ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO

By Jamie Sundermann
ocscanner.news
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
ocscanner.news

Comments / 1

Related
Jersey Shore Online

No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire

BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
ocscanner.news

BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER

Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
Daily Voice

Jersey Shore Men Arrested For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor

A multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used to store and distribute cocaine, authorities said. Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, was observed by detectives leaving the residence and meeting with an individual later identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville, authorities said. Detectives approached Ward and...
LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Ocean County, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ

WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
WESTAMPTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

OCEAN COUNTY: CAN WE HELP GIVE THIS HERO A FUNERAL

Robert Skinner is a personal friend of mine who just lost his twin brother, Richard, 56 years old to pancreatic cancer on July 31, 2022. Richard was someone who put everyone ahead of himself throughout his life. Richard was a volunteer fireman for Point Pleasant and then Lanoka Harbor after he moved to Lacey. When 9/11 hit he ran towards the towers. He was a volunteer through the red cross as well and delivered supplies to all five boros. He sat at the bedside of a fellow firefighter/friend who was injured when tower 1 fell and stayed by his side all night helping him. He helped someone get home from Tower 1. He unselfishly gave of himself in every way he could as he did throughout his life. Now the effects of his acts of bravery have taken his life. His brother does not have adequate funds to provide Richard with a proper funeral and burial. Robert has been distraught not only over the loss of his twin brother and best friend but the fact that he feels like he is failing Richard. We need to help Richard have the proper funeral and burial he deserves. A man who never turned away in the face of danger, who may have even saved you or your home if you live in Point Pleasant or Lanoka Harbor where he was a volunteer fireman, a man who served our country with honor and I have no doubt if he was here and able today would be helping someone somewhere. Please, if you can, chip in to help defray the cost of the funeral, Robert Skinner would greatly appreciate it. No dates have been set as he is trying to raise funds to make it happen. Below is the link for the Go Fund Me along with more of what Richard’s life was all about.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR

Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House
ocscanner.news

SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR

Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ocscanner.news

FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S NEWS LETTER

Please see below link to #SheriffGolden’s Newsletter for July 2022, which includes the latest efforts and initiatives the #MCSONJ makes to ensure the utmost of public safety in Monmouth County. You can always keep up to date with our monthly newsletter here on Facebook to learn more about the...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NBC New York

Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool

A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
LINDEN, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy