in the Town of Vienna.
WISN
Wisconsin Department of Health investigates Salmonella cases associated with shelled peas
Wis. — As of July 29, 2022, six people have been infected with the same strain of Salmonella. To date, three of the six patients identified have required hospitalization. The cases of Salmonella are associated with shelled peas produced by Green Barn Farm Market. The shelled (loose) peas were sold at Green Barn Farm Market farm stands and farmers markets in Ripon, Green Bay, Madison, and Fond du Lac, and Green Valley Acres Farm farm stands in Neenah.
wisfarmer.com
Farm upbringing is Dodge County woman's 'greatest blessing'
BEAVER DAM – Leah Weninger of Rubicon, who someday would like to open her own farm camp was named the 2022 Dodge County Fairest of the Fair during the annual Fair media banquet in Beaver Dam. Weninger competed against five other contestants for the crown. The other candidates were...
CBS 58
Politicians, political experts weigh in on RNC in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- This Friday, Aug. 5, we'll likely know if the Republican National Convention will be coming to Milwaukee in 2024. Political experts and leaders here in Wisconsin, are weighing in on that possibility, with Nashville ending their bid to have the convention. Visit Milwaukee officials say this...
ozaukeepress.com
County may park struggling commuter bus
Averaging just 3.3 riders per trip, Ozaukee-to-Milwaukee service faces uncertain future, is subject of Aug. 10 hearing. A LONE RIDER got off the Ozaukee County Express bus at its Grafton stop in November shortly after the service, which was suspended because of the pandemic, was relaunched. Press file photo.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Waukesha Hadfield Whittier school merger, fall will be new for everyone
WAUKESHA, Wis. - Enrollment at Hadfield Elementary in Waukesha is set to nearly double in the fall after Hadfield and Whittier's merger was approved earlier this year. As art teacher Molly Winkler looked around her classroom Wednesday, Aug. 3, the bell served as a reminder of all the work she has to do before welcoming students back on Sept. 1.
kenosha.com
It’s official: Kenosha’s Velodrome, the oldest in the U.S., has now seen it all
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. It’s not unusual to see cyclists race at speeds over 40 mph at the Washington Park Velodrome. A...
wlip.com
Kenosha Common Council To Consider Marijuana Ballot Measure
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–The Kenosha Common Council is set to consider a resolution that would measure the public’s mood on marijuana legalization and taxation. The resolution has no fewer than eight sponsors meaning it’s all but guaranteed to pass. If it does, Kenosha voters will get asked the question on the November 8th ballot.
