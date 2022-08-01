UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research

foxwilmington.com
spectrumlocalnews.com
It has been two years since a hurricane made landfall in North Carolina
The last hurricane to make landfall along North Carolina's coast was two years ago. Hurricane Isaias came inland as a Category 1 near Ocean Isle Beach in Brunswick County at 11:10 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, with sustained winds of 85 mph. It was the third hurricane to make...
foxwilmington.com
Wrightsville Beach renourishment project uncovers hundreds of thousands of tires in the ocean
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WRAL) – The shrinking shoreline at Wrightsville Beach is in desperate need of sand. “We can’t get our ocean rescue vehicles from point A to point B in some places, because there’s just not enough beach,” Mayor Darryl Mills said. Rebuilding that usually...
U.S. Coast Guard searches for missing NC boater
The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater after he did not return to shore as expected Tuesday evening.
foxwilmington.com
Nearly 300,000 tires found in search of sand for Wrightsville Beach renourishment project
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) – As the shoreline continues to erode, leaders in Wrightsville Beach are hoping to complete a beach renourishment project by next summer, but an offshore obstacle is in the way. Earlier this year, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers discovered around 300,000 tires underwater as...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
foxwilmington.com
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The governor’s office announced Aug. 2 that Port City Logistics would be expanding to Wilmington. Per the official release, the Savannah-based logistics company currently has 14 distribution centers around the country; Wilmington will become its newest addition as a transload facility for international deliveries.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
National Weather Service reports swarms of jellyfish in Pender, New Hanover Co.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Swarms of jellyfish and jellyfish stings were reported at several area beaches earlier this week but it appears the sightings are subsiding. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there were numerous reports of stinging jellyfish earlier this week at local beaches. Lifeguards...
North Carolina restaurants featured on Food Network, Fieri spotted in Morehead City
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — If there’s anything the Tar Heel State loves, it’s good eating. Whether it be the simplistic pleasure of your favorite Bojangles or Cook Out menu item or some Lexington-style barbecue, North Carolinians know how to satisfy their taste buds. As a matter of fact, Guy Fieri was in Morehead City […]
foxwilmington.com
No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
Body of Texan who vanished while swimming is found on shore at Camp Lejeune, NC cops say
The 24-year-old went missing while swimming on July 29, officials said.
whqr.org
CoastLine: Tony Rivenbark, 1948-2022: "All I've done is theater my whole life."
Tony Rivenbark grew up in Duplin County and wanted to go to college at the smallest branch in the University of North Carolina system. So he came to Wilmington. He walked into Thalian Hall in 1966, which, as he says, for good or ill, set the course for the rest of his life. In this episode, we hear him talk about local history, Shakespeare, historic Thalian Hall, and the importance of story.
WECT
New Hanover Co. commissioners approve donation of land for Northside grocery store
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a donation of land from the City of Wilmington for a grocery store in an area long considered a food desert. Last month, the Wilmington City Council unanimously voted to pass a resolution to donate property near...
WECT
NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
whqr.org
Wilmington deems Castle Street boarding house "unfit for human habitation." What happens to the tenants?
In August of 2021, the city of Wilmington's code enforcement department inspected Colonial Arms — a longstanding boarding house in Wilmington. They had received a complaint from a neighbor and decided to take a look. What they found was a living situation no reasonable person would consider acceptable: filthy...
WITN
State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
foxwilmington.com
9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek
SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in...
foxwilmington.com
Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City has announced that about 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled at the manhole near Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane for about 12 hours on Sunday, July 31. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality closed the Intercoastal Waterway by...
The State Port Pilot
Strong season for turtle nesting marred by vandals
Even as they celebrate a near-record year for nesting on oak Island, sea turtle protectors have noticed an alarming and sudden increase in vandalism to nests. Last week, someone covered nest marking signs at one spot in Oak Island with spray paint. Some of the paint dripped onto the sand but didn’t appear to harm the eggs. Marking poles were also displaced.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
