Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Eric Ulloa Team on Coming-of-Age Film ‘Mikey’s Army’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By Brent Lang
 2 days ago
Andrew Keenan-Bolger will direct “Mikey’s Army,” a coming-of-age story that is described as “fierce and fabulous.”

“Mikey’s Army” is produced by Jamie Forshaw, executive producer of Madison Wells Live and Evan Mayer, the company’s associate producer. They are joined by Kyle Beckley (“Submissions Only”), Mike Mosallam (“Breaking Fast”) and Thomas Laub (“Slave Play”).

The short film boasts a script by Eric Ulloa (“The Nana Project” and Nickelodeon’s “Meet the Alphabeats”). It tells the story of 16-year-old Mikey Alvarez who finds himself at a pivotal moment where he must decide whether or not to be open and honest about what he is feeling inside. Not feeling quite ready for such a moment, Mikey unwittingly conjures courage from a trio of guides who appear in an explosion of glitter and glitz. Can a Drag Queen, an international pop star and an action film heartthrob tackle a mission this big and give Mikey the confidence he needs?

“In today’s ever-changing world, I think it is more important than ever to tell optimistic and encouraging stories,” said Forshaw.

The cast of Mikey’s Army will feature Nicholas Dantes (“Station Eleven”) as Mikey, along with Claybourne Elder (“The Gilded Age”), Krystina Alabado (“Better Nate Than Ever”), Shuga Cain (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”), Jennifer Sanchez (“Submissions Only”) and Timmy Thompson.

Keenan-Bolger is an actor, director, author and filmmaker. He is the co-creator and co-director of “Submissions Only,” has performed in such Broadway shows as “Newsies” and “Tuck Everlasting,” and appeared on “The Undoing,” “The Blacklist” and “Looking.”

Thomas Schumacher, Reyana Productions, and Drama Club Productions serve as executive producers. Shooting will begin in New York City this August. A release date for the film will be announced shortly.

