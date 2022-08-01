St. Louis Blues Name Kevin Maxwell GM Of AHL Springfield

Holland has emphasized that Puljujarvi played really well through the first quarter of last season and lost his confidence after that. He fell down the lineup, and Holland was and may still be trying to sort things out. Whether that means he is traded or Holland lets things play out for another season remains to be seen, but Woodcroft is confident that Puljujarvi is one of the young pieces worth investing in.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO