WeHo pushes water conservation as Plummer Park sprinklers quench the concrete

See how much per hour people in L.A. need to make to afford renting an apartmentJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles bans homeless encampments near schools and daycare centersBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Gus Pump Ban Planned For CaliforniaCadrene HeslopCalifornia State
Is Last Crumb Cookies Better than Crumbl Cookies?Chicago Food KingLos Angeles, CA
18 Awesome Ways to Enjoy Los Angeles in AugustCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
California Deploys “Water Police” to Impose Water-Wasting Fines Amid Drought
Much of the U.S. West Coast has been suffering from an ongoing drought — especially the state of California. For several summers in a row, the Golden State has gone into a "drought emergency," due to lack of precipitation, relentless wildfires, and unbearable heatwaves. So to combat the shortage...
What if we simply…stopped building new gas stations? That’s the gist of a new idea from Los Angeles City Councilman Paul Koretz. A ban? So serious! Even radical. Depending on whom you ask, it’s either brilliantly forward-thinking or outrageously irresponsible. In reality, it’s probably neither. Let’s do...
Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation
In an interview with News Channel 3, Riverside County Board of Supervisor Manuel Perez said he plans to declare a state of emergency during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting to help with the water situation at Oasis Mobile Home Park. Residents of the mobile home park have faced a lack of clean water for years The post Supervisor Perez expected to declare a “state of emergency” over Oasis mobile home park water situation appeared first on KESQ.
theeastsiderla.com
What is a TOC and how it is changing neighborhoods
East Hollywood -- A five-story apartment building rising at the corner of Santa Monica Boulevard and Lyman Place is visible from blocks away. How was a building nearly 60 feet tall approved in a neighborhood where few structures are even three stories high?. Because it’s near a Metro subway station...
WeHo showers Block by Block chief with praise in wake of bad press
Three weeks after WeHo’s top security ambassador made headlines over a prior conviction and prison sentence, Shea Gibson found himself inundated with support from the community. Councilmember John Erickson presented Gibson with a proclamation from City Council at their meeting Monday night as members of the audience clapped and...
Next-gen Lime, Bird models are hitting WeHo streets
The City of West Hollywood has deployed next generation Lime e-bikes for bikeshare as part of the City’s “Dockless Mobility” pilot program and plans to launch Bird’s E-Bikes in August. Approximately 25 Lime e-bikes are currently available throughout West Hollywood each day. That number may increase...
SFGate
California spares coastal power plant owner from fines
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The owner of an aging gas-fired power plant along California's southern coast won't be required to pay fines for some water pollution it causes through 2023, state water officials voted Tuesday. The Redondo Beach Generating Station is one of four coastal power plants that were...
Laist.com
LA Explained: How To Swap Out Your Thirsty Lawn With Drought-Friendly Plants
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. Outdoor watering has a bigger impact...
randomlengthsnews.com
Amendment To Authorize Supervisors to Remove a Sheriff for Unlawful Actions or Abuse of Power Heads to November Ballot
Aug. 3, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, approved an ordinance drafted by county counsel that will allow for a special election this November for an amendment to the county charter. If passed by voters, the charter amendment would grant the Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a Sheriff for unlawful actions or a violation of statutory duties by a four-fifths vote of the Board.
foxla.com
Long Beach passes $25 healthcare worker minimum wage
LONG BEACH, Calif. - The Long Beach City Council announced Wednesday it voted 9-0 in favor of a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers in the Southern California city. With the vote, Long Beach becomes the fourth city in Los Angeles County to pass a fair wage ordinance for healthcare workers. The other cities to pass a similar measure are Los Angeles, Downey and Monterey Park.
