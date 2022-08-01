Forecast: Heat Returns on Tuesday, Record Hot Thursday

BOSTON - For the second time in about two weeks, Mayor Michelle Wu is declaring a heat emergency in Boston.It will be in effect from Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures could approach 100 degrees on Thursday and Friday, with "tropical humidity" to follow, according to the latest WBZ-TV forecast."We're working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week's extremely hot weather," Wu said in a statement. "I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I'm thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for...

BOSTON, MA ・ 12 HOURS AGO