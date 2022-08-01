ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

New Orleans City Council sues the mayor over huge tract of land

By Dave Cohen
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UDaLc_0h0XO6iD00

The New Orleans City Council is suing New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell.

The council is trying to force the mayor to stop paying revenue from the Edward Wisner Trust to a number of other entities.

The trust was established in 1914 for 50,000 acres of land in Lafourche, St. John and Jefferson Parishes.  That includes part of Port Fouchon.

The suit maintains that the trust expired after 100 years of the city sharing revenue with Wisner heirs, Charity Hospital, Tulane University and The Salvation Army.

Councilman Joe Giarusso told WWL's Newell Normand, "The whole issue now is that the city should have 100 percent."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmxY3_0h0XO6iD00
Photo credit WWL.com

Normand questioned what would motivate a mayor to negotiate, without the city council, a deal that does not benefit the city of New Orleans.

Giarusso says the assets are worth between 74 and 114 million dollars.

"Port Fouchon is the crown jewel of it," the councilman noted.

We are awaiting a response from the mayor's office and the other benefactors of the trust.

