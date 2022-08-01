Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond

cbs4indy.com
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
Muncie man faces battery charge after doctor reports baby’s bruises
MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is facing battery and neglect charges after a doctor called authorities when she saw the bruises on a 6-month-old, court documents reveal. Police arrested 22-year-old Jordan T. Storie on charges of battery on a juvenile and neglect of a dependent causing injury — both felonies.
2 juveniles injured in triple stabbing in Castleton; Woman in serious condition
INDIANAPOLIS — Two juveniles were among the victims in a triple stabbing overnight that left a woman seriously injured in Castleton, IMPD says. According to police, a report of a stabbing came in around 12:22 a.m. from Ivywood Drive, near the intersection of E. 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Three people were found with lacerations, […]
Formal charges filed against parents in Muncie child shooting
MUNCIE, Ind. — The parents of a 6-year-old boy who shot and killed his 5-year-old sister are being charged with multiple counts of neglect. The charges come after a 6-year-old boy was able to get a gun from a safe in the home. While playing with it, he accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, resulting in her death.
Muncie couple charged after daughter's shooting death
The parents of a 6-year-old boy who accidentally shot his younger sister with a gun he found inside their home have been charged in connection with the girl's death.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man attacked gas station employee in bathroom as she replaced toilet paper
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A man faces multiple felony charges after being accused of attacking a gas station employee as she restocked toilet paper in the bathroom. Maurice Hilliard, 29, was arrested by the Anderson Police Department in the early morning hours of July 28. Hilliard is listed as homeless in court documents.
IMPD: Employee shot in McDonald’s bathroom on east side
A person was shot in the bathroom of the McDonald's on Brookville Road on the east side of Indianapolis, per police.
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,”...
Fishers police: Man pointing gun at traffic had ‘suspicious packages and a chemical odor’ at apartment
As responders approached the Fishers apartment, they noticed suspicious packages and a chemical odor, police said.
Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle
FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m. Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home...
Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail
INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are...
Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A jury convicted an East Chicago man of molesting a child since she was 7 years old. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows the most recent case happened in June 2020 while Jason Walden was visiting the girl’s parents to help remodel their home. The girl told a forensic investigator that almost every time he came over, he would make her undress and do things to her, telling her not to tell her parents.
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of...
Court doc: suspect in Elwood officer’s death made song saying he would kill police if caught
ELWOOD, Ind. — Formal charges have been filed against an Anderson man in connection with the deadly shooting of an Elwood Police Officer. The court documents detail some of what happened after the shooting, including information the suspect FaceTimed his parents and girlfriend. It also details what police found when they searched his business.
Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana
The Elwood community is mourning a police officer killed during a traffic stop. Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast...
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
Fox 59
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
NEW CASTLE, Ind. — At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle. According to New Castle PD, officers responded to the school and made entry in under one minute. NCPD had six...
Accused cop killer fired 36 rounds; officer never unholstered gun, doc says
The man accused of fatally shooting an Elwood police officer during an attempted traffic stop Sunday fired a total of 36 rounds and never gave giving the officer a chance to unholster his own gun.
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop.
Fishers homeowner recounts moments gunshots hit cars, garage and front door
FISHERS, Ind. — Two homes, a minivan and car are damaged after shots were fired in an area close to Fishers High School late Monday evening. ”It’s completely destroyed my wife and I’s feeling of safety in our home,” said Jeremy Himmelright, the man who lives in one of the homes that was hit. Himmelright […]
