www.thecheyennepost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Arby's on Lincolnway is getting a refresh!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Crumbl Cookies: first Cheyenne store is coming soon!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Cheyenne may be getting a new Ziggi's Coffee!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
The Montgomery Ward is going to be replaced again!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
Dell Range Garden Center catches on FireOptopolisCheyenne, WY
Related
thecheyennepost.com
Make-A-Wish And Union Pacific Railroad Team Up to Grant 16-year-old Train Enthusiast’s Wish to Experience the Big Boy Steam Locomotive
A 16-year-old Louisiana boy who is battling a critical illness and who has a dream to see a Big Boy steam locomotive will have his wish granted Tuesday, Aug. 2. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Make-A-Wish Wyoming chapter and Union Pacific Railroad joined together to provide Chaston with a unique and...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Frontier Days Closes with a Bang
What started in 1897 as a competition between local ranches has turned into a 10-day entertainment extravaganza that celebrates the Western lifestyle known worldwide as Cheyenne Frontier Days (CFD). The 126th “Daddy of ‘em All” was deemed a huge success by organizers, thanks to the efforts of the 3,000 volunteers....
Southlake Style
Kaden Anderson Commits To University of Wyoming
Southlake Carroll’s quarterback has officially committed to the University of Wyoming. On Monday, Kaden Anderson announced his commitment to the university via Twitter. Last season, Kaden threw for 3,036 yards and 34 touchdowns, helping the Dragons achieve a 14-1 season record. He was also named to the 4-6A First Team All-District.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Smoke Pays Unexpected Visit to Cheyenne Sunday
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Cheyenne Frontier Days was supposed to conclude with some chance showers and storms. Instead, Cheyenne was briefly overrun with smoke for almost an hour as visibility went down to 2 statute miles. After further investigation, preliminary reports were found of a wildfire in Carter Canyon near Gering, NE that started late Saturday. Some reports indicated an evacuation of Carter Canyon Road that same night as 1,000 acres had already burned. More recent reports have the wildfire as large as 13,000 acres with multiple starting points and a breeze of 20 mph adding to the fast growth throughout Sunday. Winds from the northeast will indicate whether Cheyenne will receive more smoke from the blaze. The Monday smoke forecast is not favorable. Throughout the day, smoke will become heavier until midnight when a change in wind direction will clear out southern Wyoming from the fumes and haze.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Southeast Wyoming’s Favorite Food Truck Is Going For World Record
Now, this is something I'd love to volunteer to help out with. And when I say "help out" and "volunteer" I mean, I just want to eat chicken wings. If you've never had Weitzels Wings aka Double Dub's, you're missing out. They have a few food trucks that make their way around Southeast Wyoming and Northern Colorado and, in my humble opinion(and several others) have some of the best wings on the planet. You can find them in Cheyenne a couple of times a week, my go-to is on Fridays when they're at Freedom's Edge Brewing Company, but they make their rounds in Laramie and beyond.
newslj.com
Wildfire in Laramie area grows in size, is 19% contained
CHEYENNE — A wildfire in northern Albany County has grown further in size, drawing additional firefighting personnel, although it continues to be about one-fifth contained. The Sugarloaf Fire near Laramie Peak has expanded to close to 700 acres in size, a few hundred acres larger than it was in recent days.
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
RELATED PEOPLE
Nebraska plane crash kills 2 from Colorado
TRYON, Neb. — Two men from Colorado died in a small plane crash in Nebraska on July 25. McPherson County Sheriff's Office identified the victims as 80-year-old James Holland from Fort Collins, and 58-year-old Daniel Zahner from Boulder, NBC Nebraska News 2 reports. The single-engine RV9A flying from Greeley,...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cedar Canyon fire burning in Scotts Bluff County; smoke to affect Laramie and southern Goshen Counties
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Multiple fires ignited in Southern Scotts Bluff County in Nebraska on Saturday, likely due to lightning strikes. Units from Laramie County fire districts have responded to assist, and winds are expected to carry thick smoke across southern Goshen and Laramie Counties into Cheyenne. Tweets from Nebraska...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (7/29/22–8/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Candidates on the Ballot for August 16 Primary
The Wyoming Secretary of State's Office has compiled a list of all legislative and statewide candidates for office in the August 16th primary. You can see all of the candidate names and parties here: https://sos.wyo.gov/Elections/Docs/2022/2022_WY_Primary_Election_Candidates.pdf. The Laramie County Clerk has created a list of candidates on the ballot in Laramie...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Colorado?
Many Coloradans own RVs and enjoy using them for epic adventures across the state or country. They may be ideal for camping but are residents legally allowed to live in an RV on their own property in Colorado?. Obviously, there are designated RV parks throughout the Centennial State where living...
thecheyennepost.com
Cheyenne Resident Named to SVSU President's List for Winter 2022 semester
Dillen Phillips of Cheyenne is one of nearly 600 students from Saginaw Valley State University whose determination and commitment to academic excellence earned them a spot on the winter 2022 semester President's List. To be eligible for the President's List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 15:22:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming Northeastern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 321 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Meriden Rest Area, or 34 miles northwest of Kimball, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include La Grange, Albin and Meriden Rest Area. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Mandatory evacuations ordered due to fire in Colorado
Update: The mandatory evacuation order has been lifted. A mandatory evacuation order has been issued in Larimer County due to a new fire burning near Wild Wing Drive, off of County Road 12 and County Road 29. "Fire officials have ordered mandatory evacuations for Wild Wing Drive area. The west boundary is County Road 29, east boundary is Homer Road, south boundary is County Road 12, and the north boundary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thecheyennepost.com
Laramie County Senior Center Activities - Week of August 1, 2022
The Laramie County Senior Services invites seniors to attend these special events. Activities are subject to change. Please wear a mask, social distancing practices are in place. Please call 307-635-2435 to RSVP for the activities you want to attend or for further information. Week of August 1st. Monday. 11 am...
capcity.news
City of Cheyenne accepting applications for Housing and Community Development Advisory Council
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The City of Cheyenne has announced that it is accepting applications for membership to the Housing and Community Development Advisory Council. For all interested parties, online and PDF applications are available here. Applications must be submitted no later than Friday, Aug. 12, by 5 p.m. The...
capcity.news
Public Service Committee to review amendment regarding sanitary sewer system requirements
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Several amendments that could grant exceptions to residents regarding the sanitary sewer system are up for consideration by the Public Service Committee this week. The amendment in question would affect two sections of Chapter 13, Sewer System of Title 13, Public Services, of the code of...
Armed and dangerous juvenile wanted for attempted murder
Deputies in Larimer County are looking for a juvenile suspect who is wanted in a shooting that left a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Comments / 0