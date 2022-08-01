ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer.

The plaintiffs were listed as Maswaet Abel, who the lawsuit said was the fiancé of Zurihun Wolde at the time of Wolde’s drowning death.

The defendants were listed in the lawsuit as Lack’s Beach Service, the city of Myrtle Beach, and “John Doe lifeguard.” However, the city was dismissed from the lawsuit before the trial, spokesman Mark Kruea said.

Abel and his family went to the beach in August in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort, where Lack’s Beach Services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs, according to the lawsuit. The beach service and the city have a contract where the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment.

The lawsuit claims that on Sept. 30, 2016, the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city “specifically warning about the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.”

The family also claims that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the Myrtle Beach area.

Wolde and his four children were caught in a rip current, and he struggled to save two of his children, according to the lawsuit. When he called for life, no lifeguards responded. Other people on the beach tried to help when his body made it to shore, but the lifeguard on duty didn’t try to rescue him.

Fin Fan
2d ago

It's our beaches,we should be able to take our own umbrellas and tents. Not harassed and fined if we do.Even to the point of getting arrested. Ridiculous.

bob matters
2d ago

I see it all the time here. these "lifeguards" worry more about picking up girls and renting out chairs and umbrellas than doing their actual jobs.

Nancy Gause Morris
2d ago

My hometown of Nmb has become ridiculous!!! They've banned umbrellas simply to make money by renting them!! I actually wouldn't doubt if they ban personal beach chairs to force people to rent theirs!! I know times change but I would love for folks to see how we locals lived yrs ago!!! I believe they're following MB, not a good thing!! I've heard visitors say they feel like they're staying in MB nowadays!! I, for one have stopped recommending Nmb to folks!! There's no difference between the 2 anymore 😕 😔

