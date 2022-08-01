ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Byron, GA

Accused child molester dead of apparent natural causes in Middle Georgia jail

By Joe Kovac Jr.
The Telegraph
The Telegraph
 2 days ago

A Byron man who had since May been incarcerated at the Peach County jail on rape and child molestation charges was found dead in a cell Sunday, having apparently died of natural causes, officials said.

The inmate, Maurice Campbell, 37, had not been suffering from any known serious medical problems in recent weeks, Sheriff Terry Deese said Monday.

Deese said that Campbell had requested a medical examination in June but the sheriff said there was nothing notable about the results of that exam.

Campbell, jailed in early May on charges that also included enticing a minor for indecent purposes, was being held without bond.

The GBI, as is routine in jail deaths, was expected to conduct an investigation.

