Gary Tillman Memorial Clocktower 5K Road Race & 2-Mile Health Walk set for August 20

Oak Ridge Boys to headline Weiss Lake Music Festival on Saturday
August 4, 2022–3:49 p.m. The Oak Ridge Boys will be headlining a free music festival in Centre, Alabama this weekend. The Weiss Lake Music Festival will be held at Estes Field Saturday and the gates open at 4 p.m. The festival will also feature performances from local artists, and...
First Friday Concert Series resumes this Friday
August 4, 2022–3:42 p.m. The First Friday Concert Series continues tonight at the Town Green in Downtown Rome. Local favorites, Scott Thompson and the Unusual Suspects will be performing. Opening at 7pm will be another local favorite, Kevin Allen. Parking is available for free at the Fourth Avenue Parking...
Trail and road cleanup this Saturday
August 3, 2022–6:30 p.m. The public is invited to join Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful and TRED of Rome and Floyd County this weekend for the quarterly trail and road cleanup. The event will be Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Town Green downtown. For more information, please...
Savoy Automobile Museum announces two new exhibitions
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum opened two new exhibits Aug. 2. BIG BLOCKS! focuses on the American muscle cars of the 1960s and 1970s. The exhibit will showcase cars as varied as Mustangs, Corvettes, Chargers and a Mercury Cyclone. 11 cars in total are on display, brought together from both the Savoy’s collection, other museums and private collectors.
A stadium from the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta now lies in ruin
Eerie images have revealed the crumbling remains of an abandoned American football stadium that hosted field hockey during the 1996 Olympics. The shots show disintegrating concrete stands overlooking an overgrown football field filled with dandelions and other weeds. Other pictures show the bowels of the stadium that have suffered at...
Copper Coin Closing in Woodstock
Direct from their Facebook Page, we are sad to report that Copper Coin in Woodstock is closing. BIG ANNOUNCEMENT: Copper Coin will be closing its doors forever on September 3rd, 2022. We are heartbroken, but rising food costs and changing customer spending habits mean we simply cannot sign another five-year lease on this space. We have loved every minute of serving you, our customers and friends. Seeing your smiling faces, knowing you are getting work done, studying for tests, writing papers, meeting with friends and even enjoying first dates has made us feel like proud parents. Our home has been your home, and now it’s time to move over and welcome something new. Always hard! Before we go, please come by the shop, have another cup of coffee (or 100), a cinnamon roll (of course) and share with us what this place has meant to you. It would mean so much to our dedicated team.
City of Rome anticipates spending $2 million on Banty Jones Park Improvements
The city anticipates spending more than $2 million on improvements to Banty Jones Park including a Splash Pad. Rome Community Development Director Bekki Fox explained to the Joint Services committee Tuesday. that the improvements to Banty are just one phase of the overall East Rome Choice Neighborhood Plan. The Greater...
LOST discussions to continue Friday
August 4, 2022–3:53 p.m. Local Option Sales Tax discussions will continue this Friday afternoon. Representatives from the City of Rome, Floyd County, and Cave Spring are trying to come to an agreement for the distribution of the local sales tax revenues. They have until the end of the month...
North West Georgia shops can continue to sell Delta 8 thanks to an emergency injunction
Two shops in Northwest Georgia will be able to continue selling Delta 8 and other legal THC products for the time being. The court recently ruled in favor of the store owners request for an emergency injunction, preventing the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Drug Task Force and Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk from conducting any arrests or seizures. Doranda Moon co-owns ‘Stevie and the Moon’, one of the stores in the lawsuit. She has a masters degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. Moon said she just wants to use her knowledge to help.
'Music Midtown' Festival Cancels Event Amid Georgia Gun Ruling
State law prevents some entities from banning firearms on public land, presenting potential headaches for music festivals, which traditionally do so for safety.
Cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Georgia using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $4,047,232 which is 1,178% higher than the state average of $316,705.
