Officer hit by suspect drunk driver in NE Portland

Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Monday in Portland: Multnomah County reporting 2 more heat-related deaths and more top storiesEmily Scarvie
Friday in Portland: Officials concerned about rise in potential heat-related deaths amid high tempsEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Police seeking witnesses to downtown Portland shooting
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after a July 31 shooting left one man with serious injuries. PPB says officers from the Central Precinct responded to a parking lot in the 400 block of Northwest Couch Street at 2:19 a.m. Sunday. After arriving, police found one man at the scene suffering from a “serious” gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to a local hospital and treated.
Portland man has truck stolen days after brother's death
A wildfire that sparked Tuesday initially referred to as the Miller Fire, but now changed to the Dodge Fire, is threatening residential areas of Wasco County and prompting evacuations. Project Ledo helps kids explore science and technology with Lego robots. Updated: 12 hours ago. |. In just three years, Portland...
‘Dangerous’ suspect accused of running over officer arrested in Idaho
A man suspected of injuring an elderly woman and running over a Portland police officer has been arrested in Idaho, the Portland Police Bureau announced Wednesday.
Body found not far from missing Vancouver man’s abandoned truck
A man was found dead northeast of Lacamas Lake Tuesday, not far from where the truck of a missing man was located in mid-July, police said.
nwlaborpress.org
Driver targets paramedics in intentional crash
A driver has been criminally cited for assault for crashing into an American Medical Response ambulance in Portland—intentionally. It’s the latest evidence for what union-represented paramedics have described as growing public hostility toward ambulance workers. The collision happened July 15 at Southeast 151st Ave. and Powell Blvd., as...
1 killed, 1 arrested after broad daylight stabbing in Portland
A stabbing in broad daylight led to the death of one person and the arrest of another in Portland on Tuesday.
KXL
Police Arrest Shooter After Chasing Victims In Vancouver
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man was shot and a child was injured likely by shrapnel on Monday afternoon by a shooter who chased them from the scene. The victims were shot on East 35th and T Street around 2:15pm. Around 1:30am on Tuesday, they crashed their vehicle and rolled...
What sort of calls does Portland Street Response go to?
Portland Street Response will go to situations where a person is experiencing a mental health crisis, but there are times police might also be sent.
WPMI
Renters say someone is repeatedly dropping explosives from Oregon high-rise apartment
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — Residents in Portland, Oregon, say someone is dropping explosives from a high-rise apartment complex, endangering people below. These neighbors now want the person to be immediately evicted. Neighbors at Ardea Apartments on the South Waterfront tell KATU it first happened on the Fourth of July...
31-year-old woman faces murder charge for Old Town stabbing
A woman accused of stabbing a person in broad daylight in Old Town on Tuesday is now facing a murder charge.
Rescue crews find body while searching for missing Vancouver man
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Rescue crews found a body near Lacamas Lake while searching for a missing Vancouver man. The Vancouver Police Department said Kevin Osterkamp, 44, was last heard from on June 22 when he spoke with a close friend. His Nissan Frontier pickup truck was towed from the parking lot of Lacamas Regional Park on July 18, but had reportedly been there for over a week.
Beaverton Police Log: 'Robbery' suspect demands $100
The Beaverton Police Department describes calls for service from July 6-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, July 6 Officers conducted a death investigation on Southwest Normandy Place. An unwanted man reportedly assaulted a customer in the 11800 block of Southwest Canyon Road. Police found him standing next to the building outside. He was initially uncooperative and resisted arrest before ultimately being taken into custody. A man...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in rollover crash on I-5 near Albany
LINN COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and another was seriously injured in a rollover crash on Interstate 5 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police. The crash happened at about 1:15 p.m. near milepost 236, just north of Albany. OSP said a white box truck was northbound when it left the roadway for unknown reasons and went onto the median shoulder, then rolled multiple times before coming to a rest.
Police arrest shooting suspect that left man, child injured
The shooting suspect that left a man and child injured on Monday was arrested later that night in Vancouver, authorities said.
Tigard Police Log: Puppy rescued from hot car
The Tigard Police Department reports calls for service between July 17-23, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Sunday, July 17 A patrol officer on Highway 99W near Highway 217 saw a cloud of smoke and a car driving on a rim with no tire. The driver was ultimately arrested for DUII and reckless driving. His blood alcohol content was measured at twice the legal limit. A shoplifter was...
75-year-old woman found safe
A 75-year-old woman who was reported missing Monday night was found safe, Vancouver police announced Tuesday.
Vancouver police pull out of Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force
The Vancouver Police Department is withdrawing from the Clark-Vancouver Drug Task Force.
Car crash escalates into heated confrontation between injured motorists and responding officers
PORTLAND, Ore. — A woman was arrested for bias crime against female police officers following a car crash Saturday in North Portland's Portsmouth neighborhood that escalated into a confrontation between police and multiple vehicle occupants, according to police. Officers responded to a report of a car crash at North...
Man accused of killing woman on Eastbank Esplanade declared unfit for trial
A judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting and killing a homeless woman is not fit to stand trial.
KXL
Man Walking On Tracks Dies After Hit By Train In Salem
SALEM, Ore. — A man walking along railroad tracks on Tuesday morning was hit by a Union Pacific train and died at the scene. The crash happened at 14th Street SE and Hines Street SE just after 6:00am. “The rail crew sounded the horn and attempted to stop the...
