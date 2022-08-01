ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita County, AR

Ouachita County Fair to take place from August 10th to August 13th

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10P1Ov_0h0XL7UJ00

OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — From August 10, 2022, to August 13, 2022, the Ouachita County Fair will take place at the Ouachita County Recreational Center located at 2708 Mount Holly Road in Camden, Ark. The schedule of the fair will take place as follows:

August 10, 2022

  • 10 AM: Poultry & Rabbits
  • 6 PM: Sheep & Goat Show
  • 6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

August 11, 2022

  • 11 AM – 1 PM: Senior Citizens Day
  • 6 PM: Beef & Swine Show
  • 6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides

August 12, 2022

  • 12 PM: Premium Sale
  • 6 PM – 10 PM: Carnival Rides
  • 7 PM: Bingo

August 13, 2022

  • 9 AM: Livestock Judging
  • 1 PM – 4 PM & 6 PM – 12 AM: Carnival Rides
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h4nDx_0h0XL7UJ00

For more information, visit. www.ouachitacountyfair.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 1

Related
MyArkLaMiss

Cindy Langston returns to KTVE/KARD

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — The KTVE/KARD is proud to announce the return of anchor and reporter Cindy Langston. Langston will return to give the ArkLaMiss news and updates on our new 4 PM NBC 10 newscast on August 29, 2022. Langston will be live from El Dorado, Ark.
EL DORADO, AR
ktoy1047.com

Body found floating in Hope pond

The man’s body was discovered around 7:30 a.m. near the Arkansas Department of Transportation building by an ArDOT employee. Hope police and Arkansas State police responded to the scene and believe that a vehicle found nearby may be connected to the incident. While the identity of the man has...
HOPE, AR
arkadelphian.com

9 Clark County inmates eligible for parole in August

There are nine Arkansas Department of Correction inmates serving prison time for felonies committed in Clark County who are eligible for parole in August 2022. The Arkadelphian includes mugshots when they are available. They are:. Daniel A. Churchwell. Daniel Churchwell, 27, is serving a three-year sentence at the Ouachita River...
CLARK COUNTY, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Camden, AR
Camden, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Camden, AR
Government
County
Ouachita County, AR
Local
Arkansas Government
KOLR10 News

Arkansas man allegedly uses two-year-old son as human shield

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, August 1, 2022, at 4 PM, El Dorado Police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the area of Champagnolle Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers made contact with the driver at which time the driver sped away […]
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Judge Talley will hear criminal docket on Thursday

A preliminary docket for Columbia County Circuit Court Criminal Division has been released by the office of Circuit Judge David W. Talley Jr. Court will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, August 4, in the courtroom at the Columbia County Justice and Detention Facility in Magnolia. These defendants scheduled to...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
hopeprescott.com

Body Found In Pond Off Highway 29 North

Hope Police and other authorities recovered a body from a pond on highway 29 north behind the old Marcus Twin movie theater Monday morning. Investigation into the incident is continuing with more details expected later today.
HOPE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carnival Rides#Livestock#Elderly People#Nexstar Media Inc
salineriverchronicle.com

Man killed in Rison when train hits his car

A 37-year-old Rison man was killed when his vehicle was struck by an oncoming train during the early hours of Friday morning. According to the Arkansas State Police, Jay Warner, 37 of Rison, was driving southbound on Main Street in Rison when his car entered a rail grade crossing. The 2017 Nissan was hit by an oncoming train traveling west. Warner was the only occupant of the vehicle.
RISON, AR
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy