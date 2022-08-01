Man Dies in Shootout with Wyoming Highway Patrol and Sheriff Deputies

www.thecheyennepost.com
kbhbradio.com
Motorcyclist hurt in crash in Vanocker Canyon
STURGIS, S.D. – A motorcyclist was injured Tuesday after crashing his bike in Vanocker Canyon. The highway patrol says a 69-year-old male failed to negotiate a curve at mile marker 1 on Vanocker Canyon Road when he ran off the road and hit a sign. The motorcyclist, who was...
sweetwaternow.com
Man Dies in Crook County after Shootout With Law Enforcement
CROOK COUNTY — A man was shot and killed Saturday after a shootout with officers in Crook County. The Wyoming Highway Patrol and Crook County Sheriff’s Department were trying to arrest the man who had an active warrant. On July 29, 2022, around 10:10 p.m., a trooper with...
county17.com
Car, motorcycle collision sends at least 1 to hospital
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A car and a motorcycle were involved in the collision at Union Chapel Road and Sleepy Hollow Boulevard in Gillette Monday evening that necessitated emergency medical care for at least one man, according to local public safety scanner traffic. The man had sustained, at a minimum,...
Sheridan Media
Male Suspect Killed After Shooting At WY Highway Patrol Troopers In Crook County
An unidentified man is dead after opening fire on Wyoming Highway Patrol Troopers twice in Crook County. According to a media release, sometime after 10pm on Friday (July 29th), a trooper spotted the man walking along I-90, about 1 mile southwest of Sundance. When the trooper learned the man had...
sdpb.org
Man dies in motorcycle crash prior to Sturgis Rally
A 28-year-old man died early Sunday morning in a motorcycle crash west of Lead. Preliminary reports say the man was driving westbound on U.S. Highway 14A. He failed to negotiate a curve and lost control, crossing the eastbound lane into a ditch. He was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced...
Black Hills Pioneer
Spearfish man pleads not guilty to aggravated assault, grand theft
DEADWOOD — One of two local men facing aggravated assault and grand theft charges pleaded not guilty to the charges against him Thursday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Michelle Comer at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Kaleb John Baker, 18, of Spearfish was co-indicted with his brother Nathanial Blake Baker,...
kotatv.com
Motorcyclist dies in Lawrence County crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A 28-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash west of Lead on Sunday. According to a release, a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle was westbound on U.S. Highway 14A when the operator of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control. The person was not...
KEVN
Wyoming man who fired at officers dies after being hit by return fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - One man is dead after being pursued by, and then shooting at, Wyoming state troopers. Friday night around 10, Wyoming Highway Patrol stopped a man walking alongside I-90 in Crook County. It was later learned that the man had a warrant out for his arrest.
KELOLAND TV
28-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash near Lead
LEAD, S.D. (KELO) – A 28-year-old man died in a motorcycle crash near Lead early Sunday morning. According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, the crash happened on U.S. Highway 14A at 12:22 a.m. Sunday two miles west of Lead. The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve and lost control.
WATCH: Gutsy Pilot Over Black Hills Fire
Maybe. Or maybe he's just that good. This video includes some impressive action-packed moments and how agencies are going all out to stop it in its tracks. At one point you'll see a huge jet, the kind you usually fly in when taking a cross-country trip, pulling up hard after a low and slow pass over the fire.
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
sdpb.org
Large wildfires burning in neighboring states
Large wildfires are burning in neighboring states after an active fire weekend in the region. Lightning is the suspected cause of the Carter Canyon Fire in western Nebraska. It's more than 13,000 acres in size and only partially contained. Nebraska Public Media reports that the fire has destroyed several homes...
Black Hills Pioneer
Unexpected issues delay Sandstone Hills Drive construction
SPEARFISH — Construction that was anticipated to take about four weeks has turned into a project that has hit numerous unexpected snags, delaying the completion of the project perhaps into the fall. In mid-June, Sandstone Hills Drive was closed to allow for the sanitary sewer upsize and road resurfacing;...
