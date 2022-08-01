SCC offers insurance tips for parents with students heading to college

One of the positive outcomes of the budget proposed by former Governor Ralph Northam as he left office was the adoption in Virginia of a refundable earned income tax credit (EITC). His proposal was included in the Conference Report between the House and Senate and was agreed to by both houses and signed by the Governor. Persons of low or moderate income who qualify will be winners in being able to keep more of their earnings to meet their personal and household expenses.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO