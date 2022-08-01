ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Frontier Days Closes with a Bang

What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts of the 3,000 volunteers....
CHEYENNE, WY
Southlake Style

Kaden Anderson Commits To University of Wyoming

Southlake Carroll’s quarterback has officially committed to the University of Wyoming. On Monday, Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to the university via Twitter. Last season, Kaden threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping the Dragons achieve a 14-1 season record. He was also named to the 4-6A First Team All-District.
LARAMIE, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
CHEYENNE, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record

Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
LARAMIE, WY
newslj.com

Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained

CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater

CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
CASPER, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers

Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
CHEYENNE, WY
9NEWS

Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado

TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
MCPHERSON COUNTY, NE
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
The Cheyenne Post

Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary

The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Resident Named to SVSU President's List for Winter 2022 semester

Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne is one of nearly 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2022 semester President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and...
CHEYENNE, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 321 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meriden Rest Area, or 34 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include La Grange, Albin and Meriden Rest Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
OutThere Colorado

Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado

Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
thecheyennepost.com

Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of August 1, 2022

The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of August 1st. Monday. 11 am...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY

