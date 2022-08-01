Ouachita County Fair to take place from August 10th to August 13th

A 37-year-old Rison man was killed when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming train during the early hours of Friday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Jay Warner, 37 of Rison, was driving southbound on Main Street in Rison when his car entered a rail grade crossing. The 2017 Nissan was hit by an oncoming train traveling west. Warner was the only occupant of the vehicle.

RISON, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO