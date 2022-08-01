St. Louis Blues Name Kevin Maxwell GM Of AHL Springfield

www.prohockeyrumors.com
Rangers’ Brennan Othmann, Will Cuylle, and Dylan Garand playing at WJC
New York Rangers prospects Brennan Othmann, along with Will Cuylle and Dylan Garand will soon be in action. Team Canada has just announced their final roster for the World Junior Championships being played in Edmonton from August 9th to 20th. The tournament was cancelled back in December. Forever Blueshirts reported...
News and notes: Six days until Kailer Yamamoto’s arbitration hearing, Todd Marchant hired in San Jose and more
The days are ticking away for the Edmonton Oilers and Kailer Yamamoto to sign a contract ahead of arbitration. Jesse Puljujarvi and the Oilers got a one-year, $3-million deal done last week avoiding arbitration, and the Oilers will surely be trying to make the same happen with Yamamoto. There should...
Anton Blidh leaves Bruins, signs one-year contract with Avalanche
Anton Blidh has found a new home. The 27-year-old forward spent the last six seasons with the Boston Bruins, but his time with the Original Six club is over. The Colorado Avalanche announced Wednesday they have signed Blidh to a one-year contract. Blidh was an unrestricted free agent. Blidh played...
CALGARY FLAMES RE-SIGN F ANDREW MANGIAPANE, AVOIDING ARBITRATION
The Calgary Flames have signed F Andrew Mangiapane to a three-year, $17.4 million ($5.8M AAV) contract extension, avoiding salary arbitration. Mangiapane was scheduled for an arbitration hearing Friday, August 5th. The 26-year old was a sixth-round pick of the Flames in 2015, managing 78g-54a-132p over his 260 game NHL career so far.
NHL games today: 2022 NHL offseason calendar, NHL Draft, free agency
The NHL season officially started back on October 12. In this article, we track all the NHL games today as
Oilers’ Potential Return From Canadiens in a Jesse Puljujarvi Trade
Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.
Rangers News & Rumors: Kakko, Gettinger, Sykora & More
The New York Rangers re-signed former second-overall pick and restricted free agent (RFA) Kaapo Kakko to a two-year bridge deal. They also signed Tim Gettinger, who likely won’t see much time on the NHL roster but could easily make the jump from the minors if a spot becomes available on the fourth line. Plus, the Blueshirts’ 2022 second-round, 63rd-overall pick, Adam Sykora, was signed to an entry-level contract (ELC) and more.
Canucks bolster forward group with Mikheyev, Kuzmenko, Lazar
Hope to take next step in first full season under Boudreau. After the NHL Draft, free agency and other offseason moves, NHL.com is examining where each team stands in preparation for the 2022-23 regular season, which starts Oct. 7. Today, the Vancouver Canucks:. 2021-22 season: 40-30-12, fifth in Pacific Division;...
Maxwell named GM of Springfield Thunderbirds
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has named Kevin Maxwell as the general manager of its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Maxwell will also work as a pro scout for the Blues. Maxwell, 62, has spent the...
