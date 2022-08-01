How Preppy Got Cool Again – And How To Wear It Now

Mike Nichols’s 1988 rom-com Working Girl is a cult classic – the delightful tale of Staten Island-based secretary Tess, played by a bouffanted, power-shouldered Melanie Griffith, who impersonates her high-powered boss Katharine (an acerbic Sigourney Weaver) in a bid to get ahead. So, considering the flurry of ’80s reboots and sequels that are currently in the works in Hollywood – Dirty Dancing, Fatal Attraction, Flashdance – it comes as no surprise that a reimagining of the corporate Cinderella story is also on its way. What may surprise you, however, is that the star set to spearhead the project is not one of the original film’s cast members. Instead, it’s 30-year-old multihyphenate Selena Gomez.

