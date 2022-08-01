Crash During Motorcycle Charity Ride Sends Eight to Hospitals

beavercountyradio.com
BREAKING NEWS: Plane Crashes in Venango County
SENECA, Pa. – A single-engine plane crashed into a field in Seneca on Tuesday afternoon before coming to a rest in a wooded area. (Photos by Isaiah Dunham.) According to a Venango County 9-1-1 dispatcher, the call came in at 2:46 p.m. for a single-engine plane crash in the area of U.S. 322 and Bucktail Road near Duffers Driving Range.
Accident Injures Riders During Charity Event
Multiple people were taken to hospitals over the weekend after an accident during the Ride for the Cure event. Reports indicate that eight people were injured, with four of the individuals being flown to Pittsburgh hospitals. The other four were taken by ambulance. Officials say that riders were navigating a...
Woman accused of shooting boyfriend at home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man said his girlfriend shot him because she thought he was cheating.Leah Gillis is accused of shooting the man in the shoulder and neck on Tuesday at a home in Penn Township, Westmoreland County. Police say Gillis called 911 to say she shot the man after he threatened her.She went on to say she only wanted to scare him, not shoot him, according to court papers.
Harrison City community rallies around 6-year-old boy after accident leads to amputation of his feet
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Penn Township — Harrison City community is rallying around a local family after a horrible medical call over the weekend left a 6-year-old boy in the hospital. Little Liam had to be flown to Children’s Hospital after a tragic accident over the weekend...
Vehicle Crashes Into Cornfield
Police were called to the scene of a vehicle that had gone into a cornfield. According to State Police, officials were dispatched to Unionville Road in Center Township on Wednesday (July 27) around 6am where they found the Chevy Cruze in the field. Officials say a 36-year-old Butler driver was...
Coroner Called When Garbage Truck Slams In Western PA Home: Reports
One person has died after a garbage truck hit a home in western Pennsylvania on Tuesday, August 2, according to multiple media outlets. The rollover crash into the home happened in the 300 block of Patton Street, Wilmerding around 4 a.m., reports WPXI. A second home was damaged in the...
U.S. Department of Probation and Parole to File Detainer On Damian Bradford
(West Aliquippa, Pa.) The United States Department of Probation and Parole will be filing a detainer for 41-year-old Damian Ray Bradford of Pittsburgh. Bradford is currently being housed the Beaver County Jail after he was arrested by PA State Police last Friday, July 29, 2022, following the shooting of Trooper Jonnie Schooley at the Franklin Avenue Mini Mart in Aliquippa. Pa State Police in Beaver are reporting that the Troopers were on patrol in the city of Aliquippa around 12:05 AM Friday morning when they observed a disturbance on the sidewalk outside the Franklin Mini-Mart located on Franklin Ave in Aliquippa. The Troopers exited the patrol vehicle and approached Bradford. As the Troopers approached Bradford he ran into the store. The Troopers pursued him into the store and a struggle ensued inside the store. During the struggle Bradford discharged his firearm and struck one of the Troopers in his leg. Bradford was taken into custody by police and the Trooper who was shot was transported to a Pittsburgh hospital. The other Trooper was also transported to the hospital to be checked out.
Teen driver hit by train, flown to UPMC Altoona
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old was flown to UPMC Altoona after being hit by a train at a railroad crossing in Ferguson Township, according to state police. The crash happened Thursday, July 25, just before 11 a.m. on Route 729, just south of Lumber City Highway. The teen reportedly failed to stop at […]
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire in Washington County
BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. — A teen helped residents escape an apartment building after it caught fire in Washington County early Tuesday. The fire happened in the 100 block of Church Street in Bentleyville around 12:52 a.m. Falon O’Regan, 17, jumped into action to help people living inside, grabbing a trampoline...
Man charged after allegedly leaving young child alone in car in Ross Township
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Port Authority police and Ross Township officers were called to the Ross Garage Tuesday morning for a report of a young child alone in a car. Police say the girl was healthy and alert. The child’s father, Andre Reese, has been charged with endangering the...
Cambria County native killed in crash with U.S. Congresswoman
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WXIN) – Four people, including U.S. Congresswoman Jackie Walorski (R-In.), died in a car crash in Elkhart County, Indiana, on Wednesday. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on State Road 19, south of State Road 119. A northbound car traveled left of center, colliding head-on with a southbound vehicle.
US Marine donates half his liver to complete stranger in Beaver County
(WTAE) – BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — A U.S. Marine donated half of his liver to complete stranger battling liver disease. Corey Weber learned in the Fall that you could donate a portion of your liver to someone in need of a transplant. He started filling out an application when he got word of Katie Sproull’s story.
State police chase stolen car through multiple Central Pa. counties
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A high-speed chase in a stolen car has state police searching for answers after finding the car abandoned on I-70 in Fulton County. According to state police, a Dodge Charger Hellcat SRT was being chased by state police out of Somerset after it reportedly almost hit troopers who were at […]
Sewickley Man Arrested and Charged After Refusing to Leave the Rivers Casino
(File photo of the Rivers Casino on the Northshore in Pittsburgh) (Pittsburgh, Pa.) Pa State Police at the Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh is reporting that they arrested and charged 30-year-old Igor Soares of Sewickley with Public Drunkenness after an incident that occurred at the casino on July 30, 2022 at 8:30 PM.
Beaver County Detective’s Vehicle Stolen and Crashed in Aliquippa
(Aliquippa, Pa.) The Pennsylvania State Police in Beaver are reporting that a Beaver County Detectives Black unmarked Police SUV was stolen in Aliquippa around 1 AM on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was recovered around 3:49 AM Tuesday morning at the intersection of sixth Ave and Elmira Street in Aliquippa. Troopers said in the release that the unknown actor or actors made entry into the vehicle and crashed it at the intersection where the vehicle was found.
Emergency crews respond to three-alarm fire at duplex in Pittsburgh neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire happening at a duplex in a Pittsburgh neighborhood. 9-1-1 dispatchers confirmed first responders were dispatched to Griffin Street in Mount Washington at around 1:05 p.m. The fire escalated to two-alarms at around 1:20 p.m. and was raised to a three-alarm fire...
St. Barnabas Home Care on Teleforum Friday Morning at 11:10 AM
(Beaver Falls, Pa.) Tune into 1230 WBVP, 1460 WMBA, 99.3 FM, 95.7 FM or beavercountyradio.com this Friday August 5, 2022 at 11:10 AM. for Kellie Kelly from St. Barnabas Home Care. She will be live in studio to talk about St. Barnabas’ Home Care during Teleforum with Eddy Crow. Kelly will explain exactly what home care means. She will also be able to answer your questions you have by calling during the show at 724-843-1888 or 724-774-1888. You can also submit any questions you might have to news@beavercountyradio.com or by sending a direct message to the Beaver County Radio Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/beavercountyradio/
1 person hurt in rollover crash in Churchill
CHURCHILL, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in Churchill. Police, fire and EMS units were called to the intersection of Rodi Road and William Penn Highway at 4:48 p.m., according to Allegheny County 911. 911 confirmed to Channel 11 that one person...
