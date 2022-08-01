ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Suspect in shooting outside Muncie Walmart being held without bond

cbs4indy.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cbs4indy.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbs4indy.com

Muncie man faces battery charge after doctor reports baby’s bruises

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is facing battery and neglect charges after a doctor called authorities when she saw the bruises on a 6-month-old, court documents reveal. Police arrested 22-year-old Jordan T. Storie on charges of battery on a juvenile and neglect of a dependent causing injury — both felonies.
MUNCIE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Formal charges filed against parents in Muncie child shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — The parents of a 6-year-old boy who shot and killed his 5-year-old sister are being charged with multiple counts of neglect. The charges come after a 6-year-old boy was able to get a gun from a safe in the home. While playing with it, he accidentally shot his 5-year-old sister, resulting in her death.
MUNCIE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Muncie, IN
Muncie, IN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Muncie Walmart
WTHR

Nobody injured after bullets hit Fishers homes, vehicle

FISHERS, Ind. — Fishers police are asking for help identifying the person or people who fired shots that hit a home Monday night. Police responded to multiple reports of shots fired in a neighborhood shortly before 11:15 p.m. Police arrived and found bullets that hit a vehicle and home...
FISHERS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Attorneys explain why the Elwood shooting suspect wasn’t in jail

INDIANAPOLIS — Carl Boards II spent time in prison for shooting at Indianapolis officers back in 2006. He was sentenced to 25 years and served 15 of them. Now, Boards is the suspect in the fatal shooting of Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz. Attorneys tell FOX59 that state lawmakers are...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Convicted molester told girl ‘not to tell her parents’

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A jury convicted an East Chicago man of molesting a child since she was 7 years old. A probable cause affidavit filed in the case shows the most recent case happened in June 2020 while Jason Walden was visiting the girl’s parents to help remodel their home. The girl told a forensic investigator that almost every time he came over, he would make her undress and do things to her, telling her not to tell her parents.
EAST CHICAGO, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
cbs4indy.com

Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana

The Elwood community is mourning a police officer killed during a traffic stop. Officer killed and suspect arrested in Elwood, Indiana. Indiana House committee to consider near-total abortion …. Murder charges filed against man accused of killing …. Broad Ripple businesses, leaders concern after another …. Full Steam Ahead Podcast...
ELWOOD, IN
cbs4indy.com

Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old

MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
MORGANTOWN, IN
cbs4indy.com

What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD

With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop.
ELWOOD, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy