2022 Wyoming Legion Baseball Class ‘A’ All-State Awards

wyopreps.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cody Baseball Postgame Remarks
Winning never gets old and the Cody Cubs baseball team in certainly used to that. They won yet another Legion Baseball 'A' state championship on Friday with a 10-1 win over the Casper Drillers at Milward Simpson Stadium. Cody and Casper move on to this week's Northwest regional tournament in Vernal, Utah and the Cubs certainly have some momentum. They exhibited solid pitching and timely hitting through-out the state tournament and they''ll need that in a big way this week in Utah.
cowboystatedaily.com
National Beard & Moustache Championship To Be Held In Casper
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Things are going to get a little hairy in Casper this fall. On November 12, Casper will be beset by beard growing professionals and amateurs from throughout the nation. That’s when the Ford Wyoming Center hosts the 2022 National Beard and Moustache Championships.
oilcity.news
Wyoming receives applications for new charter schools in Casper, Cheyenne, Chugwater
CASPER, Wyo. — At least three charter schools are seeking approval to serve students in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Education said Monday it has received applications from the following proposed charter schools:. Prairie View Community School, Chugwater. Wyoming Classical Academy Charter School, Casper. Cheyenne Classical Academy Charter School,...
WOW: Castle Gardens Is A Beautiful Piece Of Wyoming History
There's no doubt that Wyoming is full of history and if you're bored with the scenery, drive for 15 minutes, and the scenery will change. I feel sorry for the people that have never visited the 44th state, they really don't know what they're missing. The history of Wyoming is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cheyenne Police Welcome New Officers
Three Cheyenne Police Officers recently graduated from the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy in Douglas, Wyoming. Please join us in congratulating Jakob Jones, Ashlyn Smith, and Jonathan Penhale on this outstanding achievement. They will now advance to the CPD’s Field Training Program for the next fourteen weeks. We look forward...
oilcity.news
Wyoming’s US Congressional race to feature at Washington Park forum Wednesday
CASPER, Wyo. — Republican candidates for Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House of Representatives are invited to the Washington Park Bandshell for a forum Wednesday, Aug. 3. This is part of the Natrona County Republican Women’s Politics in the Park series, which runs every Wednesday through Aug....
oilcity.news
Wyoming offering same-day registration, voting Tuesday through Primary Election Day
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming’s Primary Election Day is about two weeks away, and Monday marks one voting-related deadline, according to the Secretary of State’s Office. Monday, Aug. 1 marks the last day voters can register without also casting a vote on the same day. However, Monday is not the last day people can register to vote in Wyoming.
oilcity.news
Fish Fire grows to 6,500 acres in Wyoming; Natrona County sends second firefighter
CASPER, Wyo. — The Fish Fire burning near Sundance, Wyoming, has grown to 6,500 acres, an update posted to InciWeb around 3:15 p.m. Tuesday by the Wyoming Division of Forestry said. The fire was initially reported at around 11:30 a.m. Sunday and is burning in steep, rugged terrain on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Sec Of State Max Maxfield Files Fraud Complaint Against Rep. Chuck Gray
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Secretary of State has filed a federal complaint against State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, accusing him of making fraudulent financial disclosures during his 2021 U.S. House campaign. In a filing submitted Tuesday, Max Maxfield accused Gray of lying...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Casper feels increased presence of fentanyl impacting Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) -Data from the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigation and Department of Health shows that fentanyl has increased in prevalence across Wyoming. In 2019, Wyoming had 17 reported synthetic opioid overdose deaths among residents. That number jumped to 42 in 2021, and according to the WDH, there have been 17 deaths recorded in the first few months of 2022.
oilcity.news
Taco John’s at CY Ave. permanently closes, employees to be transferred to other Casper locations
CASPER, Wyo. — The Taco John’s location at 766 CY Ave. has permanently closed. The restaurant was stripped of its branding and signage sometime this week, and its Facebook page hours have been recently updated to “permanently closed.”. An employee reached by phone at the location confirmed...
oilcity.news
TITUS Wastewater Solutions relocates to Casper with new HQ, manufacturing, fabrication facility on CY Avenue
CASPER, Wyo. — TITUS Wastewater Solutions, a wastewater manufacturing and distribution company, has relocated its headquarters, manufacturing and fabrication facility to Casper, the company said in a press release on Tuesday. The company was previously headquartered in Prineville, Oregon, and began to look for a new home in late...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotelnewsresource.com
Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel Opens in Wyoming
Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced the opening of the Best Western Downtown Casper Hotel, located at 123 W. E St. in Casper, Wyoming. Owned by West Center Hospitality Ops LLC, the hotel recently completed renovations and features 200 total guestrooms, including 22 suites. Best Western Hotels & Resorts announced...
oilcity.news
Casper approves liquor license transfer from Keg & Cork to new 307 Golf
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council voted in favor of the transfer of ownership of Retail Liquor License No. 13 from the Keg & Cork to 307 Golf. The City Council’s decision also gave the green light for the transfer of the location where the liquor license can be used to 455 Thelma Drive, where 307 Golf plans to operate inside the building that used to house the Wyoming Athletic Club.
oilcity.news
Casper political signs defaced as primary looms
CASPER, Wyo. — Someone spray-painted over a Rep. Liz Cheney political sign along East 15th Street in Casper between Monday and Tuesday. Another sign was defaced near the intersection of South Poplar and Granada recently, Casper police said. Though he was unaware of any special penalties in Wyoming for...
oilcity.news
Natrona County divorce filings (7/22/22–8/1/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for a divorce from July 22 through Aug. 1. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
oilcity.news
Beartrap Summer Festival welcoming 10 musical acts to Casper Mountain
CASPER, Wyo. — The Beartrap Summer Festival will feature performances from 10 musical groups on Saturday, Aug. 6 and Sunday, Aug. 7 at Beartrap Meadow on Casper Mountain. Saturday’s headliner will be rock group Asia featuring John Payne. On Sunday, country star Jo Dee Messina will headline the music festival. The full lineup for the 2022 Beartrap Summer Festival is as follows:
oilcity.news
Weekly arrest report (7/22/2022–8/1/2022)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
county17.com
Alcohol use may have contributed to fatal motorcycle crash south of Afton
CASPER, Wyo — Alcohol use is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in a fatal motorcycle crash south of Afton, according to a release Monday by the Wyoming Highway Patrol. Troopers were notified of the incident at milepost 72 on US 89 around 5:58 p.m Sunday, July 31.
WyoPreps
Casper, WY
561
Followers
2K+
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT
WyoPreps has the best high school and prep sports coverage for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0