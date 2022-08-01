ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Forecast: Heat Returns on Tuesday, Record Hot Thursday

By Meteorologist Matt Noyes
NECN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.necn.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

100 Degree High Temperatures Coming for Parts of New England Thursday

After a few showers Tuesday, Wednesday is briefly cool with highs near 84 degrees. Beyond that, August picks up where July left off. With more heat. We’re still in play for another heatwave across New England; area highs to peak near 100 degrees on Thursday with heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees. The high record temperature in Boston on Aug. 4 is 96 degrees. It’s likely the day’s heat will supersede that. Regionally, low temperatures will be warm too in the 70s. The excessive heat is short-lived as another cold front enters the region, but it doesn’t clear the coast.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Many Massachusetts towns could hit 100 degrees again Thursday

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather ProducerBOSTON -- The WBZ Weather team is issuing a NEXT Weather Alert for the high heat expected on Thursday.Here we go again!  A little over a week after wrapping up a 7-day heat wave, including a 100-degree day, more oppressive heat is on the way.  Tuesday marked the 11th time that Boston has hit 90 this year and the first day of another prolonged heat wave in many inland locations. While Boston will fall short of 90 on Wednesday due to winds off the ocean, areas to the west of the city will be...
Boston

Map: Here’s how hot it may feel in Mass. on Thursday and Friday

Forecasters say the Boston area could see near record high temperatures. Oppressive heat is back in the forecast for Massachusetts. The National Weather Service is predicting oppressive heat and humidity will arrive Thursday and Friday, prompting the agency to issue a heat advisory for both days. The forecasters said the region could see near record high temperatures.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Boston, MA
WCVB

Report: Northeast to see more 'sunny day' coastal flooding

BOSTON — A new report says the northeast should expect much more coastal flooding from high tides. High water levels are expected to cause more than a dozen days of coastal flooding in the next year. Data comes from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and focuses on so-called...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Record-Breaking Heat on the Way

Here we go again! Intense heat is poised to blast into the region on Thursday. Temperatures will soar into the middle and upper 90s, and another 100-degree reading in Boston isn’t out of the question. Remember, we hit just 100 degrees on July 24. Last summer, we hit 100 degrees once (June 30) – but prior to that, it had been a decade since we’d last seen a 100-degree reading in the city.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston declares 4-day heat emergency for 'extremely hot weather'

BOSTON - For the second time in about two weeks, Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency in Boston.It will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with "tropical humidity" to follow, according to the latest WBZ-TV forecast."We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extremely hot weather," Wu said in a statement. "I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I'm thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#New England#Hot Air#Sea Breezes
AdWeek

David Williams Joins WCVB in Boston as Weekend Meteorologist

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Boston ABC affiliate WCVB has hired David Williams as its weekend evening meteorologist. Williams replaces Mike Wankum who was recently promoted to...
BOSTON, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

The Massachusetts Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs has declared a Level 3 – Critical Drought in the Northeast and Central Regions of the Commonwealth, which includes the City of Woburn. With over five months of below normal rainfall, drought has set in all across the state, and...
WOBURN, MA
Eater

Farewell to the Chop Suey Sandwich, an Unlikely Icon of Massachusetts’s North Shore

Loaded with savory, saucy bean sprouts and barely contained by a modest hamburger bun, the chop suey sandwich at the Salem Lowe restaurant is a micro-regional curiosity and a North Shore icon. Locals and visitors to Salem, Massachusetts, have been enjoying this summertime staple for decades, dispensed from a modest takeout window located in scenic Salem Willows park.
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NECN

‘Bar Rescue' Star Announces New Boston-Area Tavern Opening

Taffer’s Tavern, a restaurant founded by the star of Paramount Network’s "Bar Rescue," Jon Taffer, is opening up in Watertown’s Arsenal Yards at the end of August. The restaurant, which is now taking reservations, is scheduled to hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by Taffer on Sept. 8.
WATERTOWN, MA
whdh.com

Bicyclists form human bike lane during Boston morning commute

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of activists stood shoulder to shoulder to form a human bicycle lane down Charles Street in Boston, advocating for a complete bike lane network amid a recent bicyclist death in the city. “We need better bicycle infrastructure that keeps bicyclists safe!” one man who helped form...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy