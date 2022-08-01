Connecticut rolls out monkeypox vaccine

www.fox61.com
Related
Local nonprofit helping students find their career path
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A brand new program is helping Connecticut high schoolers kick-start their careers. It’s called Igniting Talent, founded by the nonprofit, JoeAbate Charitable Foundation, Inc. Igniting Talent works with West Haven High School and North Branford High School and allows juniors and seniors to go...
State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers
CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut launched a new higher education program Wednesday designed to address the shortages in nursing and behavioral health providers. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the CT Health Horizons program is a three-year collaborative partnership between Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), the Office of Workforce Strategy (OWS) and other multiple state agencies. Also collaborating on the program is University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges (CCIC) and the Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA).
State announces COVID back-to-school guidelines, relaxes protocols for 2022-2023 school year
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut's state education leaders and public health officials rolled out COVID-19 back-to-school guidance for the upcoming school year. The message for this school year is, “we've come a long way.”. State education officials said this school year is vastly different than last school year, starting...
Connecticut state police warn public to keep children, pets out of hot cars
SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — With the recent hot weather spell, it's a good reminder to keep pets and children out of hot cars, and for anyone who may witness anyone left in a hot car in distress, a Good Samaritan Law can help save their life. It only takes about...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut, 4 states settle with Postal Service over cigarettes
NEW YORK — Connecticut, New York City and three states that had filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Postal Service announced a settlement Monday. The agency agreed it would destroy packages of cigarettes sent illegally to the United States from other countries. New York City and California had initially...
Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events
CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up
HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
2022 Connecticut primary elections guide: Who is running for State Treasurer and Comptroller?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Who is running for Connecticut State Treasurer and for State Comptroller this midterm election cycle?. Since 1639, Connecticut has required a treasurer to keep track of the state's finances. The overall responsibilities of the Treasurer and its office include:. Enhancing financial integrity and soundness of Treasury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ways to save on your summer energy bill
HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures heat up, you are likely to crank up the air conditioning or fan inside your home to cool off, but there are some simple ways you can save on your energy bill this summer. Setting the thermostat higher when you’re not home can help...
Attorney General announces nationwide anti-robocall initiative
HARTFORD, Conn. — Everyone is tired of those calls asking if you want to extend your car's warrantee. The good news is that there may be an end in sight. Officials from the state Attorney General's office will be taking a leadership role in a nationwide task force to investigate the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
Conn. flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning
HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.
World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Restaurants and food trucks deal with steaming hot summer
HARTFORD, Conn. — A steaming hot summer has kept the kitchens busy at restaurants throughout Connecticut. "They don't want to turn the heat on in their house so they come out and they let us do the cooking for them so the heat waves aren't the worst things in the world for us," said Jordan Dikegoros, owner of J Restaurant & Bar.
Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods
LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
Summer climate warming faster at night, increasing cooling demand
HARTFORD, Conn — Scorching summer sun gets all the attention, and will be this week as we head into another heat wave. However, the impacts of climate change can more often be felt at night. Overnight low temperatures are warming at a rate twice as fast as daytime high...
Governor Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol
CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont announced Monday that due to the forecasted high temperatures, he will activate Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol this week. The forecast indicates that weather across the state will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the low to mid-90s. Thursday's high is forecast to be 98 degrees.
CT COVID-19 Updates: 7-day average positivity rate at 11.79%
HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday, July 28, the state's COVID-19 statistics over the past seven days. Over the past week, 4,789 PCR.NAAT tests were positive out of 40,627. This yields a positivity rate of 11.79%. Over the past week, there have been 16 more hospitalizations, with...
DEEP warns of increased fire danger as campers take to state parks
EAST LYME, Conn. — The National Weather Service put out a statement Saturday warning people in Connecticut of increased fire danger due to wind and dry conditions. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection urged people to use caution when with open flames. All eight counties in Connecticut are in stage two drought because of a lack of rain. Stage two means there’s the potential for water supply, agriculture, and environmental impacts from emerging drought.
West Nile Virus mosquitos detected in five Connecticut communities
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mosquitos that have tested positive for the West Nile Virus have been detected in five towns and cities. Darien, Fairfield, New Haven, Stamford and now Hartford are the communities on the list. The most recent positive mosquito as of Wednesday was found at Keney Park...
“Sunflowers for Wishes” tradition returns to support Make-A-Wish CT
GRISWOLD, Conn. — What began on just a single acre at Buttonwood Farm in Griswold now covers close to 15 acres. Each July on the farm, for one week only, sunflowers are center stage. The fundraiser is called “Sunflowers for Wishes” and, since it began in 2004, they estimate...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0