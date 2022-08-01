Guard Against Blackouts With Up to 31% Off APC Battery Backups

www.cnet.com
Related
What Is A Whole-House Battery Backup And Should You Get One?
Power outages are, unfortunately, a common occurrence. Luckily, there are more options than living without it or getting a generator; now you can get batteries!
6 best washing machines that are affordable and efficient
How lucky we are to have washing machines. These labour-saving appliances have been common in UK homes since the middle of the 20th century. Washing machines may be close to ubiquitous, but many have been kitted out with new features in recent years. Some can be connected to a smartphone to enable remote operation and other advanced features, and many are now equipped with eco settings that limit the energy or water used in each wash. Even more important than newfangled features are a washing machine’s key performance specifications, including its capacity and energy rating. Before you buy a washing...
The Best Generator Deals of 2022: Honda, Generac, Predator, and More
A generator is a great item to have if you’re a homeowner. Whether you need backup power to your home or workshop or want to power up the RV or tailgate party, they come in handy year-round. House generators are especially nice to have during the hurricane and storm seasons coming up this fall and winter.
7 Low-Tech, Low-Cost Gadgets That Put Pricey Smart Home Devices to Shame
Click here to read the full article. There’s no arguing about the wide variety of devices made for the smart home. While many are undoubtedly helpful, like how security cameras act as deterrents, they can be cumbersome to use and operate. If there were only low-tech solutions to some of our favorite smart home gadgets, right? We’ve been thinking the same and realized that not everything needs to be connected to Wi-Fi. You’ll be surprised just as much as we were by how some low-tech solutions put some of these pricey smart home devices to shame. Best of all, you’ll save...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deals: EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner, Save 29%
We have an awesome deal for our readers on the EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner in the Geeky Gadgets Deal store this week. The EvaChill EV-500 Personal Air Conditioner is available in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store for just $69.99, it normally retails for $99. Feeling the heat? Check out...
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Brown' At Walmart
When you go to your local Walmart, chances are that the most exciting thing to happen would be seeing a particularly oddball customer dressed in an outfit wildly inappropriate for grocery shopping — and even then, that's a pretty rare occurrence. Most of your trips to Walmart are usually the same old song and dance, selecting your items while enjoying the music playing over the intercom, only interrupted by employees making the same cut-and-dry announcements. Nothing really noteworthy — most of the time.
Warning for ALL Android owners – delete these four apps from your phone immediately
FOUR dangerous apps riddled with viruses have been dramatically pulled from the Google Play Store. But it may be too late for the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them on Android phones. The four apps in question have very generic names, including Smart SMS Messages which was downloaded more...
Rare dime sells for $5,000 online – the exact date you need to look for on the coin to cash in
BEFORE President Franklin Roosevelt's face began gracing the US dime in 1946, Lady Liberty was a mainstay on the coin. From 1916 through 1945, dimes featured Liberty with a winged Phrygian Cap. Because the engraving bore a strong resemblance to the Roman god Mercury, the three-decade series became known as...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
Oops: Amazon forgot to end these 25 amazing Prime Day deals
Prime Day 2022 was a huge success. Just take one look at BGR’s big Prime Day deals roundup and you’ll see how many remarkable sales there were on wildly popular products. Unfortunately, however, Prime Day came to an end last week. Amazon said that millions of deals were...
Phone Arena
These Android apps can steal money from your bank account; uninstall them now
Be careful Android users. According to security researchers at Trend Micro, there has been a growing number of apps containing malware aimed at collecting personal banking information from users. Such data includes a victim's banking credentials, PIN numbers, passwords, and any other information that will help the bad actors steal from an online banking app.
ohmymag.co.uk
Google issues massive warning to Gmail users
Google has issued an urgent warning to millions of Gmail users after it identified a weird bug that attaches a sender warning to every email received, Forbes reports. The company first noticed the bug last Thursday and has since been working to find a fix. Bug attack. If you were...
Walmart Just Bought 4,500 Canoos, so What’s a Canoo?
This week, Walmart bought 4,500 Canoo Lifestyle Vehicles. Immediately, that sent a lot of people to their keyboards to search “Canoo Lifestyle Vehicle.” Canoo has been promising that we will start to see its van-like all-electric vehicles soon. But much of what they can do is still a mystery, and many are still unfamiliar with the EV maker Canoo, which aims to be the next Tesla.
CARS・
ZDNet
Don't want your phone hacked? Just do this one thing
Every so often I have to dive back into the waters of mobile security and offer up a hard truth for users to swallow. Most often those truths are pretty easy to accept, such as never installing a piece of software unless it's found in the app store for your ecosystem (Google Play Store and the iOS App Store), using a password manager, or always making sure to keep both apps and the operating system updated.
Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity Bill
Hold on to your wallet. Due to inflation and prices surging for natural gas, heating oil and other fuels, you will see a significant rise in your utility bills. So if you've opened your electric bill...
This ultra-rare gemstone can cost $50,000 per carat and is only found in one location in the world
PainiteAttribution: Rob Lavinsky, iRocks.com – CC-BY-SA-3.0 Painite is one of the rarest minerals on Earth. It is also one of the rarest gemstones in the world and it is only found in one region of the world - Myanmar.
Used car market bubble on the verge of exploding
Experts warn that the market bubble for used cars might explode in the coming months. Wholesale prices for used cars reportedly increased 44% in November 2021 compared to one year before. CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Elaine Quijano sit down with Lisa Beilfuss Popeo, a senior writer for Barron's, to discuss the used car market, its relation to a rise in car repossessions, and when Americans can expect the market to stabilize.
25 Things To Sell When You’re Ready To Retire
Many people downsize in retirement as a way to cut back on expenses and make their lives simpler. For some, this means relocating to a smaller home or a retirement community. For others, this can just...
A wave of layoffs is sweeping the US. Here are firms that have announced cuts so far, from Shopify to Tesla.
A wave of layoffs has swept across American business in 2022. The cuts stem from slower business growth, paired with rising labor costs. The layoffs span across industries, from mortgage lending to digital-payment processing. Layoffs are sweeping across American businesses in 2022. Peloton laid off thousands of employees earlier this...
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
Comments / 0