Scrubby's Car Wash new location opening soon

What is holding up the new Publix shopping center in Moncks Corner?
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been long awaiting the opening of a new Publix shopping center. While the grocery store appears to be ready to open, many are now wondering “what is the holdup?” “If you live in the area, you are excited about the store coming in. What […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston commissary kitchen now home to nearly 50 F&B businesses
NORTH CHARLESTON — Restaurant-inside-a-restaurant businesses known as ghost kitchens swept the nation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but in Charleston few have risen. Instead, another ghost kitchen has become a household name for food and beverage industry professionals looking for commercial kitchen space to launch their food truck, pop-up or meal delivery service.
5 Great Burger Places in South Carolina
If you love going out with your friends and grabbing some burgers on the way, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy a good, juicy burger with some nice fries on the side. All of these places have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people so you know they come highly recommended. And the best part about it is that no matter how you prefer your burger, you will definitely find something for your liking at any of these places. Here are the five amazing burger spots in South Carolina that you should visit:
peedeenewsnetwork.com
Lake City Main Street Railway Crossing to Temporarily Close
LAKE CITY, S.C. – The City of Lake City will close the railway crossing at Main Street for several days in the next few weeks. The closure will allow for more permanent repairs of the crossing’s road surface. Approximately 120-feet of railway track will be removed, mud and debris excavated from beneath, and the substrate and surface reconstructed, according to Jason Price, track supervisor with CSX Transportation which owns and maintains the crossing.
Food distribution happening Thursday in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru food giveaway is happening Thursday at Macedonia Church of Lord Jesus Christ in North Charleston. Food will be distributed to the community starting at 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. Food will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis. Guests are asked to stay […]
The Post and Courier
Mayor: Georgetown will uphold zoning appeals board ruling on Liberty Steel
GEORGETOWN — The city of Georgetown will uphold a June decision by the city Board of Zoning Appeals that allowed Liberty Steel's mill to stay open, Mayor Carol Jayroe confirmed on Aug. 3. A 30-day period in which the city could appeal the decision to circuit court began in...
wpde.com
Crews investigating fire at home in Galivants Ferry
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Gallivants Ferry Wednesday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 3:35 a.m. to Blue Jackets Drive to a reported structure fire. The fire was contained to a small pile of clothes with no...
South Carolina experiencing solar panel shortage
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Prior to the pandemic, Monarch Solar did not have a supply shortage of solar panels. But, Myrtle Beach’s fast growing population is now putting a strain on the company. The demand for service is high but there are not enough products, according Rob Clemons, the general manager of Monarch Solar. […]
The Post and Courier
North Charleston chemical maker Ingevity plans $325M buyout
Ingevity Corp. is making its third major acquisition by agreeing to pay $325 million to buy a manufacturer of pavement products. The North Charleston-based global chemical maker announced Aug. 2 it plans to purchase privately held Ozark Materials LLC and an affiliated transportation business in an all-cash transaction. The deal...
counton2.com
Photos: MPFD responds to multiple fires caused by unattended stoves
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant and City of Charleston Fire Departments on Tuesday responded to to multiple reported structure fires caused by unattended stoves. The first happened Tuesday morning at the Extended Stay America off of Wingo Way. Crews found a lethargic victim inside a first-floor...
WMBF
Shine Cafe in Downtown Conway is a local hidden gem
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Shine Cafe has been a local favorite since they opened in 2019. You’ll feel like you’re walking into your Aunt Leslie’s house to enjoy fresh made goodness. A lot of the menu offerings include items straight from their own garden. Come along...
counton2.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina
(Stacker) — Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in South Carolina using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive...
How gas prices have changed in Charleston, South Carolina in the last week
Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Charleston, South Carolina using data from AAA.
wpde.com
2 new restaurants opening at Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Market Common has two more reasons for people to visit and enjoy the area. ZARDIN Healthy Eatery and Seawitch Cafe are two new restaurants opening in the shopping center located in Myrtle Beach. According to a release, ZARDIN Healthy Eatery, whos motto is "healthy...
Myrtle Beach chef earns spot in national seafood competition
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Myrtle Beach native is bringing the Grand Strand name to a national seafood stage after earning a spot in this year’s Great American Seafood Cook-Off. Hamilton Vereen, born and raised in Myrtle Beach, is one of 14 chefs who earned a spot in...
Mustang Week Breaks Record At Grand Strand’s Final Event
The week was a mixed bag for the attendees and residents who wants the event to leave the area…. Todd Smith, the event organizer of Mustang Week, wanted the event to leave its mark on the area during the last Mustang Week in Grand Strand. The city has made it clear that the event has worn out its welcome, so even with the record, it’s a very bittersweet time for car people.
Man charged with starting July fire on North Myrtle Beach island
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities have charged a 36-year-old man with starting a fire in July that damaged a North Myrtle Beach island managed by the university. Lucas Standridge admitted to starting the July 17 fire on Waties Island, according to a CCU Department of Public Safety incident report. He was arrested by North […]
myhorrynews.com
Blockade runners sought refuge in Little River inlet
When the Union fleet blockaded ports in Charleston and Wilmington, it fell on remote outposts like Horry County to help keep Confederate supplies lines open. Throughout the Civil War, daring blockade runners chose to evade Union ships by seeking shelter in the many inlets running up and down the Atlantic Coast.
live5news.com
New West Ashley building design guidelines to be unveiled
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - New guidelines that developers and architects designing properties in the West Ashley community will have to follow are being presented to the Charleston Design Review Board Monday night. The DRB’s meeting will include a presentation of new urban design principles to steer future design. City of...
WMBF
$300K winning lottery ticket sold in Murrells Inlet
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - A grocery shopper in Murrells Inlet won $300,000 playing the lottery on Tuesday. The lucky Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was bought at Lowes Foods at Hwy 707. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers drawn on Tuesday, August 2, for a prize of...
