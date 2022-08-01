www.thewashingtondailynews.com
Related
WRAL
Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Wayne Sheriff speaks about warrant, suspect, those involved. Wayne County Sheriff Larry M. Pierce answers questions about the events that led to the shooting of...
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing boater
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office has issued an overdue boater alert for a man who has been missing since Tuesday. Jonathan Earl Hess left the boat ramp in South River on Aug. 2 at around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since. His vehicle is still at the boat ramp […]
WITN
Craven County deputies searching for those responsible for car break-ins
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in Eastern Carolina are looking to identify suspects wanted for questioning after several cars were broken into overnight. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says the break-ins occurred on N.C. 118 Highway & Old Washington Road in the Vanceboro area of Craven County. Video...
wcti12.com
Last deputy injured in Monday shooting released from ECU Health
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — Wednesday afternoon, Corporal Andrew Cox left ECU Health in Greenville. He was the last deputy to be discharged following Monday’s deadly shooting. Corporal Andrew Cox was escorted by a heavy police presence to welcome him home. This, just one day after people cheered on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man suspected of killing Wayne deputy, wounding 2 others in standoff had 2 previous arrests: records
The man suspected of fatally shooting a Wayne County deputy and wounding two others in a standoff before dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound was cited for two misdemeanors during the past two years, records show.
WITN
POLICE: Three kids charged in Kinston with stealing vehicle, assault
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police have arrested three kids for allegedly stealing a vehicle in the city. The Kinston Police Department says the three kids have been charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon.
Craven County man facing charges of indecent liberties with child
COVE CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A Craven County man has been arrested and is facing charges of indecent liberties with a child. In March, officials with the Craven County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Bureau started an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct involving an 11-year-old. Investigators said they were able to identify a second victim […]
WITN
Sergeant dies after Monday morning standoff; one deputy released from ECU Health
Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Man pleads guilty in 2017 shooting death of former ECU football player. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Updated: 2 hours ago. Onslow County road temporarily closed due to wash out. Sergeant dies after Monday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WRAL
Slain Wayne County deputy was husband, father of two
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Sgt. Matthew Fishman was a prominent community member, serving his family as a father of two children and a husband. Reporter: Keenan Willard. Photographer: Lauren...
WITN
Rocky Mount man shot in morning domestic-related shooting
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police are investigating another shooting in Rocky Mount. Around 9:00 a.m. officers got a shots fired call in the 4000 block of Sunset Avenue, but then determined it happened at 300 South Halifax Road. The 48-year-old man was shot in the back and was able...
cbs17
Nash County Sheriff’s Office holds active shooter drill
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — As students get ready to head back to the classroom, law enforcement agencies are getting ready for worst case scenarios. The Nash County sheriff’s office and several other agencies took part in an active shooter drill at Rocky Mount Academy. The training started off with a gunman firing blanks, then several students took off running and officers, deputies and EMS responded.
Craven County deputies conducting death investigation
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after finding the body of a man on Monday. Deputies responded to the 4200 block of U.S. 70 Highway New Bern, N.C. in reference to a death investigation. They found Jake Matthews, 31, of South Carolina dead. Investigators have contacted Matthew’s next of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WITN
SHERIFF: Pamlico County fisherman dies while operating heavy machinery
PAMLICO COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Officials say a fisherman in Pamlico County died Saturday while operating heavy machinery at a fish market in Pamlico County. Pamlico County Sheriff Chris Davis said William Smith of Bayboro died Saturday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. while operating a forklift to move items from boat to boat at R.E. Mayo Seafood in Hobucken.
counton2.com
1 deputy in critical condition after 3 shot; suspect dead in Wayne County
DUDLEY, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County officials said three deputies were shot Monday around 11 a.m. while delivering paperwork. The suspect accused of putting the trigger has been identified by officials as 23-year-old Jourdan Trayvius Hamilton. For more than eight hours, law enforcement was in a standoff with Hamilton,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
One of three deputies shot in Wayne County has died
A Wayne County deputy who was shot in the line of duty Monday has died. "It is with profound sadness that we report that Sgt. Matthew Fishman has passed away from injuries sustained in the line of duty yesterday," Wayne County spokesperson Joel Gillie said. Three deputies were shot Monday...
WCNC
Virginia father drives to North Carolina to fight man who dated daughter, then shoots him to death, deputies say
HUBERT, N.C. — An Alexandria man drove more than 300 miles to confront a 27-year-old man who he said dated his daughter, then fatally shot him in a fight, according to authorities in eastern North Carolina. The Onslow County Sheriff's Office said emergency responders found Jared Musgrove suffering from...
Police investigating series of drive-by shootings around Scotland Neck
Scotland Neck, N.C. — Officials in Scotland Neck said they are investigating a series of drive-by shootings in and around Scotland Neck, two of them unfolding Saturday night. They all happened in Halifax County. One was reported around 11:00 p.m. Saturday on Bynums Bridge Road and the other less...
carolinacoastonline.com
Carteret County Superior Court cases of note scheduled for Aug. 9
All information was obtained through public records, warrants, indictments and affidavits. Jeremy Wilson, 32, of Jacksonville is accused of death by distribution, assault by strangulation, assault on female, injury of personal property. In July 2019, Wilson allegedly sat on a woman and squeezed her neck with both hands, pushed her into a door, punched the back of her head and broke her iPhone. Two years later, Wilson was arrested by Morehead City police for selling cocaine to another person on a property within 1,000 feet of Katherine Davis Park. The victim died after ingesting the substance, according to warrants.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing woman
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing woman. Deputies say 44-year-old Lori Lynn Wood was last seen on Thursday, July 28 in Bethel, NC driving a gray Jeep Cherokee with a North Carolina plate: FKN5320. Wood is five-feet-nine inches tall, weighs...
Comments / 0