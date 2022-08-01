ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers

Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
CHEYENNE, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Y95 Country

Department Of Health Issues Advisory For Granite Springs Causeway

The Wyoming Department of Health has issued a harmful cyanobacterial bloom recreational use advisory for the Causeway at the City of Cheyenne BOPU [Board of Public Utilties] Granite Springs Reservoir. That's according to a BOPU news release. According to the release, blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, are known to...
CHEYENNE, WY
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fraud#Sheriff#The Sheriff S Office
newslj.com

Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained

CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
KGAB AM 650

Parents, It’s Shopping Time! Cheyenne School Supplies Lists

When August rolls around, kids and parents have one thing on their minds: school. I remember counting down the days to school starting as a student - mostly with dread (because who wants homework?) though I did look forward to seeing all my friends again. As for parents, many of us are ready for school to start (it's okay, we won't tell the kids.)
CHEYENNE, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary

The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
oilcity.news

Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
CASPER, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Small Fairs Celebrate The Heart Of Wyoming

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne Frontier Days is a big deal. Billing itself as the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, the annual event draws the best rodeo cowboys and cowgirls from around the country, competing for more than $1 million in cash and prizes. Big-name entertainers like Brooks & Dunn, Kid Rock and Dierks Bentley pack the stadium, and visitors from around the region crowd the midway.
WYOMING STATE
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne, WY
1K+
Followers
989
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming’s state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

 https://www.thecheyennepost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy