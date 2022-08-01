ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

New Yorkers deceived by cryptocurrency platforms urged to contact OAG

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 2 days ago
New York Attorney General Letitia James urges any New Yorkers deceived by cryptocurrency platforms to contact the Office of the Attorney General.

According to the OAG, "many high-profile cryptocurrency businesses have frozen customer withdrawals, announced mass layoffs, or filed for bankruptcy, while investors have been left in financial ruin."

If you have been impacted, you are urged to report the issues here . The OAG also encourages workers who may have witnessed misconduct or fraud to file anonymous whistleblower complaints here .

“The recent turbulence and significant losses in the cryptocurrency market are concerning. Investors were promised large returns on cryptocurrencies, but instead lost their hard-earned money. I urge any New Yorker who believes they were deceived by crypto platforms to contact my office, and I encourage workers in crypto companies who may have witnessed misconduct to file a whistleblower complaint.”
- AG James

