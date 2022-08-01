How Preppy Got Cool Again – And How To Wear It Now

www.vogue.co.uk
Lindsay Lohan Gives Grandma Shoes A Refresh
When you think of a cool shoe, do you think of a low-heel ballet pump? We didn’t think so. Such pumps are reserved for octogenarians going to church, or for lunch on Madison Avenue. But allow Lindsay Lohan to change your mind! The actor was spotted in New York this week giving the grandma shoe a brand new feel.
Alexa Chung’s Summer Something Blue? A Manolo Blahnik Mule
We love nothing more than seeing someone’s style rules in action, particularly when they are Alexa Chung’s. When the self-confessed tomboy broke down her Life in Looks for British Vogue, she also professed a “weird affection for very girly, saccharine gowns and dresses”. Case in point,...
Meghan’s Next Style Chapter Looks Good On Her
When the Duchess of Sussex walked into the UN General Assembly in July, we sensed something was different. Shoulders back, head up, Meghan looked radiant and ready to do business on the arm of a suited and booted Prince Harry. Perhaps it was her Givenchy workwear that made her walk a little taller. The Duchess’s luxed-up version of a classic tee and pencil skirt – a black take of the forest green set she wore in Ireland in July 2018 – was simplicity refined. Accessorised with classic pieces that spoke volumes – Cartier’s Tank Francaise watch and Love bracelet, a Mulberry Bayswater and Manolo Blahnik BB pumps – the royal looked comfortable in the can-do image she was portraying.
Brad Pitt’s Latest Red-Carpet Look Breaks All the Rules
Brad Pitt ditched the standard black tuxedo and navy suits that leading men tend to wear on the red carpet last night in Los Angeles. Instead, Pitt embraced bright colour – three of them, in fact. At the premiere of his film Bullet Train, he piled on the vibrant hues in an artful, stylish way.
Make The Noughties Revival Go Away
I’m taking one for the team and saying be gone to diamanté. Waterfall hemline halter-tops can, quite frankly, do one. And don’t get me started on bandeaus. It’s not that I’m against the Noughties revival per se, but we’ve surely reached peak butterfly motif by now. Phoebe Philo must be mourning the industry she once knew.
Nobody Brings Fantasy To The Red Carpet Like Gwendoline Christie
Gwendoline Christie knows how to deliver a high-impact look on the red carpet. More than that, though, she knows how to deliver a look that feels perfectly on-brand for the latest film or TV epic she’s currently promoting. (Who can forget that epic, billowing Iris van Herpen gown of ice and fire she wore for the final premiere of Game of Thrones?)
Martha Stewart’s 81st Birthday Selfie Is The Definition Of Glowy
Martha Stewart is forever living her best life. Whether it shows her playfully posing up a storm on the Strip in Las Vegas, gracing the red carpet, or whipping up delicious meals to serve al fresco in aspirational style, her Instagram feed is a thing of joy. She also knows how to turn the camera on herself: the original food-fluencer posted a radiant selfie on Wednesday to celebrate her 81st birthday.
Selena Gomez Loves Her Stomach – And So Should You
Selena Gomez is out here being the people’s princess once again. The singer and founder of Rare Beauty posted a TikTok on Wednesday in which she declared that “real stomachs are coming the f*** back”. TikTok content. This content can also be viewed on the site it...
Working Girl (And Hollywood’s Most Irredeemable Hairstyle) Is Returning To Screens Thanks To Selena Gomez
Mike Nichols’s 1988 rom-com Working Girl is a cult classic – the delightful tale of Staten Island-based secretary Tess, played by a bouffanted, power-shouldered Melanie Griffith, who impersonates her high-powered boss Katharine (an acerbic Sigourney Weaver) in a bid to get ahead. So, considering the flurry of ’80s reboots and sequels that are currently in the works in Hollywood – Dirty Dancing, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance – it comes as no surprise that a reimagining of the corporate Cinderella story is also on its way. What may surprise you, however, is that the star set to spearhead the project is not one of the original film’s cast members. Instead, it’s 30-year-old multihyphenate Selena Gomez.
Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya McQuoid Embraces La Dolce Vita In The First Still From The White Lotus Season 2
Kaftans, ironic slogan T-shirts and withering stares at the ready: The White Lotus is returning to screens with its splashy second instalment – and Jennifer Coolidge’s delightfully spacey heiress Tanya McQuoid will be centre stage. On 3 August, Variety revealed that Mike White’s razor-sharp satire about ridiculously privileged...
Welcome To Gigi’s Stoner Girl Phase
Real talk: Gigi Hadid wears some pretty out-there stuff. This summer alone, the supermodel has single-handedly spearheaded the jorts revival, made lime green the colour of the season, and holidayed with the Beckhams wearing lace Victoriana dresses over her Frankies Bikinis swimwear. We are here for it! Why would you wear the same Loewe white vests or Blumarine butterfly tops as your peers when you’ve got your own far-out fashion flexes going on?
