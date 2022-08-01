ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

UNCW student receives prestigious fellowship to pursue coastal bird habitat research

foxwilmington.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
foxwilmington.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Wilmington, NC
Education
City
Wilmington, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach hosts National Night Out on boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The boardwalk was all a buzz in Carolina Beach on Tuesday evening for National Night Out. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that started in 1984. Its goal is to promote police-community partnerships and create safer places to live. “Without the community,...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uncw#Birds#Bird Species#College#Noaa#Uncw Marinequest#Young Science Academy
foxwilmington.com

No school supply lists for Columbus Co. students

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – For the upcoming school year, Columbus County students will not be expected to bring items off of a school supply list, per official release. “Columbus County Schools realizes rising costs have affected all of our families,” said the Columbus County Schools Facebook page. “As a result, schools will not be posting supply lists for the upcoming school year.”
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
whqr.org

CoastLine: Tony Rivenbark, 1948-2022: "All I've done is theater my whole life."

Tony Rivenbark grew up in Duplin County and wanted to go to college at the smallest branch in the University of North Carolina system. So he came to Wilmington. He walked into Thalian Hall in 1966, which, as he says, for good or ill, set the course for the rest of his life. In this episode, we hear him talk about local history, Shakespeare, historic Thalian Hall, and the importance of story.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
WECT

NHC Public Library Summer Book Sale returns this weekend

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - You can buy used books, DVDs and more at low prices at the upcoming New Hanover County Public Library Summer Book Sale. Per the NHCPL, the event opens with a preview sale for Friends of the Library members on Friday, August 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can join Friends of the Library at the door for $20 per year to buy hardbacks and audio visual materials for $3 and paperbacks for $2.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

State issues swim warning after Surf City sewage spill

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A big sewage spill in Surf City has forced the state to issue a warning for people not to swim nor harvest oysters and shellfish in part of the Intracoastal Waterway. State environmental officials issued the warning for the waters between the Highway 210 bridge...
SURF CITY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Bear cub caught on video wandering into Leland backyard

LELAND, NC (WWAY) – A Leland homeowner was in for a surprise this Wednesday morning when he looked out into his backyard. The bear cub has been sighted several times in their neighborhood in the past couple of weeks but this seems to be the first time the cub has been captured on video, according to Jerry May who lives in the Waterberry Plantation.
LELAND, NC
foxwilmington.com

9,000 gallons of sewage discharges into Mulberry Creek

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Shallotte sent a notice that a thirty minute discharge of 9,000 gallons of untreated wastewater occurred at 659 North Mulberry Rd NW on August 3. The untreated wastewater that was not recovered with pump trucks made its way into Mulberry Creek in...
SHALLOTTE, NC
foxwilmington.com

Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill in Surf City

SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) – The Town of Surf City has announced that about 10,000 gallons of untreated wastewater spilled at the manhole near Highway 50/210 and Aldrich Lane for about 12 hours on Sunday, July 31. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality closed the Intercoastal Waterway by...
SURF CITY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Strong season for turtle nesting marred by vandals

Even as they celebrate a near-record year for nesting on oak Island, sea turtle protectors have noticed an alarming and sudden increase in vandalism to nests. Last week, someone covered nest marking signs at one spot in Oak Island with spray paint. Some of the paint dripped onto the sand but didn’t appear to harm the eggs. Marking poles were also displaced.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington businesses react to increased parking rates in downtown

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – It officially to park in downtown Wilmington. Higher rates went into effect on Monday, August 1. Some businesses fear the new fees could impact the number of people shopping at their stores. The price to park at the meters in downtown Wilmington went up by...
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy