ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Blaze contained in southern France but 4 firefighters hurt

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47iWbr_0h0XRPpW00

A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained, officials said Monday.

Firefighter spokesman Col. Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares (915 acres) were burned and two homes affected by the flames. But he highlighted “dozens and dozens of houses were preserved and (we saw) a human toll of zero casualties among civilians.”

The fire was contained overnight Sunday with some 400 firefighters monitoring the blaze Monday morning, according to the civil protection agency.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted an alert on Sunday regarding the fire that broke out around 3 p.m. in a pine forest in Aubais, a village of 2,000. Several families were evacuated.

France is set to face another heat wave, and several regions have been put on alert for possible wildfires.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British man killed and six injured in luxury yacht crash in Italy

A British man has died after a luxury yacht crashed into rocks near a seaside resort in Italy.The 63-year-old man, from England, was unconscious but still alive when members of the coast guard reached him near Porto Cervo, on the island of Sardinia, on Sunday evening.However, the man suffered fatal injuries and died immediately after the rescue, according to local media.Six other people on board the boat were injured but managed to disembark in Porto Cervo where they were seen by emergency doctors.Two were assessed as being in a serious condition and taken to hospital.The man who died is thought...
ACCIDENTS
TheDailyBeast

One Dead and Six Injured as Luxury Yacht Smashes Into Rocks: Report

A British man has reportedly died and six other people were left injured when their luxury yacht crashed into rocks off the coast of Italy on Sunday evening. The unnamed victim, who is thought to be the owner of the boat and in his sixties, was trying to avoid a collision with another vessel when disaster struck near Porto Cervo in Sardinia. The 70-foot luxury yacht was said to have half-sunk as passing boats raised the alarm with coast guard authorities, who arrived at the scene to find the British man unconscious after the crash. He died while being transferred to a hospital. Two other passengers are in serious condition, Italian newspaper La Stampa reported, while the other four people on the boat were given treatment by medics in Porto Cervo. “The theory is the boat that ran aground was trying frantically to steer out of the way of another that didn’t have right of way and she ended up on the rocks,” an anonymous source told the Daily Mail.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

62-year-old French man survives 16 hours inside capsized boat by using air bubble

A French sailor has survived a 16-hour ordeal inside his capsized boat by using an air bubble.The 62-year-old sailor had sent out a distress signal on Monday evening from his 12m-long boat, the Jeanne Solo Sailor, which had set out from Portugal’s Lisbon.The call was sent out 22.5km off the Sisargas Islands near Spain’s north-west Galicia region.Spain’s coastguard found the sailing boat face down in the icy waters of the Atlantic Ocean at a point when the agency’s officials said the sailor’s survival was “verging on impossible”.A rescue ship carrying five divers and three helicopters were deployed to aid...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern France#Fire#Accident#French#Interior
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man known as 'The Shepherd' living quietly in an Australian suburb denies he was sent here by the Italian mafia to assassinate senior AFP cop in a crime that shocked the nation

A man suspected of being one of two 'Shepherds' who assassinated a high ranking AFP officer is now married and living quietly in suburbia. Australian Federal Police assistant commissioner Colin Winchester was shot two times in the back of his head outside his Canberra home in January 1989. Italian police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

400 migrants trapped inside a locked, sweltering tractor-trailer abandoned by a smuggler on a Mexican road are rescued by villagers and workers at a nearby gas station who heard cries for help

At least 400 migrants escaped from a hot and airless tractor trailer abandoned by a smuggler in the Mexican coastal state of Veracruz on Thursday. The group was being ferried in the trailer that had logos stickers from Mexican transportation company Euro Logistic when they began to suffocate near the town of Acayucán.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC News

Beirut grain silo falls in partial collapse nearly 2 years after port explosion

A part of the grain silos damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion collapsed Sunday, just days shy of the two-year anniversary of the warehouse blast. Lebanon's National News Agency confirmed the silo's partial collapse Sunday as videos of the damage appeared to circulate online. A Reuters witness reported seeing a dust cloud and what appeared to be smoke after the silo came down.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Five dead, 66 rescued after suspected human smugglers forced migrants out of boat west of Puerto Rico

At least five migrants drowned and another 66 were rescued after a suspected human smuggling boat dropped the group off in waters near an uninhabited island west of Puerto Rico, officials said on Thursday. Federal and local authorities have determined there are no more victims based on interviews with survivors, US Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad told the Associated Press.Castrodad said 41 men and 25 women survived, including two children. The age and nationality of those who died and were rescued were not immediately known.The US Coast Guard said the migrants were dropped off near Punta Arenas in Mona...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

1.6 Tons of Cocaine Seized From 2 Trucks by Mexico City Police in ‘Historic Confiscation’

Mexico City police announced a “historic confiscation” Tuesday in which about 1.6 tons of cocaine was discovered inside two freight trucks, per CBS News. Police chief Omar Garcia Harfuch said an estimated $20 million worth of cocaine arrived at a port on the Pacific coast of Oaxaca from Columbia. It’s believed that only a portion of the shipment came into the country, with the rest allegedly headed for Los Angeles. Harfuch disclosed four Colombians were arrested and a third truck was identified as being involved in escorting the two vehicles stopped in the drug bust.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Swimmer ‘attacked by shark’ while snorkelling off Cornwall coast

A swimmer has been bitten by a shark in an extremely rare attack off the British coast. The victim, reportedly a woman, was snorkelling in waters around Cornwall when the attack happened. Authorities said the victim is believed to have suffered a leg injury from a suspected shark bite. The incident took place last Thursday off the coast near Penzance. Shark attacks are incredibly rare in the UK. A victim was last injured by one in British waters in 2017, when a smooth-hound bit the finger of a surfer around south Devon. Only a handful of other shark attacks...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

774K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy