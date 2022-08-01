Best friend delivers woman’s 24-week-old baby on side of highway, Georgia officials say

Abby Wiseman’s due date was in November, but her baby girl had other plans.

Wiseman’s water broke while she was in the car on the highway July 30. With help from her best friend, Wiseman delivered baby Luna Evangeline Wiseman just after 3:35 p.m., only 25 minutes after her water broke, according to a Facebook post from Monroe County Emergency Services in Georgia.

Monroe County volunteer firefighters and medics responded to the scene, but by the time they arrived, Wiseman had delivered the baby, the post says. Responders transported Wiseman and Luna to Spalding Regional Medical Center as most of the ambulance’s equipment was too big for the preemie, who weighed in at just 1 pound, 10 ounces and was born at 24 weeks.

“Even with strategic positioning on infant life support, little Luna was quite the fighter,” the post says.

Before her trip to Georgia from North Carolina, Wiseman had approval from her doctors to travel, according to the emergency services’ post. Wiseman had experienced cramping during the day but thought it was just regular pregnancy symptoms until her water broke.

Luna was transferred to Piedmont Columbus hospital, where she remains intubated to allow her lungs to continue developing, according to a GoFundMe page started by family members. Wiseman and her husband will commute between Raleigh and the hospital for the next few months while Luna remains hospitalized.

