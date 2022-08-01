Shootings and homicides in Chicago fall from historic highs of past years, but overall crime still up

www.fox32chicago.com
Chicago police are arresting thousands more Black drivers after traffic stops than they report to state regulators
This story is part of a series looking at gun-possession arrests and prosecutions in Cook County, published in partnership with Block Club Chicago and The Circuit. Read the first story here. Shelbert Ramsey never thought a simple traffic stop could leave him in a desperate legal fight to stay out...
Chicago police to increase DUI patrols this weekend
CHICAGO - Police will increase patrolling of DUI drivers Friday through Sunday in Chicago. The first "DUI saturation patrol" will take place between 7 p.m. Friday until 3 a.m. Saturday on the North Side, Chicago police said. A second patrol will occur from 7 p.m. Saturday until 3 a.m. Sunday...
National Night Out emphasizes connection between Chicago police, community
Police departments across the country and the Chicago area are uniting with the neighborhoods they serve as part of the National Night Out.
Chicago Police Stats on Carjacking Arrests Appear to Conflict With City Data
The Chicago Police Department released its monthly statistics for July on Monday, touting more than 800 carjacking arrests so far this year – but that figure appears to conflict with the city’s own crime data. CPD’s monthly stats said the department and the “Vehicular Hijacking Task Force” have...
Man found shot in the back in Chicago Lawn
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the back Tuesday night in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood. Police found the 30-year-old suffering from a gunshot wound to the back around 9:22 p.m. in the 6200 block of South Campbell Avenue, officials said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Medical...
About 180 Chicago officers from specialized units returning to districts, mass transit in reshuffling: sources
Another reshuffling is taking place within the Chicago Police Department. Sources tell FOX 32 that about 180 officers, who have been battling crime connected to drugs and gangs in specialized units, are either going back to their districts or to mass transit.
Roughly 180 CPD officers in specialized units moving back to their districts, mass transit
CHICAGO - FOX 32 Chicago has confirmed a new staffing shuffle underway within the Chicago Police Department. It means dozens of officers who've been tasked with battling gangs and drugs are getting a new assignment. Sources tell FOX 32 the officers are heading back to their districts, or to public...
Gunfire near Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park results in one injury
A 22-year-old woman suffered minor injuries in connection with gunshots that were fired at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, near the intersection of Milwaukee and Central avenues in Gladstone Park, according to Chicago police. A man and woman reportedly were arguing outside a business when the man fired at...
3 men in custody after shootout on Near West Side
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Four men were injured after a shootout on the Near West Side near the UIC campus Monday night. Police said officers responded to shots fired in the 1000 block of West 14th Street around 10:45 p.m.According to Chicago police, gunfire was exchanged between three men, 21, 19 and 23 years old. A 37-year-old security guard then started shooting once shots were fired in his direction. The security guard was shot in the arm and suffered a graze wound. He was taken to a local hospital in good condition. The 21-year-old man was shot in the thigh, and he was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County in good condition. The 19-year-old was shot in the chest and remains in critical condition. The 23-year-old man was was shot in the thigh and knee and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The three men who initially fired shots were taken into custody and multiple weapons were recovered, police said. Charges are pending. A neighbor told CBS 2 she dropped to the ground when she heard the shots along with her family members. "I need to be in a peaceful neighborhood where I can be safe," she said.
Man, 58, run over twice and killed on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A pedestrian was run over by two cars and killed Tuesday night in the Lawndale neighborhood. The 58-year-old man was crossing the street around 9:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West 5th Avenue when he was struck by a silver vehicle that fled the scene southbound on Pulaski Road, police said.
Police Blotter: Sleeping man carjacked
An Oak Park resident sleeping in his black 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix was carjacked by five men at 4:15 a.m., July 28 in the 1000 block of South Lombard Avenue. After the five men approached the vehicle, one knocked on the window and asked if the victim was OK. The second offender then took out a black semi-automatic handgun and demanded the victim get out of the car. When the victim complied, all five offenders hopped into the vehicle and fled southbound on Lombard Avenue.
Man, 28, shot several times in South Shore drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday morning in the South Shore neighborhood. The 28-year-old was walking around 4:23 a.m. in the 1700 block of East 75th Street when someone in a white van opened fire in his direction, police said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds...
Lollapalooza guard made bogus mass shooting threat so she could leave work early, prompting emergency terrorism investigation by FBI and Chicago police: prosecutors
A Lollapalooza security guard circulated false plans for a mass shooting at the music festival so she could leave work early, prosecutors said. Instead of being sent home early, Janya Williams, 18, found herself in the crosshairs of an FBI and Chicago police terrorism investigation. “Mass shooting at 4 p.m....
Chicago man steals Cleveland woman’s identity, resulting in her near arrest, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Monday, July 18, Tracy Goodwin was pulled over by East Cleveland police. It’s a day she will never forget. “I asked him, ‘Why did you pull me over? And he said, I’ll tell you once you get out of the car,” said Goodwin.
Chicago 911 dispatcher resigns, blasts Lightfoot's 'lies and corruption': 'I don't stand for that'
CHICAGO - A Chicago 911 dispatcher said Tuesday he has resigned from his job over what he sees as a lack of support for law enforcement from Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other city officials. Keith Thornton Jr., joined "Fox & Friends First" to discuss the lawlessness and out-of-control crime that...
Representative Ford fed up with daily shootings, murders in Chicago
Fed up with daily shootings and killings of people, mostly on the South and West sides of Chicago, Representative LaShawn Ford (D-8th) scheduled a virtual meeting on July 28, designed to find answers to the flooding of illegal guns on Chicago’s streets, most allegedly coming from Chuck’s Gun Shop in Riverdale, IL.
Teen found intoxicated, passed out at Evanston park with loaded handgun
EVANSTON, Ill. - A teen was taken into custody after he was allegedly found intoxicated and in possession of a loaded handgun Monday morning. At about 10:45 a.m., Evanston police responded to a call of a male subject, who was passed out in the Tot Lot located at Clyde-Brummel Park.
Man charged with murder in shooting at South Side Chicago shoe store
CHICAGO - A man has been charged with fatally shooting someone in the back in a Bronzeville shoe store in April during a confrontation about money. Keantae Martin, 18, is charged with first-degree murder in the April 23 shooting of Damonte Robinson in the 4700 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, police said.
Lakeview East shooting: Man, 36, found shot in head on North Side, Chicago police say
A witness told police two men were seen driving away after the incident, traveling west from the scene in a black SUV.
Chicago police officers maced while arresting armed suspect in Austin
CHICAGO - Chicago police officers were maced while taking a gunman into custody Monday night in the Austin neighborhood. Police saw a male walking with a gun in his waistband around 8 p.m. in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said. The gunman tried to run away but...
