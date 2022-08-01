ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Save up to 40% in Aldi’s summer sale with discounts on garden furniture, sports gear and more

From premium beauty dupes and garden furniture to camping essentials and summer sports gear , Aldi’s budget products have grown the supermarket a cult following – and now, you can save up to 40 per cent on Specialbuys in its annual summer sale.

Perfect timing for those looking to spruce their garden up before the end of the summer, the sale includes plenty of Aldi’s coveted outdoor range, as well as golfing and cycling kit.

Whether you’ve had your eye on the supermarket’s inflatable hot tub, its sell-out pizza oven , rattan garden furniture set or kids’ balance bikes, there’s no better time to shop in Aldi’s middle aisle.

With Aldi already famed for its pocket-friendly prices, you can expect to snap things up for as little as £1.99 for a candle, £3.99 for a mattress protector and £30 for a patio heater .

Just like Aldi’s Specialbuys, we predict the discounts won’t stick around for long. To help you wade through the 108 product-strong sale, we rounded up the creme de la creme of the summer shopping bonanza.

Gardenline patio heater: Was £39.99, now £29.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FLLkD_0h0XRUF900

This heater has three separate heat settings (650W, 1300W and 2000W) so you can adjust it depending on how far you’re sitting from it, or how warm you want to be. Better still, the height and angle of it can be altered to make sure you’re getting as much of the heat as possible. Its sleek design means it’s likely to go with any existing garden furniture and thankfully it’s water-resistant too, so you shouldn’t experience any rusting.

Wooden balance bike scooter: Was £44,99, now £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oxRxy_0h0XRUF900

Perfect for youngsters finding their feet, Aldi’s balance bike will introduce them to cycling in a safe way. And you can save more than 20 per cent on the bike right now which is made from FSC wood. Ideal for improving their stability and building balance skills, there’s also a stand included to practice and store with.

Gardenline steel fire pit, 60cm: Was £44.99, now £34.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z41Ft_0h0XRUF900

Stretch out the summer evenings outdoors with Aldi’s steel fire pit, now reduced by more than 20 per cent. The heavy-duty 60cm fire pit is durable and complete with an oiled steel bowl that sits on three sturdy legs. The practical design boasts a rustic finish that will be a stylish touch to your outdoor space.

Intex inflatable four-person hot tub: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qdVfg_0h0XRUF900

If the promise of evenings in the tub has you bubbling with excitement, Aldi’s inflatable offering could be a real winner – and it’s even reduced by £100 right now. Whether it’s a particularly swish garden party or a chill one under the stars, the luxurious patio addition boasts 135 air jets, thermal ground cloth and two headrests for ultimate relaxation.

Ben Sayers deluxe golf cart bag: Was £64.99, now £49.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KLPS_0h0XRUF900

A cart is a golfing essential, helping you to transport your clubs across the green. This handy bag boasts a 14-way graphite-friendly divider system and is made from a lightweight but durable polyester material to ensure longevity. There are also nine spacious pockets, including a water-resistant pocket, a velour-lined pouch for your valuables, an insulated cooler pocket and a compartment for clothing. Additional practicalities include an umbrella cord, towel carabiner and detachable rain hood.

Gardenline rope effect rocking chair: Was £129.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CVpf_0h0XRUF900

Kick back and relax in the sunshine after a long day spent sitting at your desk in this Scandi-inspired rocking chair. It comes with seat and waist cushions so you’ll stay comfortable no matter how long you spend in it. We’d recommend pairing it with a freshly poured glass of Aperol spritz and a good book .

Gardenline mini kamado BBQ: Was £119.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hryZi_0h0XRUF900

Setting you back just £100, the small but mighty barbecue is the ideal entry-level option for egg-shaped barbecues. Inspired by traditional Japanese cooking urns, this one measures a nifty 56cm x 42cm x 45cm and, thanks to its double wall insulation (which makes it ready to cook in just 15 minutes), weighs in at a fairly hefty 19kg. Ideal for taking your garden party to the next level,  you can save nearly 20 per cent right now.

Gardenline decorative gazebo: Was £124.99, now £99.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uif4X_0h0XRUF900

Whether you’re planning an alfresco summer soirée or are simply seeking some shade, Aldi has delivered with its latest launch: a gazebo. With a two-tiered roof, it should protect you from the changeable weather in the UK. And unlike other gazebos, this has decorative side panels that make it look that bit more smart.

Gardenline rope effect coffee set: Was £399.99, now £299.99, Aldi.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1db6Jv_0h0XRUF900

This matching sofa set has enough seats to suit a bigger household and is perfect for entertaining guests. You can make use of it all year round if you have a conservatory, or you could pick a couple of chairs to stay inside and leave the love-seat sofa outside. With £100 off, you can’t go wrong.

