Telescopes and Games at the Davenport Eastern Library

Storytime with WQPT at the Davenport Library
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 1, 2022) — WQPT will be taking over Storytime on Tuesday, August 9, Eastern, 10AM. Join us at Eastern as WQPT takes over this week's storytime! The theme is Summer of Possibilities!. Children will hear a story and participate in a hands-on activity. Each child will...
New QC park gets a name
East Moline’s newest park has a name and it’s culturally and environmentally appropriate for our area. The Amôwa Forest Preserve is the new name for the 180 acre park located near Interstate 80 and Illinois 92. Amôwa is the Sauk word for “bee” and was chosen from over 100 names submitted by members of the […]
150 years of Moline: What you need to know about the city's sesquicentennial celebration
MOLINE, Ill. — Over the last 15 decades, the City of Moline has expanded from a modest frontier settlement to a city home to more than 40,000 people and a metro population of about 400,000. Marking the anniversary of its incorporation, the city will host a weeklong 150th Sesquicentennial...
2022 Great River Tug Fest, August 11 through 13
From August 11 through 13, an eagerly awaited summertime tradition returns both on and in between the LeClaire and Port Byron Levees, as the 2022 Great River Tug Fest delivers outdoor family fun with carnival attractions, live music, arts and crafts vendors, fireworks displays, and the hotly anticipated tug-of-war over the Mississippi River.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Rock Island starts new school year
The Rock Island-Milan School District began its 2022-23 school year on Wednesday morning. Superintendent Reginald Lawrence was at the Rock Island Academy to greet students for the new year. The school district has long had a balanced calendar, meaning they typically start school in early August, with longer breaks in the fall and spring than most districts.
Save The Date To Be Mesmerized At QC Balloon Festival This Month
The Quad City skies will soon be bursting with color for the Quad Cities Balloon Festival. The festival will be August 12th & 13th. There will be food vendors, bounce houses for the kids, and on both days, the balloon launch will be at 6:00 p.m. There will be a balloon glow at dusk. You can even hang out in a balloon if you want to since they'll be offering tethered rides.
Quad City Balloon Fest at Rhythm City Casino
DAVENPORT, IOWA (August 2, 2022) — The Quad-Cities Hot Air Balloon Festival and Rhythm City® Casino Resort are proud to bring you the Annual Quad City Balloon Fest. This year’s event will be hosted onsite at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, Iowa, on Friday, August 12, and Saturday, August 13. Gates open at 4PM Friday and 3PM Saturday. Admission is free but donations are appreciated and will benefit the Shriners Hospital for Children.
It’s a Big Fat Greek Festival in Rock Island
Admission is $2.00 for adults and children 12 and under are free. The weekend will feature fine Greek cuisine, culture, music, dance and fun for the entire family. Get cultured in Rock Island! Opa!. Friday, September 16th from 4 PM – 11 PM. Saturday, September 17th from 11 AM...
Carlie Blazek of Muscatine, Iowa, Named to Spring 2022 Dean's List at University of Northern Colorado
GREELEY, COLORADO (August 3, 2022) — Over 1,800 students have been named to the 2021-22 Dean’s List at the University of Northern Colorado. The following students have been named to the Dean's List of Academic Distinction. HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME. Muscatine, IA. Carlie Blazek. Students who received this distinction...
Fire Muster & Lights & Sirens Parade Struts through Davenport October 2
The 8th Annual Fire Muster & Lights & Sirens Parade will be held Sunday, October 2, 2022. This free, family event features a bounce house, Sparky the fire dog, a fire safety house, live music, vendors, and food vendors. The lights and sirens parade will leave Modern Woodman Park at...
We Judged The Mississippi Valley Fair Food Contest And It Was Very Hard
To kick off the Mississippi Valley Fair 2022, a 'Taste of the QC' competition was held for the food vendors. Judges were needed so, of course, we stepped up to the plate. Goose from 97X and Sarah from B100 were two of the judges in 'Taste of the QC' on Tuesday afternoon. It's a competition among the food vendors to see who can impress the judges with the best fair fare.
Who bought and sold property in Henry County last week?
Marie Fiers to Kyle Fiers, Part of the East Half of the Northeast Quarter of Section 21, Township 17 North, Range 1 East of the Fourth Principal Meridian, Henry County, $48,000. Rae Jackson, Catherine Zahari, Kenneth Phillips to Jordan Chandler, 119 South Park Ave., Geneseo, $172,000. Betty DeWolfe to Alejandrina...
“Ride the Cyclone,” August 11 through 20
The Black Box Theatre, 1623 Fifth Avenue, Moline IL. Lauded by the New York Times as a "delightfully weird and just plain delightful show" that "will provide the kind of thrills we look for in all musical comedies," Ride the Cyclone makes its area debut at Moline's Black Box Theatre August 11 through 20, with the Times going on the praise the show's "engaging and varied score" and "supremely witty book."
Bar-B-QC Heats Up Davenport September 9-10
The second annual Bar-B-QC heats up September 9 and 10!. The festivities will include tastefully unique barbecue from local and national vendors. While you savoring the barbeque , your ears will be delighted by live music that will flow throughout the event!. Admission is $5 at the door. Proceeds from...
'Diarrhea incident' forces Moline pool to close
MOLINE, Ill. — Swimmers in the Quad Cities should search for a different place to take a dip if their main spot is the Riverside Family Aquatic Center. A "diarrhea incident" late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to close Monday for the safety of all customers, according to a Facebook post from the Moline Parks and Recreation Department.
$2 million lottery ticket purchased in eastern Iowa
Friday’s giant Mega Millions jackpot was won with a ticket purchased in Illinois, while five tickets in Iowa were just one number away from a share of the big prize.
Iowans who support Kari Lake
Kari Lake received more than 120 campaign contributions totaling $15,000 from Iowans. Search these PDFs for ” IA ” to find Iowa donors who are helping the Scott County native win a Republican primary …
Derailment closes State Street railroad crossing in Galesburg
On Tuesday, August 2 at approximately 9 p.m., Knox County deputies responded to a train derailment in East Galesburg. The train, which belongs to BNSF, was traveling west to east and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street in East Galesburg. No injuries reported in the incident. The cause of the derailment […]
Meet Our New Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week… Bullador!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. We are proud to present “A Day in the Life of Bullador”On Friday, July 15th we launched an Adoption Campaign into the life of our longest resident, Bullador.
