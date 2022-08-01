Ne-Yo Asks for 'Privacy' After Wife Crystal Renay Accuses Him of Cheating

toofab.com
Ne-Yo Responds After Wife Accuses Him of Cheating, ‘8 Years of Lies and Deception’
Ne-Yo’s wife, Crystal Renay, publicly accused her husband of six years of cheating on her with “numerous” other women over the weekend, prompting a muted response from the singer-songwriter. “For the sake of our children, my family and I will work through our challenges behind closed doors,” the ‘Because of You’ singer tweeted on Sunday. “Personal matters are not meant to be addressed and dissected in public forums.” Renay, meanwhile, had strongly implied she was planning to part ways with Ne-Yo, whose real name is Shaffer Smith. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them!” she wrote in an anguished Instagram post. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is a understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.” The 36-year-old said she had “no hate in [her] heart” and wished Smith, with whom she shares three children, “nothing but the best.”
The internet reacts to Ne-Yo’s wife’s wild escort cheating claims
It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again. Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”
Ne-Yo's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating With "Women Who Sell Their Bodies"
The relationship between Ne-Yo and his wife, Crystal Smith, has had its fair share of twists and turns. The two got married in 2016 but called it quits a few years later. Their split was short-lived, though, as the "Miss Independent" singer proposed to Smith again in 2020. In an effort to rekindle their love, the two renewed their vows in April of this year. However, they're seemingly back to square one.
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Eddie Murphy Hits the Dance Floor with Daughter Bria at Her Wedding to Michael Xavier
The 61-year-old actor and comedian played the important role at his eldest daughter Bria Murphy's wedding on Saturday, as she married actor Michael Xavier in Beverly Hills. Eddie escorted his daughter, 32, down the aisle at the ceremony and joined her on the dance floor for the traditional father-daughter dance.
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Ne-Yo Responds To Wife's Cheating Accusation: "I Will Work Through Our Challenges"
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Renay, came forward on Instagram, Saturday, alleging that the singer has cheated on her throughout their eight-year-long relationship. Ne-Yo responded to the accusation on Twitter a day later. “8 years of life and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous women who...
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
Crystal Renay Jams To "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" Following Ne-Yo Marriage Drama
Crystal Renay posted a clip of herself jamming to GloRilla and Hitkidd's "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" on her Instagram, following her accusation that her husband, Ne-Yo, has been unfaithful throughout their relationship. In the video, Renay can be seen listening to the hit song while adjusting her hair in the passenger seat of a car.
Ricky Martin's Brother Defends Him, Backs Claim Nephew Has Problems
Ricky Martin's brother is backing his sibling's claim that their nephew -- who's accusing Ricky of domestic violence and incest -- is a deeply troubled guy. Eric Martin took to social media this week to air out his grievances about the case playing out in Puerto Rico ... starting out by saying that just because someone takes out a protective order under this statute -- which is admittedly serious -- does not necessarily mean the alleged victim is telling the truth ... and that the facts still must be vetted thoroughly.
Bindi Irwin's Daughter Recognizes Photo of Her 'Grandpa Crocodile' Steve Irwin in Sweet Video
"Grandpa Crocodile loves you too." Bindi Irwin's daughter already can recognize her late grandpa Steve Irwin in photos. In a video posted to Instagram on Sunday, the 24-year-old conservationist shared a sweet clip of her 1-year-old daughter Grace recognizing her Crocodile Hunter grandfather in a photo. "Do you see him?...
Monica Lewinsky Requests Lyric Rewrite Too as Beyonce Removes 'Milkshake' Sample
When asked if she had reached out to Beyonce's team directly, Lewinsky admitted she hadn't and conceded, "You make an interesting/fair point..." In an effort to appease fans and professional colleagues alike, Beyoncé has begun making slight changes to her critically-lauded blockbuster new release, "Renaissance." Monica Lewinsky would like to request she make one more.
Ne-Yo's wife slams singer in scathing post: 'To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane'
Ne-Yo's wife, Crystal Smith, has accused the singer of being unfaithful for eight years, wishing him "nothing but the best" in a scathing social media post shared Saturday night. Smith, 35, who has been married to Ne-Yo, 42, for six years, detailed the cheating allegations in a pointed Instagram post...
Keke Palmer Claps Back at Zendaya Comparisons, Colorism Debate: 'I'm an Incomparable Talent'
Keke Palmer is not interested in being compared to anyone else. The 28-year-old actress clapped back at an online debate that caught fire over the weekend, with one Twitter user opening a dialogue about whether, despite a seemingly similar career trajectory beginning as child stars, Zendaya's perceived mainstream popularity is "one of the clearest examples of how colorism plays out in Hollywood."
George Takei Shares Nichelle Nichols' Hilarious Reaction To Being Asked To Be Matron of Honor at His Wedding
He also shared a picture from the "happy day" George Takei is reminiscing on his fondest moments with Nichelle Nichols. The 85-year-old actor took to Facebook to share a heartwarming tribute in honor of his late "Star Trek" co-star who passed away due to natural causes at 89 on Sunday.
JWoww Calls Out The Situation for 'Fake, Bad Friend, Shady' Behavior on Jersey Shore Family Vacation
"I'm petrified because if Mike can play Angelina like this, he could play me like this," she says, before tearing up over all the drama. Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's messy drama with Angelina Pivarnick is now starting to affect his relationships with the rest of his "Jersey Shore Family Vacation" fam -- and Jenni "JWoww" Farley is especially upset.
Jennifer Hudson Appears in New Promo for Her Upcoming Talk Show
Jennifer Hudson is getting her own daytime talk show and fans have a new promo to get them excited for the premiere in September. The American Idol alum shares what her show will be all about in a colorful 30-second clip. Jennifer Hudson Releases Talk Show Promo. In the promo,...
Judge: Kevin Spacey must pay $30M to 'House of Cards' makers
A judge on Thursday ruled that Kevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the makers of “House of Cards” nearly $31 million because of losses brought on by his 2017 firing for the sexual harassment of crew members. The ruling from Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Mel Red Recana gives the force of law to the $30.9 award in favor of MRC and other companies that produced the Netflix series by a private arbitrator who heard the case against Spacey. Recana wrote that Spacey and his attorneys “fail to demonstrate that this is even a close case” and...
Brad Pitt on Wearing Skirt to Premiere: 'We're All Going to Die'
Brad Pitt got very existential when talking about his red carpet fashion. The matinee idol took a moment on Monday to reflect on the fleeting nature of existence while talking about his fashion choices during the "Bullet Train" press tour. When asked by Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of...
