IMPD investigating Friday shooting as homicide

IMPD: Person shot, killed near Cumberland
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was shot and killed Wednesday morning on the city’s far east side near Cumberland, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4:20 a.m., police were called to the 11000 block of Tapp Drive. That’s a residential area just north of U.S....
IMPD: Woman, 2 juveniles stabbed at Castleton apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people, including two juveniles, were injured in a stabbing early Wednesday in Castleton, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Just after midnight, police were called to a report of a person stabbed at the Veridian Castleton apartments near 75th Street and Binford Boulevard. Officers...
IMPD Homicide Detectives Make Arrest in Shooting that Occurred in May of 2021
INDIANAPOLIS-IMPD Homicide Detectives have arrested 25-year-old Keith Bryant for his alleged role in the death of 26-year-old Keandre Coleman. On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, just after 3:00 pm IMPD East District Officers and IMPD Park Rangers responded to the Wes Montgomery Park in the 3400 block of N. Hawthorne Lane on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male that sustained injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s). Indianapolis Emergency Medical Services (IEMS) arrived and transported the victim to an area hospital in critical condition.
Missing elderly person located, IMPD says
The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding 80-year-old Robert Burris.
Suspect in 2020 homicide in Anderson convicted of murder
One of two people accused in homicide in October 2020 in Anderson has been convicted of murder, according to officials.
Indy man charged with reckless homicide following December nightclub shooting
An Indianapolis man has been charged with reckless homicide after firing five shots into a crowd of people and killing one, according to court documents.
Docs in murder case: When car reversed into woman, it ‘was not an accident’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Witnesses told police a 21-year-old woman last month backed her car into a 28-year-old woman, and officers quickly figured out “the incident was not an accident,” court documents say. Mary Adame died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took...
IMPD detectives asking for help solving 2019 homicide
Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departments Homicide Unit are asking for the public's help in finding the suspect responsible for the murder of Rodney Mitchell.
What happened to Rodney Mitchell? Police continue to investigate 2019 murder
Police are continuing to seek answers about what happened to an Indianapolis man who was killed on a trip home after his first semester of college.
Customer shoots McDonald's employee on Indy's east side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a customer shot a McDonald's employee Tuesday afternoon at a restaurant on the city's east side. Police responded to a report of a person shot at 7822 Brookville Road, near Interstate 465 and South Franklin Road, around 1 p.m. Investigators believe an employee...
IMPD arrests man in deadly December 2021 shooting outside Castleton bar
INDIANAPOLIS — Police arrested a man in connection with a deadly December 2021 shooting outside a Castleton bar. Torrion Williams, 27, is charged with reckless homicide in the case. Police took him into custody Friday. Williams’ arrest stems from a December 26, 2021, shooting in the 8200 block of Center Run Road near the Castleton […]
Man dies after being found shot in NW side gas station, IMPD says
A man died after he was found shot early Friday inside a gas station on the city's northwest side, police say.
What we know about suspect in Elwood officer’s deadly shooting, including his conviction for firing at Indianapolis PD
With formal charges expected to be filed Monday in Madison County, more details have emerged about the suspect in the deadly shooting of an Elwood police officer. Police arrested 42-year-old Carl Roy Webb Boards II of Anderson in connection to the fatal shooting that took the life of 24-year-old Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop. […]
Court docs claim road rage led to murder after Indy woman ran over another woman with her car
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman is charged with murder following a deadly hit-and-run crash on the city’s east side. On Chester avenue last month, prosecutors believe a case of road rage ended with the death of 28-year-old Mary Adame. “Our whole family on both sides are just destroyed,” said the victim’s boyfriend Thomas Wilhite. Holding […]
Man who made song about killing police charged in Indiana officer’s death, authorities say
ANDERSON, Ind. — A man accused of fatally shooting an Indiana police officer during a traffic stop had made a song about killing an officer, investigators said Monday. Carl Boards II was charged with murder and other crimes a day after Elwood Officer Noah Shahnavaz was gunned down in the wee hours Sunday in Madison County, about 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.
IMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on Indy’s west side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man died Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash on the city’s west side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At around 4 a.m., police were called to the 6400 block of West 34th Street. That’s a residential area just west of North High School Road near I-465.
Fishers man arrested, accused of pointing gun at motorists
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A Fishers man is accused of pointing a gun at drivers near a busy intersection. Darrell Scott, 39, faces charges of pointing a firearm and resisting law enforcement. Just before 5 p.m. Sunday, the Fishers Police Department received several reports of a man pointing a...
Police looking for missing 13-year-old believed to be with 18-year-old
MORGANTOWN, Ind. — Police are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing 13-year-old girl they believe may be in the company of an 18-year-old man. The Morgantown Police Department said Ryen East was last seen around 1 a.m. in Morgantown. She is a 13-year-old white girl who is 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds.
IMPD: Woman faces murder charge in hit-and-run after ‘disturbance’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 21-year-old woman could be formally charged Wednesday with murder in connection to a hit-and-run fatality in July, Indianapolis police said Monday night. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died July 24, the day after police found her injured and medics took her to a hospital in critical...
Shots hit 2 homes, vehicle in Fishers subdivision; no one hurt
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt after someone fired several shots on Monday night at a Fishers home, police say. The shooting happened just before 11:15 p.m. Monday near Veon Drive. That’s in the Ridgefield subdivision off Promise Road south of East 131st Street. Police say...
