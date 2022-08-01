ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leechburg, PA

Crash During Motorcycle Charity Ride Sends Eight to Hospitals

 2 days ago
WTRF- 7News

A 6-year-old Pennsylvania boy’s feet had to be amputated after accident

A 6-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend that resulted in both his feet being amputated. According to WPXI, the accident occurred on Richmond Drive in Penn Township on Saturday night. Liam Lavelle was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital where he was immediately rushed into surgery. WPXI reported that […]
PENN, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County

SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event

Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield

Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
BUTLER, PA
U.S. Department of Probation and Parole to File Detainer On Damian Bradford

(West Aliquippa, Pa.) The United States Department of Probation and Parole will be filing a detainer for 41-year-old Damian Ray Bradford of Pittsburgh. Bradford is currently being housed the Beaver County Jail after he was arrested by PA State Police last Friday, July 29, 2022, following the shooting of Trooper Jonnie Schooley at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart in Aliquippa. Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that the Troopers were on patrol in the city of Aliquippa around 12:05 AM Friday morning when they observed a disturbance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart located on Franklin Ave in Aliquippa. The Troopers exited the patrol vehicle and approached Bradford. As the Troopers approached Bradford he ran into the store. The Troopers pursued him into the store and a struggle ensued inside the store. During the struggle Bradford discharged his firearm and struck one of the Troopers in his leg. Bradford was taken into custody by police and the Trooper who was shot was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital. The other Trooper was also transported to the hospital to be checked out.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
WTAJ

Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Sewickley Man Arrested and Charged After Refusing to Leave the Rivers Casino

(File photo of the Rivers Casino on the Northshore in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they arrested and charged 30-year-old Igor Soares of Sewickley with Public Drunkenness after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM.
SEWICKLEY, PA
beavercountyradio.com

Beaver County Detective’s Vehicle Stolen and Crashed in Aliquippa

(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Beaver County Detectives Black unmarked Police SUV was stolen in Aliquippa around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was recovered around 3:49 AM Tuesday morning at the intersection of sixth Ave and Elmira Street in Aliquippa. Troopers said in the release that the unknown actor or actors made entry into the vehicle and crashed it at the intersection where the vehicle was found.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
beavercountyradio.com

St. Barnabas Home Care on Teleforum Friday Morning at 11:10 AM

(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 99.3 FM, 95.7 FM or beavercountyradio.com this Friday August 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM. for Kellie Kelly from St. Barnabas Home Care. She will be live in studio to talk about St. Barnabas’ Home Care during Teleforum with Eddy Crow. Kelly will explain exactly what home care means. She will also be able to answer your questions you have by calling during the show at 724-843-1888 or 724-774-1888. You can also submit any questions you might have to news@beavercountyradio.com or by sending a direct message to the Beaver County Radio Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beavercountyradio/
BEAVER FALLS, PA