Rowe: Funeral for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Desalination Half-Project
Since the California Coastal Commission denied its coastal development permit on May 12th for the Poseidon Huntington Beach Seawater Desalination Project, everyone now assumes “Poseidon is Dead in Orange County”. This funeral is to assert it really is dead, and perhaps should never have been alive in the first place. Poseidon started marketing its most-expensive, last-resort, project to Orange County in 1999, 23-years ago. From the beginning to its end, Poseidon was told repeatedly by essentially all wholesale and retail water managers and technical professionals in OC that their desal water was too expensive and not needed, as there are many other cheaper sources of water available to OC. That did not stop Poseidon, however, as it reportedly spent over $100 million trying to sell its desal plant and site, located 5 feet above sea level, about four blocks from the beach. How is that, since they did not build anything? Their basic problems are (1) the delusion their water was needed and (2) their sales job only presented half the project.
NBC Los Angeles
The Sixth Street Bridge is Still Being Vandalized. Here's What the Cleanup Crews Do
Crews are back to work Monday morning on the Sixth Street Bridge, cleaning up all the graffiti left behind by vandals. After spending $588 million on the bridge, LA County is spending more money to keep it safe and clean -- and a lot of the work that goes into those efforts takes place in the early morning hours before the city wakes up.
Santa Clarita Radio
Santa Clarita City Council ‘Remains Steadfast’ In Opposition To Criminals Being Housed In Camp Scott
Having consistently condemned the relocation of young men convicted of violent crimes to Camp Scott, the City of Santa Clarita remains “steadfast” in preventing the permanent youth housing facility near residential homes, despite Los Angeles County allegedly breaching an environmental lawsuit and beginning maintenance. With the next Juvenile...
Who leads fundraising in race for WeHo City Council?
Robert Oliver closed the June 30 fundraising period for WeHo City Council having raised $112,133. Oliver, a Public Safety Commissioner, bested all other declared candidates by a wide margin. Donors included West Hollywood City Councilmembers Lindsey Horvath and John Erickson as well as Horvath appointee and City Lobbyist Esteban Montemayor, and a number of donations from Horvath and Erickson appointee’s. Latham & Watkins, attorneys who represent many of the city’s largest developers, were also solidly behind Oliver in his first race for West Hollywood City Council. There were 35 individual donations from West Hollywood residents.
Citizenship is not required for L.A. County jobs anymore as officials approved new motion
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of non-citizens for Los Angeles County government jobs. The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors decided to dispense with the necessity for citizenship in the county. Hilda L. Solis, the chair, and Sheila Kuehl collaborated on the motion.
WeHo responds to claim that voters have been removed from records
The Los Angeles County Registrar of Voters is charged with overseeing voter records in Los Angeles County, including the City of West Hollywood. The City agrees that West Hollywood voters should be registered in West Hollywood and will work collaboratively with the County to address any discrepancies. If a member of the public thinks they aren’t registered in the correct city, then they should check their voter registration status by clicking https://www.lavote.gov/vrstatus/ .
These roads will take you to California’s highest places
Since these roads cut through remote and extreme wilderness, make sure to have everything you need in case of an unexpected emergency if you plan on traveling through any of them.
mynspr.org
Unsafe drinking water is a reality for nearly a million Californians, especially in Central Valley, new audit finds
Nearly a million Californians have unsafe drinking water and the agency charged with helping them is ill-equipped to do so. That’s according to a new state audit of the California Water Resources Control Board, which says 920,000 residents are at increased risk of liver and kidney problems — and even cancer — because they get water from systems that fail to meet contaminant standards for safe drinking water.
Fresno drops out of pilot project letting bars open till 4 a.m. Will WeHo follow suit?
Last call in Fresno will remain 2 a.m. After a public backlash, Mayor Jerry Dyer has withdrawn his city from a pilot project that would allow a limited number of California cities — including West Hollywood — to permit bars to stay open until 4 a.m., according to the Fresno Bee.
ijpr.org
Some Californians are ripping out their lawns as the state’s drought continues to worsen
Governor Gavin Newsom has called for water conservation but the state has struggled to meet the recommended targets. One move some cities are making to speed up water-saving efforts is to target the areas that produce the most waste. On the residential front, which makes up about 10% of water use in the state, this means lawns.
