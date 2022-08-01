ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut rolls out monkeypox vaccine

FOX 61
FOX 61
 2 days ago
FOX 61

Local nonprofit helping students find their career path

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. — A brand new program is helping Connecticut high schoolers kick-start their careers. It’s called Igniting Talent, founded by the nonprofit, JoeAbate Charitable Foundation, Inc. Igniting Talent works with West Haven High School and North Branford High School and allows juniors and seniors to go...
NORTH BRANFORD, CT
FOX 61

State launches program to increase opportunities for aspiring nurses, social workers

CONNECTICUT, USA — Connecticut launched a new higher education program Wednesday designed to address the shortages in nursing and behavioral health providers. Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the CT Health Horizons program is a three-year collaborative partnership between Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU), the Office of Workforce Strategy (OWS) and other multiple state agencies. Also collaborating on the program is University of Connecticut, the Connecticut Conference of Independent Colleges (CCIC) and the Connecticut Hospital Association (CHA).
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Connecticut police departments host National Night Out events

CONNECTICUT, USA — Tuesday, August 2, is National Night Out, which is an evening of neighborhood block parties and community events hosted by police departments across the country. The annual event is geared toward enhancing relationships between community members and police. Several events were held in cities across Connecticut,...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Connecticut’s lone U.S. House primary race heats up

HARTFORD, Conn. — Across Connecticut’s five Congressional districts, only one of them will be on the ballot on August 9. The state’s Fourth District covers most of Fairfield and some of New Haven counties. Right now, the seat is held by Democrat incumbent Jim Himes. He’s been in the position since 2009.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Ways to save on your summer energy bill

HARTFORD, Conn. — As temperatures heat up, you are likely to crank up the air conditioning or fan inside your home to cool off, but there are some simple ways you can save on your energy bill this summer. Setting the thermostat higher when you’re not home can help...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Attorney General announces nationwide anti-robocall initiative

HARTFORD, Conn. — Everyone is tired of those calls asking if you want to extend your car's warrantee. The good news is that there may be an end in sight. Officials from the state Attorney General's office will be taking a leadership role in a nationwide task force to investigate the telecommunications companies responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Conn. flags to be lowered for soldier killed by lightning

HARTFORD, Conn. — Flags will be lowered around Connecticut for a soldier killed by lightning while training in Georgia last month. Sgt. 1st Class Michael D. Clark of Bolton had served for 22 years on active duty and as a Army reservist. Clark, 41, had deployed four times to Iraq and Afghanistan as part of a medical unit, the 933rd Forward Resuscitative Surgical Company, which performs emergency surgery and other urgent treatment on wounded soldiers in combat.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

World War II Mortar shells were found in a Connecticut town

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A local man found three mortar shells in the Mattabasset River in Middletown Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., Officers responded to an address in Middletown after a man said he found three mortar shells while magnet fishing. Police said he brought the three shells back to his home and called the Middletown Police Department.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
FOX 61

Restaurants and food trucks deal with steaming hot summer

HARTFORD, Conn. — A steaming hot summer has kept the kitchens busy at restaurants throughout Connecticut. "They don't want to turn the heat on in their house so they come out and they let us do the cooking for them so the heat waves aren't the worst things in the world for us," said Jordan Dikegoros, owner of J Restaurant & Bar.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

Wahlburgers to open first Connecticut location at Foxwoods

LEDYARD, Conn. — Wahlburgers, a casual restaurant and bar chain, will be coming to Foxwoods in the summer of 2023. The Foxwoods location will be the standalone Wahlburgers in the state. The restaurant will have a signature menu item created in collaboration with Chef Paul and the Foxwoods team.
LEDYARD, CT
FOX 61

Governor Lamont activates extreme hot weather protocol

CONNECTICUT, USA — Governor Lamont announced Monday that due to the forecasted high temperatures, he will activate Connecticut's extreme hot weather protocol this week. The forecast indicates that weather across the state will be hot and humid, with highs in the 90s and a heat index in the low to mid-90s. Thursday's high is forecast to be 98 degrees.
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

DEEP warns of increased fire danger as campers take to state parks

EAST LYME, Conn. — The National Weather Service put out a statement Saturday warning people in Connecticut of increased fire danger due to wind and dry conditions. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection urged people to use caution when with open flames. All eight counties in Connecticut are in stage two drought because of a lack of rain. Stage two means there’s the potential for water supply, agriculture, and environmental impacts from emerging drought.
EAST LYME, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

