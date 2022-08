STORRS, Conn. -- UConn women's basketball star and Minnesota native Paige Bueckers tore the ACL in her left knee and will miss the entire 2022-23 season, the school announced Wednesday.UConn said in a statement that Bueckers suffered the injury Monday during a pickup basketball game and underwent an MRI that evening. It did not say where Bueckers was playing when the injury occurred."We're all devastated for Paige," UConn coach Geno Auriemma said. "She's worked really hard to get stronger and healthier this offseason, and this is an unfortunate setback. Paige is obviously an amazing basketball player, but she's a better...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO