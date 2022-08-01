2022 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ All-State Awards

Winning never gets old and the Cody Cubs baseball team in certainly used to that. They won yet another Legion Baseball 'A' state championship on Friday with a 10-1 win over the Casper Drillers at Milward Simpson Stadium. Cody and Casper move on to this week's Northwest regional tournament in Vernal, Utah and the Cubs certainly have some momentum. They exhibited solid pitching and timely hitting through-out the state tournament and they''ll need that in a big way this week in Utah.

CODY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO