Protein shake maker recalls more than 4 dozen products

FRESNO, California ( KXAN ) — Protein shake maker Lyons Magnus is recalling 53 nutritional and beverage products because they could be contaminated.

Lyons Magnus said on July 28 the products may have bacteria from the germ Cronobacter sakazakii . According to a company press release, the germ can cause fever, vomiting and urinary tract infections.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Cronobacter infection can be very serious for older people and people with HIV, organ transplants or cancer.

Lyons Magnus said its recall is voluntary, and it has no reports of anyone getting sick from the 53 products listed in the release.

Cronobacter sakazakii was at the center of a recall of baby formula in February 2022. Lyons Magnus said the list of recalled products does not include products intended for infants.

Lyons Magnus said you should throw out any of the recalled products or return them where you bought them for a refund.

If you have any questions, the company said you can call them anytime at 1 (800) 627-0557 or check its website.

