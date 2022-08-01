Judge denies request by Wausau cemetery shooter to withdraw plea, sentencing set for next week

Crime scene tape surrounds a portion of Pine Grove Cemetery in Wausau, where three people were shot - one fatally - on Oct. 3, 2019. Photo: Shereen Siewert/Wausau Pilot and Review

The man convicted of fatally shooting one woman and injuring two others in a Wausau cemetery in 2019 will be sentenced next week, after a judge denied a request to withdraw his prior pleas in the case.

Henry V. West booking photo, courtesy of the Marathon County Sheriff’s Department

Henry “Hank” West in February pleaded no contest to first-degree intentional homicide, two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two counts of homicide, leading to his conviction. West was to be sentenced in May, but his attorneys withdrew from the case before a hearing was held.

A new attorney, appointed in June, told Circuit Judge Greg Huber that there could be “some issues” that would result in withdrawing the pleas, according to online court records. Defense attorney Scott Anderson submitted a formal motion July 20 to that effect.

On Wednesday, Judge Huber ruled on the motion and denied Anderson’s request.

Police say West fatally shot 52-year-old Patty Grimm on Oct. 3, 2019 at Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Ave., Wausau. He also shot William Buhse, 60, and Rosemelia Short, 70, who survived the attack, and rigged his Schofield apartment with explosives before heading to the cemetery, according to court records.

The homicide charge carries a mandatory life term, but judges in Wisconsin have the discretion to set a potential release to extended supervision after a suspect spends at least 20 years in prison. West, if allowed to apply for extended release, would become eligible when he is 87 years old.

West will be sentenced Aug. 9 in Marathon County Circuit Court with Judge Huber presiding.