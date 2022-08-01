ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

2 New Britain residents killed in Massachusetts crash

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox61.com

Worcester, MA
Accidents
New Britain, CT
Accidents
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Worcester, MA
Local
Connecticut Accidents
Worcester, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Accidents
City
New Britain, CT
New Britain, CT
Crime & Safety
WTNH

Three families displaced in Hartford Albany Avenue fire

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Three families were displaced following a fire on Albany Avenue in Hartford Wednesday morning, police said. The Hartford Fire Department said crews responded to 1483 Albany Ave. just after 7 a.m. in the city’s Upper Albany neighborhood and found a fire on the second and third floor. Crews worked to extinguish […]
HARTFORD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

NH ‘Fugitive of the Week’ arrested by US Marshals in Mass.

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with an armed burglary in New Hampshire earlier this year was caught in Massachusetts Tuesday. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, was named the “Fugitive of the Week” by authorities in New Hampshire last week. Members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force found Campbell inside a business in downtown Worcester and arrested him without incident Tuesday morning.
WORCESTER, MA
FOX 61

Former Hamden officer killed in crash on 3rd day of retirement

HAMDEN, Conn. — Hamden police are mourning an officer who retired Sunday and was killed Tuesday in a car crash. Ret. Officer Michael Pantera crash died in a crash in North Branford Tuesday. He had retired on Sunday. Pantera was a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department. North...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX 61

World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Eyewitness News

Firefighters battle fire on Hartford’s Albany Avenue

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire in Hartford on Wednesday morning. The fire was reported on Albany Avenue at a multi-family home. The fire appeared to be focused on the second and third floors. No serious injuries were reported and no one was home at...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

ANSWER DESK: Is Hartford seeing more violence so far this year?

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Hartford’s homicide total this year now up to 23 after a man was killed this week. People are fed up, and activists want answers. They believe crime has gone up, but Eyewitness News is getting them the answers. Nine people have been shot in Hartford...
HARTFORD, CT
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities identify 2 people who were killed in rollover crash in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Authorities have identified two people who were killed in a rollover crash in Worcester over the weekend. Troopers responding to a report of a two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of Route 290 near Exit 25 around 7 a.m. Saturday found a 2001 Nissan Frontier that rolled over after being struck by a 2009 Toyota Matrix, according to Massachusetts State Police.
WORCESTER, MA
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
WTNH

1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – One man is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a shooting on Winter Street in Hartford. This incident marks Hartford’s 23rd homicide this year. The fatal shooting took place just before 11 p.m. on Monday night, according to police. Officers responded to two ShotSpotter notifications in the area of […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Is Anything Being Done About Dangerous Speeds On Connecticut Highways?

When I read an article on the Patch this morning about a guy from Danbury who was busted going 160 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 93, I gotta say I wasn’t shocked. I take the highway to and from work and see this abominable behavior nearly every day, I even wrote an article about my frustrating driving experience in haikus. I was glad to find out the dude wound up getting caught when he was forced to slow down in traffic. Thankfully he didn’t kill himself or someone else…this time. But, what about next time? What is being done about lethal speeds in Connecticut?
DANBURY, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Family and friends remember 21-year-old Massachusetts man killed in motorcycle crash

Family and friends are remembering a 21-year-old Massachusetts man that was killed in a motorcycle crash. According to Dave Procopio of Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 7:25 p.m. Friday, Troopers from the State Police-Springfield Barracks responded to a motorcycle crash on route 391 south, at the Exit 3 on-ramp, in Chicopee that resulted in the fatality of the operator.
CHICOPEE, MA
whdh.com

Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash

BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
BROOKFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Man's death closes pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden

MERIDEN, Conn. — A man died on Wednesday after being pulled from the pool at Hubbard Park in Meriden. Meriden police said that at around 3:37 p.m. there was a medical emergency at the pool. Lifeguards rescued a 72-year-old male from the pool who was unresponsive and emergency personnel began giving the man CPR.
MERIDEN, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

