Kentucky State

Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

By FOX Weather
fox7austin.com
 3 days ago
www.fox7austin.com

fox7austin.com

Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash

NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
NAPPANEE, IN
fox7austin.com

Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended for August 2022

AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation

AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
SAN MARCOS, TX
fox7austin.com

South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado

MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

NJ police locate woman seen yelling for help from tractor cab

NEW JERSEY - Police in New Jersey have reportedly found the woman seen bleeding and yelling for help from a tractor-trailer cab near South Brunswick on Wednesday. The woman and the driver of the truck have been taken by police for questioning. The white truck cab was also found. On...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox7austin.com

Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach

ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
ISLIP, NY

