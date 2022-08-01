Boris Johnson and other political leaders gather for David Trimble’s funeral

Boris Johnson and Irish premier Micheal Martin joined family and friends of David Trimble at his funeral in Lisburn, Co Antrim on Monday (1 August).

Michael D. Higgins, the Irish president, Jeffrey Donaldson, the DUP leader and Michelle O’Neill, the deputy leader of Sinn Féin, were also in attendance.

Lord Trimble, an architect of the peace process - who won the Nobel Prize in 1998 - died last week at the age of 77.

He played a key role in forging the 1998 Good Friday Agreement that ended decades of conflict in Northern Ireland.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.