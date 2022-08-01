TOMS RIVER: OCPO REMEMBERS DETECTIVE TINA RAMBO

ocscanner.news
No Injuries In Beachwood House Fire
BEACHWOOD – What came in as a shed fire turned out to be a house fire, but fortunately no one was injured, officials said. The call came in a little after 2:30 p.m., Beachwood Fire Chief Roger Hull said. Initially, the caller believed it was on the 200 block of Pennant Avenue, but it was actually the 200 block of Neptune Avenue. An enclosed porch backed up into the living area of the home. The fire was fully involved when first responders arrived.
BEACHWOOD: FIRE SCENE NEPTUNE @ LOCKER
Emergency personnel are reported to be at the scene of a fire at Neptune and Locker. We have no additional details at this time. We will update our page should additional information become available.
Jersey Shore Men Arrested For Selling Cocaine: Prosecutor
A multi-agency investigation identified a residence in Lacey Township as being used to store and distribute cocaine, authorities said. Douglas Ward, 59, of Lacey, was observed by detectives leaving the residence and meeting with an individual later identified as Thomas Prosser, 60, of Bayville, authorities said. Detectives approached Ward and...
Hit-and-run Accident Injures Man on Scooter in Stafford Twp., NJ
Authorities in Stafford Township say a man on a motorized scooter was injured in a hit-and-run accident Wednesday morning. The Stafford Township Police Department says the crash happened around 7:45 AM at the intersection of Route 9 and McKinley Avenue. 27-year-old Jose Cruz-Jaimes of Manahawkin was crossing the intersection on...
Special-needs adults van collides with prison van in NJ
WESTAMPTON — Ten people were taken to hospitals Monday morning when a can carrying special-needs passengers collided with a prison van. Westampton Police Chief Stephen Ent said that the Friends for Cyrus van ran a stop sign at the intersection of Jacksonville Road and Oxmead Road around 9:35 a.m. It struck the Department of Corrections van. There is also a flashing red and yellow light over the intersection.
Thousands of spotted lanternflies seen Tuesday at the Jersey Shore
News 12 New Jersey's Tony Caputo saw thousands of spotted lanternflies Tuesday in Belmar. Have you seen them at the Jersey Shore?
OCEAN COUNTY: CAN WE HELP GIVE THIS HERO A FUNERAL
Robert Skinner is a personal friend of mine who just lost his twin brother, Richard, 56 years old to pancreatic cancer on July 31, 2022. Richard was someone who put everyone ahead of himself throughout his life. Richard was a volunteer fireman for Point Pleasant and then Lanoka Harbor after he moved to Lacey. When 9/11 hit he ran towards the towers. He was a volunteer through the red cross as well and delivered supplies to all five boros. He sat at the bedside of a fellow firefighter/friend who was injured when tower 1 fell and stayed by his side all night helping him. He helped someone get home from Tower 1. He unselfishly gave of himself in every way he could as he did throughout his life. Now the effects of his acts of bravery have taken his life. His brother does not have adequate funds to provide Richard with a proper funeral and burial. Robert has been distraught not only over the loss of his twin brother and best friend but the fact that he feels like he is failing Richard. We need to help Richard have the proper funeral and burial he deserves. A man who never turned away in the face of danger, who may have even saved you or your home if you live in Point Pleasant or Lanoka Harbor where he was a volunteer fireman, a man who served our country with honor and I have no doubt if he was here and able today would be helping someone somewhere. Please, if you can, chip in to help defray the cost of the funeral, Robert Skinner would greatly appreciate it. No dates have been set as he is trying to raise funds to make it happen. Below is the link for the Go Fund Me along with more of what Richard’s life was all about.
TOMS RIVER: FALL AT HAPPY HOUR
Emergency personnel have been called to Happy Hour Bar in Toms River for a fall victim. Circumstances of fall and condition of victim are not known.
TOMS RIVER: BRAZEN THIEF STEALS “ALL FUR ONE PET RESCUE AND ADOPTION” DONATION BIN
***UPDATE*** The bins were returned by the person who took them. ************************. We are posting this theft for All Fur One Pet Rescue and Pet Adoption in Toms River. Please contact the Toms River police department with any leads. 🚨🚨THEFT ALERT!! 🚨🚨. An individual in a white...
SOUTH TOMS RIVER: PEDESTRIAN STRUCK BY CAR
Emergency personnel are on the scene of an accident on Dover Road at Amherst involving a pedestrian who has been struck by a car. We have unconfirmed reports that the pedestrian is back on their feet. We have no additional information at this time. Should additional information become available, we will update our page.
Manchester, NJ woman pours gas on man and taunts him with butane until he gives up clothes, money
It was a meet-up gone wrong in so many ways. Two people were communicating on Snapchat and a woman was interested in what the young man was selling so they decided to meet in person. The woman then turned the tables on the young man when they met outside the...
Toms River, Wall Crashes Slowed Sunday Shore Exodus on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER, NJ – The weekend exodus from the Jersey Shore slowed down to a...
200 people caught trespassing at private Heritage Minerals lake in New Jersey
If you were planning on visiting the Heritage Minerals site in Manchester, New Jersey, for summer activities, you might want to think twice before stepping onto the property.
Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City has message for thief after stolen furniture returned
Stolen Furniture Returned: "We can only imagine how hard life must be for you to be in a position where you have to do this for money. If you come by...we will accept your apology and buy you dinner."
Hammonton man held, Atlantic City man released in child luring cases
A Hammonton man arrested after he allegedly tried to meet a 15-year-old boy in Egg Harbor Township for sex will stay in jail. Raymond Effinger Jr., 53, was ordered held Tuesday by Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway. But the judge released Bruce Cahan, a 77-year-old Atlantic City man whose attorney,...
South Jersey Man Dismembered, Burnt Woman's Body: Prosecutor
A Cumberland County man has been found guilty of killing a woman before dismembering and burning her body, authorities said. Dennis Parrish of Vineland was found guilty of murder and desecration of human remains on Monday Aug. 1 after a jury trial, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae. Evidence...
Boy, 2, drowns in NJ backyard pool
A 2-year-old boy died in a drowning at a backyard swimming pool in New Jersey on Sunday evening, officials said. Emergency personnel responded to the drowning at a home on McKinley Street in Linden around 6 p.m.
FREEHOLD: MONMOUTH COUNTY SHERIFF’S NEWS LETTER
Please see below link to #SheriffGolden’s Newsletter for July 2022, which includes the latest efforts and initiatives the #MCSONJ makes to ensure the utmost of public safety in Monmouth County. You can always keep up to date with our monthly newsletter here on Facebook to learn more about the...
NBC New York
Toddler Drowns in New Jersey Backyard Pool
A 2-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in New Jersey Sunday afternoon, authorities say. Police in Union County's Linden responding to a call about a possible drowning at a McKinley Street home around 5:15 p.m. Sunday say family members had already pulled the toddler from the water and were trying to revive him.
Cops in Ocean County, NJ, Issue 131 Summonses at Crystal Lake/ASARCO Mine
Dozens of people will be headed to court soon after officials in one Ocean County municipality issued over 130 summonses this weekend at a lake near an old strip mining operation. Following complaints about trespassing, noise, and ATV riders, officers with the Manchester Township Police Department, assisted by other law...
