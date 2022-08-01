Historic Kentucky flooding: At least 30 dead with search and rescue underway and more rain expected this week

www.fox7austin.com
Related
fox7austin.com
Indiana GOP Congresswoman Jackie Walorski killed in car crash
NAPPANEE, Ind. - Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
fox7austin.com
Dangerous heat, humidity prompts Heat Advisory for most of Central Texas
Another very hot day but how likely is it we will get some precipitation and when will temps get in the 90s? Zack Shields has the answer in his full forecast.
fox7austin.com
Emergency SNAP benefits in Texas extended for August 2022
AUSTIN, Texas - Governor Greg Abbott has announced the Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $305.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for the month of August. The allotments are expected to help about 1.5 million Texas households. "It is imperative...
fox7austin.com
This is how much you need to make per hour to afford rent in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Austinites know things can get expensive, and a new report reveals just how much it costs to live comfortably in the Capitol City. The National Low Income Housing Coalition released it's 2022 Out of Reach report, which breaks down living costs in each US state. According to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
Texas drought may be impacting your home's foundation
AUSTIN, Texas - The Texas heat is leaving nothing untouched. "Last week we had over 125 calls for first-time inspections between Salado and San Marcos," said Jeff Griffith, owner and general manager of CenTex Foundation Repair. "That’s about a 25 to 30 percent increase of what we’ve been seeing in the past."
fox7austin.com
South Austin murder suspect captured in Colorado
MONUMENT, Colo. - A man wanted for a murder in South Austin has been captured by US Marshals in Colorado. 19-year-old John W. Bagwell is charged with first-degree murder for the May 23 shooting of 36-year-old Jose Aguirre-Castellanos in South Austin. Bagwell was arrested in Monument, Colorado by US Marshals...
fox7austin.com
NJ police locate woman seen yelling for help from tractor cab
NEW JERSEY - Police in New Jersey have reportedly found the woman seen bleeding and yelling for help from a tractor-trailer cab near South Brunswick on Wednesday. The woman and the driver of the truck have been taken by police for questioning. The white truck cab was also found. On...
fox7austin.com
Judge grants Texas man bail after 4 years in jail with no conviction
Gray was 23 years old when he was arrested in 2018 for the 2015 murder of Texas State student Justin Gage. He's now nearly 28, and still in jail with no conviction, and no trial until last month, which ended in a hung jury.
RELATED PEOPLE
fox7austin.com
Johnson: Oxford security guard walked past Tate Myre, looked into bathroom before Justin Shilling shot
OXFORD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A security guard could have prevented at least one Oxford High School shooting death, attorney Ven Johnson said. Johnson said Wednesday he filed a motion to add security guard Kimberly Potts to a lawsuit filed on behalf of the families of victims. Read more Oxford...
fox7austin.com
Aerial video captures shark snack attack off New York beach
ISLIP, N.Y. - A photographer recently spotted five sharks near New York's famous Fire Island beaches using teamwork to attack a school of bunker fish. Photographer Duncan Weir recorded the feeding frenzy on Monday from above, where clear waters offered a prime view of the lunchtime feeding frenzy. According to Weir, the school of bunker fish was about 200 yards from the Atlantique Beach shore in Islip, New York.
fox7austin.com
School districts look for teachers as positions remain open
Many districts have positions open and a lot of them are teacher vacancies. What does mean for the upcoming school year? President of the Texas State Teachers Association Ovidia Molina has details.
Comments / 0