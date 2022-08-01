Crash During Motorcycle Charity Ride Sends Eight to Hospitals

(West Aliquippa, Pa.) The United States Department of Probation and Parole will be filing a detainer for 41-year-old Damian Ray Bradford of Pittsburgh. Bradford is currently being housed the Beaver County Jail after he was arrested by PA State Police last Friday, July 29, 2022, following the shooting of Trooper Jonnie Schooley at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart in Aliquippa. Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that the Troopers were on patrol in the city of Aliquippa around 12:05 AM Friday morning when they observed a disturbance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart located on Franklin Ave in Aliquippa. The Troopers exited the patrol vehicle and approached Bradford. As the Troopers approached Bradford he ran into the store. The Troopers pursued him into the store and a struggle ensued inside the store. During the struggle Bradford discharged his firearm and struck one of the Troopers in his leg. Bradford was taken into custody by police and the Trooper who was shot was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital. The other Trooper was also transported to the hospital to be checked out.