Vandal in a vehicle forces park closure
Lee Newton Park will remain closed until Georgia Power crews can restore lighting and confirm the safety of the walking trails after a vandal in a vehicle ran over light poles throughout the grassy area in the center of the park on July 28th. The damage left exposed wires throughout...
Opinion: Everybody knew Billy Bates, Part 2
In a previous column, I described Billy Bates’ experiences as a sailor during World War II. The story continues today about his passion for life as expressed through his wide-ranging interests and through some of the people who played important roles in his life. Billy had many hobbies. He...
Crossbeam fiber internet is being tested in homes of two Carrollton families
Just a few days ago, the Fox and McWhorter families of Carrollton, Georgia were unable to receive internet access at their homes. Today, they have a fiber connection delivering extremely fast, reliable internet service from Crossbeam, the residential internet company of SyncGlobal Telecom. Kristi McWhorter stated, “We are just so excited to finally be able to live; to be able to do homework, to watch family movies, to just be able to stream on our phones… to be a part of the real world.” In cooperation with Carroll Electric Membership Cooperative (CEMC), Crossbeam is bringing residential fiber internet to unserved and underserved communities in West Georgia. Construction of the Phase 1 fiber network buildout began in December 2021. When complete this rural network will make high-speed internet access available to nearly 10,000 Carroll EMC members across 200 square miles in parts of Carroll, Haralson, and Heard counties. “Establishing this fiber infrastructure is perhaps the single most important step to ensure our community can grow and thrive in decades to come,” said Kyle Williamson CEO of SyncGlobal. “Crossbeam internet service will be life-changing for many in the area who have little or no access to the internet.” The fiber-optic network Crossbeam is building offers internet download speeds of 150 Mbps, 500 Mbps, and 1 Gbps. Expansion of the fiber network will continue for multiple years, with the goal of eventually expanding throughout Carroll EMC’s electric service area. “The continued prosperity of our members and communities hinges on their having the same access to high-speed internet that people in America’s largest cities enjoy.” said Tim Martin, President and CEO, of Carroll EMC. In addition to the Fox and McWhorter families, approximately 20 homes will participate in Crossbeam’s beta activation period. Crossbeam anticipates that service will be made available to approximately 1,000 homes in portions of southwestern Carroll County and northwestern Heard County by the end of the year. Register your address at crossbeam.net to ensure you are updated as the project moves forward.
Former UGA 5-star signee finds a new home
Former UGA 5-star recruit Clay Webb is headed home. Webb, who announced his transfer from UGA last April, will play this season at Jacksonville State, according to the team’s official roster. The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Webb is from Oxford, Ala., located around 15 miles from his new college team. Jacksonville...
Rome City Schools observes 'flexible learning day' Friday after guns found on campus
ROME, Ga. - Rome City Schools will observe a "flexible learning day" and will hold a board meeting on Friday. This after two students were found with guns at Rome High School within the first week of classes, the district said Thursday. Officials with the Rome City Schools said in...
3 great steakhouses in Georgia
If you love a good steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that will keep you coming back for their delicious food. While it's pretty easy to prepare a steak at home, and enjoy it with your family members and friends, all of us like to go out and have a nice dinner at a cosy restaurant, from time to time.
Bartow County elementary school teachers will roll through neighborhoods Tuesday
Students in Bartow County may not be ready to go back to school on Wednesday, but teachers and school officials at Hamilton Crossing Elementary School will be showing up in their neighborhoods on Tuesday. Starting at 2 p.m. teachers and administrators will be out in force, parading through several neighborhoods,...
Georgia vs. Oregon: ESPN assigns broadcasting crew for Atlanta season opener, per report
Georgia and Oregon will kick off the season in Atlanta, and now there’s a report of which broadcasting crew will call the game. The news comes from sports media Twitter account Fake Rudy Martzke, who reported that Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge and Molly McGrath will be on the call for ESPN. The game is set 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 3, in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This game will be the Bulldogs’ third appearance in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
