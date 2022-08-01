ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Five Florida Players Win Combined $8,000,000 On Mega Millions

By Jake Grissom
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cx4KT_0h0XRBia00

The Florida Lottery announced that Florida had five winning tickets worth $1 million to $2 million from the Friday, July 29 MEGA MILLIONS® drawing!

Two lucky players each won $1 million and three lucky players each won $2 million. The winning tickets matched all five of the white ball numbers but did not match the Mega Ball number.

In addition to the $1.3 billion MEGA MILLIONS jackpot hit in Illinois , Friday’s drawing produced a total of 26 second-tier winners.

The winning tickets were spread across 17 jurisdictions including: Arkansas, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Wisconsin.

In the news: What Is The Future Of Ford EVs?

Florida’s $1 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets were sold at:

  • Cumberland Farms, located at 2001 Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach
  • Sebring Truck Stop, located at 8000 U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

Florida’s $2 million-winning MEGA MILLIONS tickets with Megaplier® were sold at:

  • Big Boss Stores, located at 2396 U.S. Highway 331 South in Defuniak Springs
  • Publix, located at 3343 South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee
  • Winn Dixie, located at 1360 Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

Florida MEGA MILLIONS winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prize.

Since joining MEGA MILLIONS in 2013, the game has generated more than $817.9 million for education and has awarded more than $806.2 million in prizes to 64 million players.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing will be held Tuesday, August 2, at 11:00 p.m., ET,with an estimated jackpot of $20 million jackpot. Tickets must be purchased by 10:00 p.m., ET to be eligible for this drawing. MEGA MILLIONS drawings are broadcast on 17 carrier stations throughout the state. Drawings are also available for viewing on the Florida Lottery website and our official YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/floridalottery .

Winning numbers are available on the Lottery’s website, free mobile app, at retailers statewide, and by phone at (850) 921-PLAY.

Comments / 1

