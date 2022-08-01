Woman Gets 2 1/2 Years in Police Car Fires Amid 2020 Protest

beavercountyradio.com
Man Stabbed After Intervening In What Appears To Have Been Domestic Dispute At SEPTA’s 34th Street Station, SEPTA Officials Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — SEPTA officials are investigating after a man was stabbed at 34th Street Station on Wednesday morning. Chopper 3 was over the incident which happened along the Market Frankford Line in University City around 9 a.m. SEPTA tells Eyewitness News it appears the incident started as a domestic dispute between a man and his girlfriend. The victim was reportedly another man who intervened and was punched and stabbed by the boyfriend. SEPTA says the man has a laceration to the shoulder and is being treated at a local hospital. He is expected to recover. Investigators have made progress and police have gathered information about the suspect. SEPTA police tell Eyewitness News they’re reviewing surveillance video. The train service is running as normal.
2 Suspects In Custody Following Drive-By Shooting At SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center: Philadelphia Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two suspects are in custody awaiting charges after a drive-by shooting at SEPTA’s Arrott Transportation Center prompted a police chase on Wednesday. Two victims were shot and both were taken to Temple University Hospital. There’s no word yet on why the suspects allegedly carried out the shooting. A 19-year-old man was shot in the leg, and at last check, he’s in stable condition. A 30-year-old man was shot in the chest and left knee. He’s currently in critical condition. This shooting happened at one of the busiest SEPTA stations in the city. Police say two uniformed officers were patrolling near Frankford...
Bristol Man Arrested For Robbing Car
BRISTOL, PA- Steven James Weimar, 32 years old, has been arrested by the Bristol Township...
Philly Man Sentenced to 11 Years in Prison for Home Invasion Robbery
PHILADELPHIA, PA — United States Attorney Jacqueline C. Romero announced that Shaquan Johnson, 23, of Philadelphia, PA, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and ordered to pay $1,000,000 in restitution by United States District Court Judge R. Barclay Surrick for his participation in a home invasion robbery during which the defendant and his accomplices victimized the homeowners’ teenage daughter and stole approximately $1 million in currency and jewelry, and for smuggling contraband into federal prison while he was detained for the robbery.
New York Times: Discarded Coffee Cup at Philly Airport Leads to Arrest in 46-Year Murder Case
Lancaster County prosecutors and Manor Township police officials announcing the arrest of a suspect in the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler. A murder case spanning 40 years was closed July 18 when an arrest was made in the murder of Linday Sue Biechler based on DNA evidence found on a coffee cup discarded by the suspect at Philadelphia International Airport, writes Eduardo Medina for The New York Times.
Remains of 2 kids killed in Philly row-house bombing returned: brother
PHILADELPHIA — The remains of two children killed in the 1985 bombing by police of a Philadelphia home used as the headquarters of a Black radical group have been returned to their brother, the man said Wednesday. The remains of Katricia and Zanetta Dotson will be cremated and taken...
Remains of sisters killed in 1985 MOVE bombing returned to family
The remains of two underage victims of the Philadelphia 1985 MOVE bombing have finally been released to the custody of their brother. The road leading to this momentous occasion in Philadelphia has been shrouded in controversy.
phl17.com
2 men critically injured, shot multiple times in Cathedral Park
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Tuesday, two men were shot multiple times in Philadelphia’s Cathedral Park neighborhood. The incident happened on the 5200 block of Harlan Street around 2:00 pm. According to police, a 27-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center by medics, where...
fox29.com
Brother of MOVE bombing victims receives sisters remains, apology from Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - For a North Carolina family, the long bitter history of the MOVE bombing ended Wednesday as remains of two girls were handed over. MOVE members, led by founder John Africa, practiced a lifestyle that shunned modern conveniences, preached equal rights for animals and rejected government authority. They took the last name Africa.
