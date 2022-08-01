SCC offers insurance tips for parents with students heading to college

augustafreepress.com
Graduating class of Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management announced
Forty-four Virginia bankers graduated from the Virginia Bankers School of Bank Management in Charlottesville on July 29. The three-year school is sponsored by the Virginia Bankers Association, or VBA. “We are proud of the 44 bankers who graduated this year. These students have developed a range of skills that will...
Virginia ABC awards 10 grants to support alcohol education and prevention efforts
Ten community organizations across the state were recently awarded more than $83,000 in Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority education and prevention grants to help reduce underage and high-risk drinking. The 10 organizations’ proposed projects will aim to prevent problem drinking and the impact it can have on Virginia’s communities....
VCA looks to rebound from pandemic, announces new board leadership
The Virginia Commission for the Arts has announced its officers for the 2022-2023 year:. “As the VCA continues to build both capacity and community in the arts across the Commonwealth, we are inspired by the incredible service and leadership of Dena, Robert, and Amanda,” said Margaret Hancock, executive director of the VCA. “These individuals embody a high level of engagement in the arts in a time of utmost importance as the arts rebound from the effects of the pandemic and return full fledge to their important role in our vibrant Virginia.”
Ken Plum: Tax policy to help those most in need
One of the positive outcomes of the budget proposed by former Governor Ralph Northam as he left office was the adoption in Virginia of a refundable earned income tax credit (EITC). His proposal was included in the Conference Report between the House and Senate and was agreed to by both houses and signed by the Governor. Persons of low or moderate income who qualify will be winners in being able to keep more of their earnings to meet their personal and household expenses.
Historic level of funding for Virginia farmers included in new state budget
Historic levels of conservation funding for Virginia’s farmers are included in the new state budget which runs through June 30, 2023. Producers throughout the Commonwealth will benefit from expanded cost-share and tax credit opportunities. “We are very excited about the historic level of cost-share funding for farmers in the...
Cedars Natural Area Preserve in Southwest Virginia grows by 175 acres
The Cedars Natural Area Preserve is growing – by 175 acres to be exact. The Lee County preserve along the Powell River is home to endangered freshwater mussel species. With the additional acreage, The Cedars, is now 2,265 acres. It is one of Virginia’s 66 natural area reserves. The statewide program protects habitats for rare plants and animals and is managed by the natural heritage program in the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.
Dog foster families are needed in Virginia
Eight-three percent of animals that entered shelters in the United States in 2021 were saved. But 355,000 were euthanized, according to recent data from the Best Friends Animal Society. Half of these animals were euthanized in California, Texas, Florida, North Carolina and Alabama. While the nationwide save-rate has increased, according...
Report Virginia sports bettors wagered $295.2M in June
Virginians wagered $295.2 million on sporting events in June, according to a report released today by the Virginia lottery. The June 2022 figure was 25 percent than the total wagered in June 2021. Bettors won a total of $269.3 million, according to the report. Through the end of June, bettors...
Kansas voters reject abortion ban: Is this a sign of Dobbs backlash that might play in Virginia?
Voters in Kansas, which went for Donald Trump by 15 points in the 2020 election, overwhelmingly rejected a proposed constitutional amendment that would have allowed the state legislature to ban abortion. The conventional wisdom about the 2022 midterms is due some revisiting. “For my money, the most significant result tonight...
Gas prices back down below $4 per gallon mark across most of Virginia
Gas prices have gone down another 15.4 cents, averaging $3.97 a gallon statewide and $3.79 a gallon in Western Virginia, according to GasBuddy. The drop is 66.9 cents per gallon over the past month. We seem to have weathered the storm from the late spring, when prices were nearing the...
