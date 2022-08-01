Beyonce Is a Larger-Than-Life Billboard in ‘Break My Soul’ Visualizer: Watch

Click here to read the full article.

Beyoncé is keeping the party vibes going following the release of her new album, Renaissance . On Monday (Aug. 1), the pop singer released a visual for lead single “Break My Soul.”

The visual features a billboard of the pop star wearing a black bodysuit with furry black sleeves, black heels, and an ornate black hat as the word “RENAISSANCE” in all caps glows to the beat in neon blue. “Break My Soul” is currently No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart dated July 30.

The new visualizer comes amid backlash for the the 27-time Grammy winner for using the word “spaz” on Renaissance track “Heated.” A representative for Beyoncé told Variety that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.”

Renaissance also leaked two days ahead of its scheduled July 29 release , prompting the 40-year-old to share a letter with the fans who waited until release day to stream the album.

“So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” Beyoncé wrote. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank yall enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”

“Thank you for your unwavering support,” she continued. “Thank you for being patient. We are going to take out time and Enjoy the music. I will continue to give my all and do my best to bring you joy.” She concluded the heartfelt message with, “I Love You Deep.”

Watch the visualizer for “Break My Soul” below.