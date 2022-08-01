Forecast: Heat Returns on Tuesday, Record Hot Thursday

www.necn.com
100 Degree High Temperatures Coming for Parts of New England Thursday
After a few showers Tuesday, Wednesday is briefly cool with highs near 84 degrees. Beyond that, August picks up where July left off. With more heat. We’re still in play for another heatwave across New England; area highs to peak near 100 degrees on Thursday with heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees. The high record temperature in Boston on Aug. 4 is 96 degrees. It’s likely the day’s heat will supersede that. Regionally, low temperatures will be warm too in the 70s. The excessive heat is short-lived as another cold front enters the region, but it doesn’t clear the coast.
wgbh.org
Five things to know from meteorologist Dave Epstein: Heat, drought and gray water
Morning Edition host Jeremy Siegel asked GBH meteorologist and resident horticulturalist what Bostonians need to know this week, from the weather in Boston this weekend to tips for conserving water in the garden. Here are five of his best tips. It’s going to be another hot weekend. Wednesday will...
Many Massachusetts towns could hit 100 degrees again Thursday
By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.Here we go again! A little over a week after wrapping up a 7-day heat wave, including a 100-degree day, more oppressive heat is on the way. Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heat wave in many inland locations. While Boston will fall short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the ocean, areas to the west of the city will be...
Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday
Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
WCVB
Report: Northeast to see more 'sunny day' coastal flooding
BOSTON — A new report says the northeast should expect much more coastal flooding from high tides. High water levels are expected to cause more than a dozen days of coastal flooding in the next year. Data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and focuses on so-called...
NECN
Record-Breaking Heat on the Way
Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
Boston declares 4-day heat emergency for 'extremely hot weather'
BOSTON - For the second time in about two weeks, Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency in Boston.It will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with "tropical humidity" to follow, according to the latest WBZ-TV forecast."We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extremely hot weather," Wu said in a statement. "I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I'm thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for...
NECN
‘Never Seen Anything Like This': Drought Dries Up Areas of Charles River
Severe drought conditions affecting much of Massachusetts have had a clear impact on parts of the Charles River. In a matter of days, Liz Loewen said she noticed a drastic difference. "I've never seen anything like this. All that land right there is usually water, and you wouldn't be standing...
Massachusetts could see high humidity and temperatures in the upper 90s again — but it won’t be a repeat of July’s heat wave
Baking heat and swampy humidity: to Massachusetts residents, it may feel like déjà vu. After a release from the muggy heat wave that plagued the commonwealth in late July, nearly triple-digit temperatures and high humidity are again on the forecast, weather officials said. But this week is not...
AdWeek
David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
Eater
Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore
Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
Watch: Stunningly Beautiful, Graceful Drone Video of a Majestic Humpback Whale in Massachusetts
Just wait until you see this incredible humpback whale jump out of the water to try and grab a mouthful of fish. It's a simply WOW video captured just a few hundred feet above Boston's south shore. I truly got the chills watching this video for several reasons. First of...
TODAY.com
Humpback whale breaches near several boats in Boston Harbor
A humpback whale was recently caught on camera breaching and splashing down near several boats in Boston Harbor. Whale sightings have surged this summer from New England to New Jersey.Aug. 2, 2022.
Stunning drone video shows humpback whale enjoying sunrise in Boston Harbor
BOSTON — Stunning drone video showed a gigantic humpback whale enjoying the sunrise in Boston Harbor over the weekend. Video captured by photographer Charlie Nutting and shared with Boston 25 News showed the whale floating along at a leisurely pace around 7:30 a.m. on Sunday. In an Instagram post,...
goodmorninggloucester.com
Up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th From MaryEllen Spinola
I have a few excellent up close photos of the eagle that was at Wingaersheek beach on July 20th. I thought someone may be interested in them who follow birds here in Gloucester. Do you know anyone who would want the photos? I’m not a birder, I was just at...
NECN
‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening
Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
whdh.com
Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
WBUR
Culinary star and Boston restauranteur returns after another Food Network competition
Local chef Tiffani Faison is back from the Food Network throwdown, "Beachside Brawl." We ask her about her rising TV celebrity, her calling to keep making food in Boston, and what summer dishes we can cook up at home. Local author Rajani LaRocca, of Concord, writes children's books that explore...