phillyvoice.com
Mother of musician killed at Wawa in South Philly files wrongful death lawsuit
The mother of a man who was stabbed to death outside a Wawa in South Philadelphia has sued the convenience store chain, claiming it failed to protect her son from harm. Roger Segal, 49, was killed on Valentine's Day when he stopped at the Wawa at 1602 S. Columbus Blvd inside the Southport Plaza. The local musician and bartender had just finished his shift at the Woolly Mammoth bar when he ordered food at Wawa around 1:30 a.m.
phl17.com
Man breaks into a Center City nightclub, stole numerous liquor bottles: police
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they say gained entry into a Center City nightclub and stole merchandise. The incident happened on July 20, 2022 at 223 S Sydenham Street around 2:45 am. According to police, a 30-year-old man used a brick to break the front...
Woman Killed After Being Struck By Stray Bullet At Barbecue In Frankford: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A barbecue in Philadelphia’s Frankford section turned tragic Wednesday night. A woman was killed by a stray bullet that was fired during a drive-by shooting. Police say the victim was simply hanging out with friends, grilling, and listening to music. As of Wednesday afternoon, there were no arrests in this case. Neighbors say the victim recently moved out of the city with her boyfriend but she was here Tuesday to get her car fixed and then go over to hang out with friends and she brought her children to that barbecue. New surveillance video obtained by CBS3 shows the scary moments...
Man Shot While Sleeping In Bed During Home Invasion In West Philadelphia, Police Say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A home invasion in West Philadelphia ended with a man shot while he was asleep. Investigators say around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, someone walked into a third-floor bedroom on North 43rd Street and shot a 20-year-old man who was sleeping in his bed. The man is in critical condition after being shot in the face, chest, and legs. Police say the shooter targeted the victim and left the scene. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here
Philadelphia mayor says the city will ‘plug along’ on prevention as shootings spike
Working on a solution to gun violence and want to share it? Get in touch with gun violence prevention reporters Sammy Caiola and Sam Searles. Philadelphia officials say they expect this summer’s uptick in gun violence to ease when the weather cools, and that they plan to stay their course on prevention in the meantime.
phl17.com
Oxford Circle teen fatally shot in the head, stomach on Frankford Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A Philadelphia man was fatally shot in the city’s Frankford section Monday. The incident happened on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue around 3:15 pm. According to police, an 18-year-old boy was shot in the head and abdomen. The victim arrived at Jefferson Frankford Hospital in a private vehicle, where doctors pronounced him dead at 3:32 pm.
fox29.com
Police investigating deadly shooting at home in Upper Darby
UPPER DARBY, Pa. - Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting they say happened in an Upper Darby home on Tuesday night. Officers from the Upper Darby Police Department were called to a residence on the 200 block of Kinston Road around 7:30 p.m. Police have not shared information about the...
Trentonian
2 arrested in separate homicides of Ewing deli owner, Trenton teens
TRENTON – A city teenager was charged in a double shooting that killed a Ewing deli owner and injured his brother, prosecutors said. The 17-year-old teenager faces charges of murder, felony murder, attempted murder, robbery and weapons offenses in the June 6 shooting death of Oscar Palacios of Trenton.
Three Juveniles Arrested in Stolen Vehicle After Crashing on the Black Horse Pike
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ – A joyride for three Camden teens in a stolen vehicle ended...
Warminster Police Seek Suspect in Strong-Arm Robbery: Hoodie-Clad Criminal Sought
WARMINSTER, PA — The Warminster Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect who stole a wristlet from a woman on July 25, 2022. The victim, who was not identified, said that she was exiting her residence at around 12: 23 AM to retrieve the wristlet from her vehicle when the suspect approached her from behind and grabbed it. The perpetrator then fled in an unknown direction. The only description provided is that the suspect was wearing a hoodie.
phl17.com
Seventh reported child escaping from Youth Emergency Services Facility
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on Saturday. Police say 13-year-old Tyeshia Akines was last seen at the Youth Emergency Services Facility on the 1500 block of Fairmount Avenue around noon. Akines was last seen wearing wearing a black...
