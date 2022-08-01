www.thecheyennepost.com
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
Mid-year Statistics Show Crime is Trending Down in Cheyenne
The Cheyenne Police Department (CPD) is releasing mid-year crime data that shows crime has decreased 13% overall across the city of Cheyenne. The six-month analysis contains data that was collected from January 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022 and compared across the same period in 2021. As recommended by the...
Teenage boy wanted in Fort Collins shooting arrested Monday
A 15-year-old boy wanted following a shooting in Fort Collins last week was arrested Monday, according to deputies with the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
Police: Man walked into Greeley credit union, claimed he had a bomb
A man was arrested Monday after he allegedly walked into a Greeley credit union and claimed that he had a bomb.
Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway
The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
Loveland PD details moments officers rushed children to safety after shooting
Loveland Police officers responding to the scene of a fatal shooting Thursday tried saving a 16-year-old victim before they died on scene, according to the latest information provided by police.
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
Armed and dangerous juvenile wanted for attempted murder
Deputies in Larimer County are looking for a juvenile suspect who is wanted in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
9News
Larimer County fire east of Carter Lake
A view captured video of a fire burning in Larimer County on Sunday, July 31. Credit: Ken Gallegoa.
Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists
When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
coloradohometownweekly.com
UPDATE: Two people, potential suspect all confirmed dead following Thursday shooting in east Loveland
The Loveland Police Department released late Thursday night that two people were confirmed dead at a home in east Loveland after an incident Thursday afternoon and that a possible suspect reportedly shot himself in Erie. According to a release from the department, at approximately 2:22 p.m. Thursday LPD responded to...
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
cowboystatedaily.com
25 Bronze Statues Installed In Cheyenne Capitol Bronze Project And 30 More Planned
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It brought a smile to Harvey Deselms’ face when he saw all of the people taking selfies with the any of the two dozen bronze statues in downtown Cheyenne during Cheyenne Frontier Days last week. People would run their hands...
Truck driver in I-25 crash that killed 5 was driving with canceled license, CSP says
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — The driver of a truck that crashed into cars on Interstate 25 in Weld County last month, killing five people, was driving with a canceled commercial driver license. The Colorado State Patrol said he was operating the truck illegally when he crashed on June 13,...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
cowboystatedaily.com
Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
CFR Crew Responds to Vegetation Fire in Prairie Winds Area
At 11:41 p.m. Saturday, Cheyenne Fire Rescue (CFR) was dispatched to the vacant area between Prairie Winds and Menards, in response to a vegetation fire. In the north block of Prairie Winds Golf Course, east of Windmill Road, Engine 5 unit found grass and brush burning in a storm drainage/retention pond.
NebraskaTV
Billy Jack's Pizza Pub opens in the Heart of Cheyenne, WY
Providing a fast, fun, family oriented environment while keeping it classy!
